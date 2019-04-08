Lojas Americanas : 29/mar - Ordinary and Extraordinary General Meeting - Call of Notice

LOJAS AMERICANAS S.A.

Corporate Taxpayer ID (CNPJ/MF) no. 33.014.556/0001-96

Business Registry ID Number (NIRE) 3330002817-0

Public Company

CALL OF NOTICE

ORDINARY AND EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETINGS

The shareholders of LOJAS AMERICANAS S.A. ("Company") were invited to attend the Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meetings ("Meetings") to be held, cumulatively, on April 30, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. in the auditorium attached to the Company's headquarters, located in the city of Rio de Janeiro, State of Rio de Janeiro, at Rua Coelho e Castro, 38, Saúde, zip code: 20081-060, to deliberate on the following agenda:

At the Ordinary General Meeting:

(i)discuss of manager accounts, examination, discussion and voting on the financial statements relative to the fiscal year ending on 12.31.2018

(ii)approve the capital budget of the Company for the exercise of 2019, according to article 196, Law n. 6,404/76;

(iii)deliberate over the allocation of net income of the fiscal year ending on 12.31.2018;

(iv)install the Fiscal Council to the mandate that will finish at the Ordinary General Meeting of 2020;

(v)if installed, fix the number of members that will compose the Company's Fiscal Council, and elect the members of that body;

(vi)fix the limit of global manager remuneration; and

(vii)if installed, fix the remuneration of the members of the Fiscal Council.

At the Extraordinary General Meeting:

(i)amend the Company's Bylaws to:

(a)change the caput of Article 5 of the Company's Bylaws to reflect the capital increases approved by the Board of Directors, within the authorized capital limit, in a meeting held on September 3, 2018, as a result of the exercise of options granted under the Company's Stock Option Program approved in the General Meeting held on April 30, 2012;

(b)change the provisions of the Bylaws, in order to adopt certain principles set forth in the Brazilian Code of Corporate Governance - Public Companies; and

(ii)consolidate the Company's Bylaws in order to reflect the above changes.