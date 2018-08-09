Loma Negra : Reports 2Q18 Results

Loma Negra (NYSE: LOMA) (BYMA: LOMA), (“Loma Negra” or the
“Company”), the leading cement producer in Argentina, today announced
results for the three and six-month periods ended June 30, 2018.
2Q18 Key Highlights
-
Net revenue up 37.2% YoY to Ps.4,757 million (US$202 million) mainly
driven by growth in core business Cement, masonry & lime in Argentina
and Concrete
-
Argentina Cement, masonry & lime net revenues up 33.4% despite
relatively flat sales volumes
-
Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA rose 26.9% YoY to Ps.1,153 million (US$49
million), mainly driven by the 36.6% increase in Adjusted EBITDA from
the Cement, masonry, and lime segment in Argentina to Ps. 982 million
(US$42 million).
-
Adjusted EBITDA margin of the Cement, masonry, and lime segment in
Argentina expanded by 65 basis points YoY to 28.0%, while consolidated
Adjusted EBITDA margin contracted by 197 basis points from 26.2% to
24.2%.
-
Net Debt /LTM Adjusted EBITDA ratio of 0.83x from 1.44x in 2Q17 and
0.3x in FY17
Commenting on the financial and operating performance for the
second quarter of 2018, Sergio Faifman, Loma Negra’s Chief Executive
Officer, noted: “Our core business, Cement in Argentina,
continued to deliver a solid performance, posting both revenue growth
and EBITDA margin expansion despite the current challenging
macroeconomic environment in the country. This was achieved
despite relatively flat volumes year-on-year, as we continue with our
strategy of balancing profitability and market position. Sustained
growth in concrete volume demand, by contrast, was supported by ongoing
implementation of public infrastructure projects in our key markets.”
“As such, despite the improving margins in our core business, the
consolidated Adjusted EBITDA margin contracted in the period, mainly
reflecting a poor railway performance and strong growth of the lower
margin concrete business.”
“Looking ahead, we remain cautiously optimistic with the outlook of
the cement demand in Argentina. Despite the potential impact of an
adverse macro environment in the second half of the year, and given
current market conditions, we believe the industry could reach similar
record volumes achieved last year.”
“We also have confidence in the long-term prospects for our business,
supported by our leading market position and strong balance sheet, and
we continue to move ahead and make progress with the expansion of our
L’Amalí plant that will drive profitability gains and provide additional
capacity.”
|
Table 1: Financial Highlights
|
(amounts expressed in millions of pesos, unless otherwise noted)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three-months ended
June 30,
|
|
Six-months ended
June 30,
|
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
|
% Chg.
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
|
% Chg.
|
Net revenue
|
|
4,757
|
|
3,467
|
|
37.2%
|
|
9,291
|
|
6,669
|
|
39.3%
|
Gross Profit
|
|
1,331
|
|
1,035
|
|
28.5%
|
|
2,631
|
|
1,978
|
|
33.0%
|
Gross Profit margin
|
|
28.0%
|
|
29.9%
|
|
-189bps
|
|
28.3%
|
|
29.7%
|
|
-133bps
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
|
1,153
|
|
909
|
|
26.9%
|
|
2,319
|
|
1,738
|
|
33.4%
|
Adjusted EBITDA Mg.
|
|
24.2%
|
|
26.2%
|
|
-197bps
|
|
25.0%
|
|
26.1%
|
|
-110bps
|
Net Profit
|
|
178
|
|
293
|
|
-39.3%
|
|
727
|
|
692
|
|
5.0%
|
Net Profit attributable to owners of the Company
|
|
179
|
|
276
|
|
-35.0%
|
|
706
|
|
630
|
|
11.9%
|
EPS
|
|
0.3010
|
|
0.4878
|
|
-38.3%
|
|
1.1838
|
|
1.1135
|
|
6.3%
|
Shares outstanding at eop1
|
|
596
|
|
566
|
|
5.3%
|
|
596
|
|
566
|
|
5.3%
|
Net Debt
|
|
3,772
|
|
4,446
|
|
-15.2%
|
|
3,772
|
|
4,446
|
|
-15.2%
|
Net Debt /LTM Adjusted EBITDA
|
|
0.83x
|
|
1.44x
|
|
-0.61x
|
|
0.83x
|
|
1.44x
|
|
-0.61x
|
1After IPO total Shares outstanding are 596 million
|
Table 1b: Financial Highlights in U.S. dollars
|
(amounts expressed in millions of U.S. dollars, unless otherwise
noted)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three-months ended
June 30,
|
|
Six-months ended
June 30,
|
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
|
% Chg.
