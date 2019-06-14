Lokn Store : Director / PDMR Shareholding

Lok'nStore Group plc

('Lok'nStore' or the 'Company')

Director/PDMR Shareholding

The Company announces that the Remuneration Committee has agreed to extend the exercise period in relation to options over 65,000 ordinary shares of 1p each ("Options") granted to Ray Davies under the Company's unapproved share option scheme which originally ran until July 2017 and July 2018. This agreement formalises undertakings of the Remuneration Committee given to Mr Davies prior to the lapse date of the Options, of which 15,000 were due to lapse in July 2017 and 50,000 in July 2018. The new lapse date for the Options is 31 July 2022 and 31 July 2023 respectively. The Options formed part of Mr. Davies' usual remuneration package. At the date of the lapse of these Options the performance criteria had been met and the Options were exercisable in full and held intrinsic value.

At the same time, the Remuneration Committee has further agreed to extend the exercise dates in relation to additional options over 46,470 ordinary shares currently held by Ray Davies under the terms of the unapproved share option scheme ("Unlapsed Options"). These options were due to lapse in July 2019 (20,000 shares) and July 2020 (26,470 shares) though are now due to lapse on 31 July 2024 and 2025 respectively. The Unlapsed Options were also granted as part of Mr Davies' usual remuneration package, are currently exercisable in full with all performance criteria met and also hold intrinsic value.

Edward Luker, Senior Non-Executive Director and Chairman of the Lok'nStore Remuneration Committee said:

"The Board of Lok'nStore see this as an important and positive outcome for the business and its shareholders in demonstrating a forward commitment on Ray Davies' part to continue to play an important role in the growth and development of the business and the long term value of the Company by remaining invested in the equity of the Company via the options."