Lok'nStore : Preliminary Results

LOK'NSTORE GROUP PLC ("Lok'nStore" or "the Group") Preliminary results for the year ended 31 July 2019 Lok'nStore Group Plc, a leading company in the UK self-storage market announces results for the year ended 31 July 2019. Highlights of Lok'nStore Group plc results 2019 Impressive growth and expanding new store opening programme Robust trading Group Revenue (Continuing Operations) 1 £16.95 million up 10.3% (2018: £15.37 million)

£16.95 million up 10.3% (2018: £15.37 million) Group Adjusted EBITDA 2 (Continuing Operations) £7.39 million up 11.5% (2018: £6.63 million)

(Continuing Operations) £7.39 million up 11.5% (2018: £6.63 million) Operating Profit (Continuing Operations) £5.06 million up 11.1% (2018: £4.55 million) before exceptionals 3

Net Profit £5.56 million up 48% (2018: £3.76 million)

Unit occupancy up 6.0% and occupied units pricing up 0.6% Cash flow growth drives dividend increase - eighth consecutive year of growth Annual dividend 12 pence per share up 9.1% (2018: 11 pence per share)

Cash available for Distribution (CAD) 4 per share up 8.8 % to 18.95 pence (2018: 17.42 pence) Significant growth in asset value Adjusted Total Assets 5 up 11.2% to £201.7 million (2018: £181.4 million)

up 11.2% to £201.7 million (2018: £181.4 million) Adjusted Net Asset Value 6 per share up 11.1% to £5.33 (2018: £4.80) Strong balance sheet, conservative debt Net debt down 9.3% to £29.3 million (2018: £32.3 million)

Loan to value ratio 7 down to 16.1% (2018: 19.7%)

down to 16.1% (2018: 19.7%) Increased bank facility from £50 million to £75 million with an accordion to £100 million Efficient capital allocation Disposal of document storage business for £7.63 million cash

Sale and manage back of Crayford store at valuation for £7.42 million cash Healthy pipeline of new landmark stores8 to deliver further growth in revenue, profits and assets 5 new stores opened or acquired 1 3 new sites acquired

Total pipeline 14 8 stores taking total to 48 stores when developed Positive outlook Revenue, profits and asset values all moving strongly ahead and outlook remains positive For all of the definitions of the terms used in the highlights above refer to the notes section below. Commenting on the Group's results, Andrew Jacobs CEO of Lok'nStore Group said, "Lok'nStore Group has had an excellent year successfully implementing our strategic objectives. We have created a strong platform for an exciting period of growth for Lok'nStore with revenue, profits and asset values all moving strongly ahead. Our adjusted net asset value per share has increased by a substantial 11.1% to £5.33 this year and we are raising the annual dividend by 9.1% to 12 pence per share. We have achieved a notable acceleration in our new store pipeline to 14 sites which will significantly increase operating space over the coming years". "With a strong balance sheet and low gearing helped by capital recycling, we will continue to build more landmark stores in an under-supplied market. This will add considerable momentum to sales and earnings growth and positions the Group well for the future." Notes - What we mean when we say … (and why we use these key performance indicators (KPIs)) In addition to IFRS accounting performance measures we use some Alternative Performance Measures (APMs) to help us understand how the underlying business is performing. The following table identifies those measures and explains what we mean when we use them and importantly why we use them and what they tell you about our business and performance. Continuing operations - The Group's document storage business was sold on 31 January 2019 and its disposal constitutes a discontinued operation. Separate reporting of discontinued operations is important in providing users of financial statements with the information necessary to determine the effects of a disposal on the ongoing continuing operations of our business. To ensure a clear separation of the financial performance of Continuing Operations, Discontinued Operations are shown separately on the Statement of Comprehensive Income as a profit on disposal (after tax) which combines operating profit with the profit arising on its disposal. The profit on discontinued operations is then aggregated with profit on continuing operations in determining the Group's total net profit. Group Adjusted EBITDA - Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation - The measure is designed to give clarity on the recurring operating cash flow of the business stripping away non-cash charges, finance charges and tax. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as EBITDA before losses or profits on disposal, share-based payments, acquisition costs, exceptional items, finance income, finance costs and taxation. Exceptional items - refers to one-off items of a non-operational nature which arose during the year, often relating to asset disposals, and are unlikely to be recurring. (Refer Note 2(c) of the Financial Statements). CAD - Cash available for Distribution - is calculated as Adjusted EBITDA less total net finance cost, less capitalised maintenance expenses, New Works Team costs and current tax. This measure is designed to give clarity to the capacity of the business to generate ongoing net operating cash that can be used to pay dividends to shareholders or pay down debt. The calculation of the Cash available for Distribution is set out in the Financial Review on page 17. Adjusted Total Assets - The value of adjusted total assets of £201.7 million (2018: £181.4 million) is calculated by