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
|
% Chg.
|
Ps./US$, av
|
|
23.54
|
|
15.74
|
|
49.5%
|
|
21.61
|
|
15.71
|
|
37.5%
|
Ps./US$, eop
|
|
28.86
|
|
16.60
|
|
73.9%
|
|
28.86
|
|
16.60
|
|
73.9%
|
Net revenue
|
|
202
|
|
220
|
|
-8.2%
|
|
430
|
|
424
|
|
1.3%
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
|
49
|
|
58
|
|
-15.1%
|
|
107
|
|
111
|
|
-3.0%
|
Net Profit
|
|
8
|
|
19
|
|
-59.4%
|
|
34
|
|
44
|
|
-23.6%
|
Net Debt
|
|
131
|
|
268
|
|
-51.2%
|
|
131
|
|
268
|
|
-51.2%
|
Net Debt /LTM Adjusted EBITDA
|
|
0.83x
|
|
1.44x
|
|
-0.61x
|
|
0.83x
|
|
1.44x
|
|
-0.61x
Overview of Operations
Sales Volumes
|
Table 2: Sales Volumes2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three-months ended
June 30,
|
|
|
|
Six-months ended
June 30,
|
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
|
% Chg.
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
|
% Chg.
|
Cement, masonry & lime
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Argentina
|
|
MM Tn
|
|
1.49
|
|
1.50
|
|
-0.6%
|
|
|
|
3.07
|
|
2.94
|
|
4.4%
|
Paraguay
|
|
MM Tn
|
|
0.13
|
|
0.13
|
|
-2.4%
|
|
|
|
0.27
|
|
0.28
|
|
-3.9%
|
Cement, masonry & lime total
|
|
|
|
1.61
|
|
1.62
|
|
-0.7%
|
|
|
|
3.34
|
|
3.22
|
|
3.7%
|
Argentina:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Concrete
|
|
MM m3
|
|
0.25
|
|
0.20
|
|
23.7%
|
|
|
|
0.50
|
|
0.38
|
|
33.5%
|
Railroad
|
|
MM Tn
|
|
1.16
|
|
1.23
|
|
-6.1%
|
|
|
|
2.32
|
|
2.46
|
|
-5.5%
|
Aggregates
|
|
MM Tn
|
|
0.25
|
|
0.27
|
|
-7.4%
|
|
|
|
0.54
|
|
0.51
|
|
6.6%
2Sales volumes include inter-segment sales
The challenging macroenviorenment in 2Q18 prevented sales volumes of
cement, masonry and lime in Argentina to grow, remaining almost flat YoY
at 1.49 million tons. Sales volumes in Paraguay fell 2.4% in the period
to 0.13 million tons, mainly due to the high utilization rate and the
lower inventory levels compared to the prior year. As a result,
consolidated total sales volumes of cement, masonry and lime for the
quarter decreased 0.7% YoY to 1.61 million tons.
Concrete volumes in Argentina, increased 23.7% YoY to 0.25 million m3
mainly driven by a good progress in public infrastructure works,
principally in the metropolitan area of Buenos Aires.
In 2Q18, aggregate volumes declined 7.4% YoY to 0.25 million tons. This
also affected volumes at Ferrosur, which declined 6.1% to 1.16 million
tons principally reflecting lower transported volumes of own and
third-party aggregates.
Review of Financial Results
|
Table 3: Consolidated Statement of Financial Position
|
(amounts expressed in millions of pesos, unless otherwise noted)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three-months ended June 30,
|
|
|
|
Six-months ended June 30,
|
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
|
% Chg.
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
|
% Chg.
