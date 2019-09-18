Log in
Lojas Americanas : 18/set - Notice to the Market - 09/18/19

09/18/2019 | 06:32pm EDT

Lojas Americanas S.A.

B2W - Companhia Digital

CNPJ/ME n. 33.014.556/0001-96

CNPJ/ME n. 00.776.574/0006-60

NIRE 3330002817-0

NIRE 3330029074-5

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

Ame Digital Brasil Ltda. ("Ame"), the fintech and business mobile platform of Lojas Americanas S.A. ("Lojas Americanas") and B2W - Companhia Digital ("B2W", jointly with Lojas Americanas, "Companies"), celebrated a contract with Linx S.A. for the integration of the payments platforms ("Agreement").

The Agreement is one of the important partnerships in Ame's roadmap to increase its acceptance in the physical world, allowing the connection of more than 65 thousand merchants that use Linx S.A systems.

Ame, which has the objective of simplifying the way people and companies deal with money, keeps its accelerated pace of client base growth, launching of financial and services features, and partner merchants connection.

Ame already has more than 4 million downloads and presence in over 800 Lojas Americanas stores, in addition to the websites of Americanas.com, Submarino, Shoptime, Sou Barato and several other merchants of the physical world.

The Companies understand that the Agreement and other partnerships that are in negotiation phase will allow the acceleration of Ame's development, maximizing its business, albeit it is too soon to estimate its effects in the result on both Companies.

Rio de Janeiro, September 18th, 2019

Lojas Americanas S.A.

B2W - Companhia Digital

Carlos Eduardo Rosalba Padilha

Fábio da Silva Abrate

Diretor de Relações com Investidores

Diretor de Relações com Investidores

Disclaimer

Lojas Americanas SA published this content on 18 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 September 2019 22:31:02 UTC
