Lojas Americanas : 29/mar - Ordinary and Extraordinary General Meeting - Participation Manual

Participation Manual for the Ordinary and Extraordinary General Meetings 2019
|
|
Summary
|
|
1.
|
Copy of the Call Notice..........................................................................................................
|
3
|
2.
|
Guidelines for Participation in Meetings..............................................................................
|
5
|
|
2.1. Participation of Shareholders in the Assemblies..........................................................
|
5
|
|
2.2. Proxy Representation....................................................................................................
|
6
|
|
2.3. Guidelines for Participation by sending a Voting Ballot ...............................................
|
7
|
3.
|
Managements proposals regarding the matters on the Agenda.........................................
|
8
|
|
3.1. Matters to be deliberated in the Ordinary General Meeting .......................................
|
8
|
|
3.2. Matters to be deliberated in the Extraordinary General Meeting .............................
|
10
|
4.
|
Clarifications........................................................................................................................
|
11
|
5.
|
Model of Power of Attorney...............................................................................................
|
12
1. Copy of the Call of Notice
The shareholders of LOJAS AMERICANAS S.A. ("Company") were invited to attend the Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meetings ("Meetings") to be held, cumulatively, on April 30, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. in the auditorium attached to the Company's headquarters, located in the city of Rio de Janeiro, State of Rio de Janeiro, at Rua Coelho e Castro, 38, Saúde, zip code: 20081-060, to deliberate on the following agenda:
At the Ordinary General Meeting:
(i)discuss of manager accounts, examination, discussion and voting on the financial statements relative to the fiscal year ending on 12.31.2018
(ii)approve the capital budget of the Company for the exercise of 2019, according to article 196, Law n. 6,404/76;
(iii)deliberate over the allocation of net income of the fiscal year ending on 12.31.2018;
(iv)install the Fiscal Council to the mandate that will finish at the Ordinary General Meeting of 2020;
(v)if installed, fix the number of members that will compose the Company's Fiscal Council, and elect the members of that body;
(vi)fix the limit of global manager remuneration; and
(vii)if installed, fix the remuneration of the members of the Fiscal Council.
At the Extraordinary General Meeting:
(i)amend the Company's Bylaws to:
(a)change the caput of Article 5 of the Company's Bylaws to reflect the capital increases approved by the Board of Directors, within the authorized capital limit, in a meeting held on September 3, 2018, as a result of the exercise of options granted under the Company's Stock Option Program approved in the General Meeting held on April 30, 2012;
(b)change the provisions of the Bylaws, in order to adopt certain principles set forth in the Brazilian Code of Corporate Governance - Public Companies; and
(ii)consolidate the Company's Bylaws in order to reflect the above changes.
General Information:
-The following documents were published on March 27, 2019 on the "Diário official do Estado do Rio de Janeiro" and the "Valor Econômico" newspaper: (a) Management's
report; (b) financial statements for the fiscal year ended on December 31, 2018; (c) the independent auditors ' report; and (d)the opinion of the Company's Fiscal Council.
-The documents and information referred to in the previous paragraph and the others provided for in the Instructions of the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission ("CVM") were submitted to the CVM, through the Periodic Information system (IPE), pursuant to art. 6 of CVM Instruction 481/09, and were made available to shareholders at the Company's headquarters, on its Investor Relations website (https://ri.lasa.com.br/en), and on the B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão (www. b3.com.br) and the CVM (www.cvm.gov.br) websites.
-The shareholder that may elect to exercise your voting rights through the distance voting system, pursuant to CVM Instruction no. 481/2009, by sending the corresponding ballot paper through their respective custodian agents or directly to the Company, in accordance with the guidelines set forth in item 12.2 of the Company's Reference Form.
-The shareholder or his/her legal representative must attend the Meetings with documents proving their identity.
-The shareholders participating in the Fungible Custody of B3's Registered Shares who wish to participate in the Meetings must present an updated extract of their shareholding position provided by the custodian.
-It is requested that, to the extent possible, the powers of attorney with special powers for representation in the Meetings referred in this call notice have the notarized and are deposited at the headquarters of the Company's Investor Relations Department until April 25, 2019.
Rio de Janeiro, March 29, 2019
Carlos Alberto da Veiga Sicupira
Chairman
2.Guideliens for Participation in Meetings
2.1.Participation of Shareholders in Assemblies
The Company's shareholders may attend the General Meeting in person, by a duly constituted proxy, or by means of distance voting.
The following documents will be required of the shareholders for participation in the General Meetings:
Physical Person:
•Valid identity document with photo (original or authenticated copy) of the shareholder or, if applicable, of his/her proxy and the respective power of attorney. The following documents may be submitted: (i) Identity of General Registry (RG); (ii) Foreign Registration Card (RNE); (iii) Passport; (iv) Civil Identity for Legal Purposes (ex. OAB, CRM, CRC, CREA); or (v) National driving license (CNH).
Legal Entity and Investment Fund:
•Valid identity document with legal representative's photo (original or certified copy). The following documents may be submitted: ((i) Identity of General Registry (RG) Foreigner Registration Card (RNE); (ii) Passport; (iii) Class Identity for Legal Purposes (ex. OAB, CRM, CRC, CREA); or (iv) National driving license (CNH).
•Documents proving representation, including the instrument of mandate and copy of the articles of incorporation and the minutes of the election of administrators, and, in the case of an investment fund, a copy of the regulations of the fund in force, and the minutes of the election of the administrators. If such documents are in a foreign language, they must be translated into Portuguese by certified translators, notarized and consularized.
•Proof of ownership of shares issued by Lojas Americanas issued by the custodian financial institution or custodian agent until three (3) business days prior to the date of the Meeting.
We remind you that the authenticity of the documents will be verified before the Meeting, which is why we ask that the shareholders to kindly arrive in advance to the Assembly so that the documents can be checked in a timely manner to their participation.