|
Net revenue
|
|
4,757
|
|
3,467
|
|
37.2%
|
|
|
|
9,291
|
|
6,669
|
|
39.3%
|
Cost of sales
|
|
(3,426)
|
|
(2,432)
|
|
40.9%
|
|
|
|
(6,659)
|
|
(4,691)
|
|
41.9%
|
Gross Profit
|
|
1,331
|
|
1,035
|
|
28.5%
|
|
|
|
2,631
|
|
1,978
|
|
33.0%
|
Selling and administrative expenses
|
|
(365)
|
|
(273)
|
|
33.6%
|
|
|
|
(692)
|
|
(542)
|
|
27.7%
|
Other gains and losses
|
|
(8)
|
|
1
|
|
n/a
|
|
|
|
(4)
|
|
1
|
|
-381.1%
|
Tax on debits and credits to bank accounts
|
|
(31)
|
|
(39)
|
|
-20.6%
|
|
|
|
(96)
|
|
(79)
|
|
21.3%
|
Finance costs, net
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Exchange rate differences
|
|
(515)
|
|
(130)
|
|
295.3%
|
|
|
|
(625)
|
|
(43)
|
|
1348.4%
|
Financial income
|
|
63
|
|
16
|
|
295.1%
|
|
|
|
171
|
|
20
|
|
768.5%
|
Financial expenses
|
|
(219)
|
|
(178)
|
|
22.7%
|
|
|
|
(368)
|
|
(320)
|
|
15.1%
|
Profit before taxes
|
|
256
|
|
432
|
|
-40.6%
|
|
|
|
1,018
|
|
1,015
|
|
0.3%
|
Income tax expense
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current
|
|
5
|
|
(130)
|
|
-103.6%
|
|
|
|
(195)
|
|
(312)
|
|
-37.5%
|
Deferred
|
|
(83)
|
|
(9)
|
|
781.2%
|
|
|
|
(97)
|
|
(11)
|
|
752.1%
|
Net profit
|
|
178
|
|
293
|
|
-39.3%
|
|
|
|
727
|
|
692
|
|
5.0%
|
Net majority income
|
|
179
|
|
276
|
|
-35.0%
|
|
|
|
706
|
|
630
|
|
11.9%
Net Revenues
Net revenue increased 37.2% to Ps.4,757 million in 2Q18, from
Ps.3,467 million in the comparable quarter last year, mainly driven by
revenue growth in the Cement, masonry and lime segments in Argentina and
Paraguay, and further supported by continued growth in the Concrete
segment.
Cement, masonry and lime revenues in Argentina were up 33.4% YoY, to
Ps.3,503 million despite volumes remaining almost flat. Cement revenues
in Paraguay increased 49.2%, reaching Ps.369 million in the quarter as
the 2.4% YoY decline in volume was more than offset by Paraguayan
Guarani appreciation against the Argentine peso and better local pricing.
Concrete revenues rose 80.3% YoY to Ps.790 million driven by volume
growth and higher prices. In addition, Railroad revenues rose 24.9% to
Ps.485 million, slightly below inflation mainly reflecting lower
transported volumes, partially compensated by higher prices. Aggregates
revenues were up 6.0% to Ps.69 million during the period, reflecting a
7,4% decline in volumes and a significantly higher share of FOB sales in
the quarter.
Cost of sales increased 40.9% YoY reaching Ps.3,426 million in
2Q18. In Cement, masonry and lime in Argentina cost of sales increased
31.7% YoY, principally reflecting the impact of the peso depreciation on
the Company’s cost structure, mainly in thermal and electricity costs.
Gross profit rose 28.5% YoY to Ps.1,331 million in
the second quarter of 2018 from Ps.1,035 million in same quarter of last
year, with gross profit margin contracting 189 basis points YoY to
28.0%. The Cement, masonry and lime segment in Argentina reported an YoY
improvement of 88 basis points in gross margin reaching 33.4%, that was
more than offset by lower transported volumes in the Railroad segment,
robust growth in the lower-margin Concrete segment, and a slight
decrease in gross profit of the Cement segment in Paraguay.
Selling and Administrative Expenses
Selling and administrative expenses (SG&A) in 2Q18 rose 33.6% YoY to
Ps.365 million, from Ps.273 million in 2Q17, affected by expenses
resulting from the obligations of being a publicly listed company.
Notwithstanding, as a percentage of revenues, SG&A declined 20 basis
points to 7.7% in 2Q18 from 7.9% in 2Q17 principally due to higher cost
dilution along with a reduction in the effective sales tax rate.
Adjusted EBITDA & Margin
|
Table 4: Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation & Margin
|
(amounts expressed in millions of pesos, unless otherwise noted)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three-months ended
June 30,
|
|
|
Six-months ended
June 30,
|
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
|
% Chg.
|
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
|
% Chg.