adding the independent valuation of the leasehold properties of £18.7 million (2018: £18.2 million) less their

corresponding net book value (NBV) £4.0 million (2018: £2.7 million) to the total assets in the Statement of Financial

Position of £187.0 million (2018: £165.9 million). This provides clarity on the significant value of the leasehold stores as trading businesses which under accounting rules on operating leases are only presented at their book values within the Statement of Financial Position. NAV - Net Asset Value per share - Adjusted net asset value per share is the net assets adjusted for the valuation of leasehold stores (properties held under operating leases) and deferred tax divided by the number of shares at the year-end. The shares held in the Group's employee benefits trust and treasury shares are excluded from the number of shares. The calculation of the Net Asset Value per share is set out in the Financial Review on page 19. LTV - Loan to value ratio - measures the debt of the business expressed as a percentage of total property assets giving a perspective on the gearing of the business. The calculation is based on net debt of £29.3 million as set out in note 25(b) (2018: £32.3 million) as a percentage of the total properties independently valued by JLL and including development land assets totalling £181.2 million (2018: £162.8 million) as set out in the Business and Financial Review on page 18. 2 Pipeline sites - means sites for new stores that we have either exchanged contracts on or have agreed heads of terms and are progressing with our lawyers towards completion. We now have 14 pipeline sites of which 8 are contracted and 6 are currently with lawyers. Adjusted Store EBITDA is Group Adjusted EBITDA (see 2 above) before the deduction of central and head office costs. This important information provides an insight into the underlying performance of the trading stores and shows the cash generating core of the business. Use of this metric enables us to provide additional information on store EBITDA contributions and the margins analysed between freehold and leasehold stores and according to the age of the stores. This analysis is set out in a table in the Chief Executive Officer's Review on page 10. Gearing - refers to the level of a company's debt related to its equity capital, usually expressed in percentage form. It is a measure of a company's financial leverage and shows the extent to which its operations are funded by lenders versus shareholders. Gearing can be measured by a number of ratios and we use the debt-to-equity ratio in this document. The calculation of the gearing percentage, also referred to as the net debt to equity ratio is set out in Note 17 of the Financial Statements. Group Adjusted EBITDAR - EBITDAR is Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation amortisation and rent. The measure is designed to give clarity on the effect of the rent payable by leasehold stores and how its elimination enables an analytical comparison between freehold stores operating performance (which do not pay rent) and leasehold stores operating performance. This analysis is set out in a table in the Chief Executive Officer's Review on page 10. Cost Ratio - calculates the ratio of the total operating costs of the business as set out on page 15 of the Financial Review, expressed as a percentage of total group revenue (note 1a), giving a perspective on the cost efficiency of the business when compared to the cost ratio of the previous year. LFL- Like for like - This measure is used to give transparency on improvements in the operating business unrelated to the opening of new stores or closure of old stores therefore giving visibility of the true trading picture. The like for like key performance measure is only used where its use is particularly relevant to illustrate a performance metric not otherwise apparent. 3 Chairman's Statement This is an exciting set of results with Lok'nStore continuing to deliver on our commitment to rapid and sustainable growth. During the year we opened 4 new landmark stores which are all trading well and have contributed to both the growth in turnover and the significant rise (11.1%) in our Adjusted Net Asset Value per share to £5.33 (2018: £4. 80). Our new store pipeline has increased to 14 sites. The detail behind these results is discussed further in our Chief Executive Officer's Review and the Financial Review on pages 9 to 11 and 15 to 21 respectively. The performance of Lok'nStore this year can be summarised under three headings: Strong operating performance resulting in double digit turnover and Group adjusted EBITDA growth