|
Adjusted EBITDA reconciliation:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net profit
|
|
178
|
|
293
|
|
-39.3%
|
|
|
727
|
692
|
|
5.0%
|
(+) Financial interest, net
|
|
124
|
|
151
|
|
-18.1%
|
|
|
139
|
266
|
|
-47.7%
|
(+) Income tax expense
|
|
79
|
|
139
|
|
-43.5%
|
|
|
292
|
323
|
|
-9.8%
|
(+) Depreciation and amortization
|
|
195
|
|
145
|
|
34.0%
|
|
|
384
|
301
|
|
27.6%
|
(+) Exchange rate differences
|
|
515
|
|
130
|
|
295.3%
|
|
|
625
|
43
|
|
1348.4%
|
(+) Other financial expenses, net
|
|
32
|
|
11
|
|
189.1%
|
|
|
58
|
35
|
|
68.0%
|
(+) Tax on debits and credits to bank accounts
|
|
31
|
|
39
|
|
-20.6%
|
|
|
96
|
79
|
|
21.3%
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
|
1,153
|
|
909
|
|
26.9%
|
|
|
2,319
|
1,738
|
|
33.4%
|
Adjusted EBITDA Margin
|
|
24.2%
|
|
26.2%
|
|
-197bps
|
|
|
25.0%
|
26.1%
|
|
-110bps
Adjusted EBITDA increased 26.9% year-over-year in the second
quarter of 2018 to Ps.1,153 million, mainly driven by the Cement
segments in Argentina and Paraguay.
Adjusted EBITDA Margin, however, declined 197 basis points
to 24.2% compared to 26.2% in 2Q17, mostly as a result a poor Railroad
segment performance and strong growth in lower margin-Concrete revenues
during the period.
Adjusted EBITDA for the Cement segment in Argentina, which represented
85% of the consolidated adjusted EBITDA in 2Q18, increased 36.6% YoY to
Ps.982 million. Adjusted EBITDA margin expanded 65 basis points to 28.0%
during the period.
The Cement segment in Paraguay, reported a 33.7% increase in Adjusted
EBITDA reaching Ps.125 million, while the Adjusted EBITDA margin
contracted 395 basis points to 33.9%, due to a temporary purchase of
third-party clinker. Furthermore, while the Concrete segment reported a
49.2% increase in Adjusted EBITDA reaching Ps.27 million, the Adjusted
EBITDA margin contracted 71 basis points.
By contrast, Adjusted EBITDA for the Railroad segment fell 76.4% to
Ps.16 million in the second quarter of 2018, with Adjusted EBITDA margin
contracting to 3.2% from 17.1% in 2Q17 as a result of lower dilution of
fixed costs primarily due to a decline in transported volumes of
aggregates.
Finance Costs-Net
|
Table 5: Finance Costs-Net
|
(amounts expressed in millions of pesos, unless otherwise noted)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three-months ended
June 30,
|
|
|
|
Six-months ended
June 30,
|
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
|
% Chg.
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
|
% Chg.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Exchange rate differences
|
|
|
(515)
|
|
(130)
|
|
295.3%
|
|
|
|
(625)
|
|
(43)
|
|
1348.4%
|
|
Financial income
|
|
|
63
|
|
16
|
|
295.1%
|
|
|
|
171
|
|
20
|
|
768.5%
|
|
Financial expenses
|
|
|
(219)
|
|
(178)
|
|
22.7%
|
|
|
|
(368)
|
|
(320)
|
|
15.1%
|
|
Total Finance Costs-Net
|
|
|
(671)
|
|
(292)
|
|
129.3%
|
|
|
|
(822)
|
|
(343)
|
|
139.4%
|
During 2Q18, total finance costs-net increased by 129.3% YoY to Ps.671
million, principally as a result of higher foreign exchange differences,
resulting from the peso depreciation in the period.
In 2Q18, the Company reported foreign exchange loss of Ps.515 million,
mostly driven by non-cash losses, as a result of the 43.3% peso
depreciation in the net debt position in foreign currency, as compared
to a Ps.130 million loss in 2Q17 when the peso depreciated 7.9%.
Net Financial expense, decreased by Ps.7 million as a result of
increases in both the cash balance and interest rates.
Net Profit and Net Profit Attributable to Owners of the Company
Net Profit for the second quarter of 2018, decreased 39,3% to
Ps.178 million from Ps.293 million in 2Q17. The effective tax rate
declined to 30.7% in 2Q18 from 32.2% in the year-ago period, as a result
of the adjustment in deferred taxes in Argentina from the Tax Reform
enacted on December 2017 which reduced the income tax rate from 35% to
30% in 2018 and 2019, and to 25% thereafter.
Net Profit Attributable to Owners of the Company declined 35%
YoY, or Ps.97 million, to Ps.179 million in 2Q18. During the quarter,
the Company reported earnings per common share of Ps.0.3010 and earnings
per ADR of Ps.1.5500, compared with earnings per share of Ps.0.4878 and
earnings per ADR of Ps.2.4390 in 2Q17.
Capitalization
|
Table 6: Capitalization and Debt Ratio
|
(amounts expressed in millions of pesos, unless otherwise noted)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
As of June 30,
|
|
|
As of FY ended
December 31,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Debt
|
|
5,390
|
|
4,744
|
|
|
4,364
|
- Short-Term Debt
|
|
2,872
|
|
3,017
|
|
|
1,760
|
- Long-Term Debt
|
|
2,518
|
|
1,728
|
|
|
2,604
|
Cash and Cash Equivalents
|
|
1,618
|
|
298
|
|
|
3,180
|
Total Net Debt
|
|
3,772
|
|
4,446
|
|
|
1,184
|
Shareholders' Equity
|
|
5,690
|
|
1,383
|
|
|
4,416
|
Capitalization
|
|
11,080
|
|
6,128
|
|
|
8,780
|
LTM Adjusted EBITDA
|
|
4,523
|
|
3,083
|
|
|
3,942
|
Net Debt /LTM Adjusted EBITDA
|
|
0.83x
|
|
1.44x
|
|
|
0.30x
As of June 30, 2018, total cash and cash equivalents were Ps.1,618
million down from Ps.3,180 million as of the end of 2017 mainly due to
increased capex investments along with seasonally higher working capital
needs. Total debt at the close of the quarter was Ps.5,390 million,
composed by Ps.2,872 million in short-term borrowings, including the
current portion of long-term borrowings (or 53% of total borrowings),
and Ps.2,518 million in long-term borrowings (or 47% of total
borrowings).
As of June 30, 2018, 38.5%, or Ps.2,077 million, Loma Negra’s total debt
was denominated in U.S. dollars, 39.6% (or Ps.2,135 million) in
Guaraníes, and 21.9% (or Ps.1,178 million) in Argentine pesos, with an
average duration of 1.9 years.
At the close of 2Q18, Ps.2,895 million, or 53.7%, of the Company’s total
consolidated borrowings bore interest at floating rates, including
Ps.205 million of Peso-denominated borrowings that bore interest at
rates based on the Buenos Aires Deposits of Large Amount Rate, or
BADLAR, Ps.2,033 million of foreign currency-denominated borrowings that
bore interest at rates based on Libor, and Ps.657 million of borrowings
with other floating interest rate.
The Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA (LTM) ratio declined to 0.83x in 2Q18
from 1.44x as of June 30, 2017 reflecting the IPO proceeds and the use
of funds in operations and investing activities.
Cash Flows
|
Table 7: Condensed Interim Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
for the Six-months and Three-months
Ended June 30, 2018
and 2017
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(amounts expressed in millions of pesos, unless otherwise noted)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three-months
ended June 30,
|
|
|
Six-months
ended June 30,
|
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net profit for the period
|
|
|
178
|
|
293
|
|
|
727
|
|
692
|
Adjustments to reconcile net profit to net cash provided by
operating activities
|
|
|
887
|
|
557
|
|
|
1,504
|
|
945
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|
|
|
(999)
|
|
(377)
|
|
|
(2,078)
|
|
(1,079)
|
Net cash generated by operating activities
|
|
|
66
|
|
473
|
|
|
153
|
|
558
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Property, plant and equipment, Intangible Assets, net
|
|
|
(461)
|
|
(207)
|
|
|
(1,314)
|
|
(676)
|
Others
|
|
|
(10)
|
|
(40)
|
|
|
(19)
|
|
(13)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net cash used in investing activities
|
|
|
(471)
|
|
(247)
|
|
|
(1,334)
|
|
(689)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Proceeds / Repayments from borrowings, Interest paid
|
|
|
(634)
|
|
211
|
|
|
(790)
|
|
25
|
Dividends paid
|
|
|
-
|
|
(442)
|
|
|
-
|
|
(442)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net cash (used in) generated by financing activities
|
|
|
(634)
|
|
(232)
|
|
|
(790)
|
|
(417)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents
|
|
|
(1,039)
|
|
(6)
|
|
|
(1,971)
|
|
(547)
|
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the year
|
|
|
2,294
|
|
265
|
|
|
3,180
|
|
803
|
Effects of the exchange rate differences on cash and cash
equivalents in foreign currency
|
|
|
363
|
|
38
|
|
|
410
|
|
15
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period
|
|
|
1,618
|
|
298
|
|
|
1,618
|
|
298
During the six-month period ended June 30, 2018, total capital
expenditures were Ps.1,314 million, 52% directed to the expansion of
production capacity of L´Amalí plant. Cash flow generated by operating
activities as of June 30, 2018 was Ps.153 million compared to Ps.558
million in the year ago period explained mainly by higher working
capital needs this quarter, mainly regarding inventories higher
replacement cost and maintenance stoppage schedule requirements.