Growing asset value driven by existing store performance and growth in new stores

More new stores in the pipeline The continued investor interest in this sector together with the transactions of self-storage centres gives the Board confidence in the increased value of our assets. Capital recycling The disposal of our document storage business generated £7.64 million in cash (gross) while the sale and manage back of our Crayford store generated a further £7.42 million in cash. These proceeds will now be reinvested back into new faster growth landmark stores. While we invested over £14 million in store development in this financial year, as a result of this recycling of capital we are able to report a year-endloan-to-value (LTV) ratio down to 16.1% (2018: 19.7%) and net debt down to £29.3 million (2018: £32.3 million). The Group continues to source high quality sites for new landmark stores. Our rapid store development programme has led to an increase in new and purpose built space to 62% of our owned portfolio. This will rise to 69% following development of our current pipeline. Managed Stores Our growth strategy includes increasing the number of stores we manage for third party owners. This enables the Company to earn revenue without having to commit our capital, to amortise fixed central costs over a wider operating base and drive further traffic to our website which benefits our entire operation. We generated managed store income of £816,676 this year, up 53% from the previous year. Managed store income is generated from our existing platform and central management, resulting in an effective margin from this activity of 100%. Our current pipeline includes an additional 2 managed stores which will take the total number of managed stores to 13. Committed People We rely on the dedication of our people to deliver these impressive results and will continue to invest in training to develop and deepen their skills. This year we have provided over 4,000 hours of training via our Academy and you can read more about this in our corporate social responsibility report. We have reviewed our pay levels to ensure that all of our employees are paid fairly and we continue to promote equity ownership to colleagues via our Share Investment Plan and the granting of options. We do this because it makes business sense, directly contributing to our strategic and operational objectives which are to: Steadily increase cash available for distribution (CAD) per share enabling a predictable growth of the dividend from a strong asset base with conservative levels of debt

Fill existing stores and improve pricing

Acquire more sites to build new landmark stores

Increase the number of stores we manage for third parties I would like to thank all of our employees for the enormous contribution they have made to our Group's continuing success. Board Governance In March 2018 the London Stock Exchange published AIM Notice 50 requiring companies to comply with a recognised corporate governance code. Your Board has decided to apply the Quoted Companies Alliance's (QCA) Corporate Governance code which takes a proportionate principle based approach to the application and reporting of good governance. We believe this code is appropriate to the size and nature of the Company. Please refer to the Corporate Governance sections of this report and our website for more information. The composition of the Board is also my responsibility and I believe the current composition of your board continues to be in the best interest of Shareholders as a whole. Progressive Dividend Policy For the eighth consecutive year and in line with our stated aim to provide a predictable dividend growth, we are proposing to increase the annual dividend pay-out by one penny. The Group will therefore pay a final dividend of 8.33 pence per share on 10 January 2020 following the interim dividend payment of 3.67 pence per share in June 2019 making a total annual dividend of 12 4 pence per share, up 9.1% from 11 pence last year. I hope you enjoy reading this year's report and that you will feel as confident and optimistic as I do about the future of Lok'nStore Group plc. Simon G Thomas Chairman 1 November 2019 5