Expansion of L’Amalí Plant.
Loma Negra is moving ahead with the capital expenditure at its L’Amalí
plant, which will add 2.7 million tons annually and drive higher
profitability. This expansion involves a total capital expenditure of
approximately US$350 million, and is expected to be completed early 2020.
For this project, the Company contracted Sinoma International
Engineering Co. Ltd. (“Sinoma”) for the construction of the new cement
production line with a capacity of 5,800 tons per day of clinker. The
agreement includes the engineering, provision and shipment of all the
equipment for the plant and its construction.
Basic engineering of the new plant and study of soil in situ was
completed in 4Q17. The Company continued to make progress with overall
project execution during the quarter. First equipments are to arrive
before 2018YE. The local manufacturer for the steel structure was
contracted. Electromechanical construction works are under final
selection process. Civil works for major equipment remain on schedule.
Additions to Property, Plant and Equipment related to this project
during 2Q18 amounted to Ps.154 million.
Recent Events
Argentina to become Hyperinflationary economy
Inflation indices of Argentina were released showing a three-year
cumulative rate in excess of 100 percent, indicating that the
Argentinian economy is, as defined by IAS 29, hyperinflationary.
In light of the stated preferences in IAS 29 that all entities apply
inflation accounting from the same time and using the same general price
index, the use of inflation accounting will be applied in respect of
Argentinian peso functional operations for periods ending after July
1st, 2018.
The Company is evaluating the effects on the interim financial
statements which will be considered for subsequent reporting periods
|
2Q18 Earnings Conference Call
|
When:
|
|
10:00 a.m. U.S. ET (11:00 a.m. BAT), August 10, 2018
|
Dial-in:
|
|
0800-444-2930 (Argentina), 1-866-807-9684 (U.S.), 1-866-605-3852
(Canada), 1-412-317-5415 (International)
|
Password:
|
|
Loma Negra Earnings Call
|
Webcast:
|
|
https://services.choruscall.com/links/loma180810rmgzeNa5.html
|
Replay:
|
|
A telephone replay of the conference call will be available
between August 10, 2018 at 1:00 pm U.S. E.T. and ending on August
16, 2018. The replay can be accessed by dialing 1-877-344-7529
(U.S. toll free), or 1-412-317-0088 (International). The passcode
for the replay is 10122124. The audio of the conference call will
also be archived on the Company’s website at www.lomanegra.com
Definitions
Adjusted EBITDA is calculated as net profit plus financial
interest, net plus income tax expense plus depreciation and amortization
plus exchange rate differences plus other financial expenses, net plus
tax on debits and credits to bank accounts. Loma Negra believes that
excluding tax on debits and credits to bank accounts from its
calculation of Adjusted EBITDA is a better measure of operating
performance when compared to other international players.
Net Debt is calculated as borrowings less cash and cash
equivalents.
About Loma Negra
Founded in 1926, Loma Negra is the leading cement company in Argentina,
producing and distributing cement, masonry cement, aggregates, concrete
and lime, products primarily used in private and public construction.
Loma Negra is a vertically-integrated cement and concrete company, with
nationwide operations, supported by vast limestone reserves,
strategically located plants, top-of-mind brands and established
distribution channels. The Company also owns a 51% equity stake in an
integrated cement production plant in Paraguay, which is one of two
leading cement producers in that country. Loma Negra is listed both on
BYMA and on NYSE in the U.S., where it trades under the symbol “LOMA”.
One ADS represents five (5) common shares. For more information, visit www.lomanegra.com.
Note
The Company presented some figures converted from Pesos to U.S.
dollars for comparison purposes. The exchange rate used to convert Pesos
to U.S. dollars was the reference exchange rate (Communication “A” 3500)
reported by the Central Bank for U.S. dollars. The information
presented in U.S. dollars is for the convenience of the reader only. Certain
figures included in this report have been subject to rounding
adjustments. Accordingly, figures shown as totals in certain tables may
not be arithmetic aggregations of the figures presented in previous
quarters.
Disclaimer
This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of
federal securities law that are subject to risks and uncertainties.
These statements are only predictions based upon our current
expectations and projections about possible or assumed future results of
our business, financial condition, results of operations, liquidity,
plans and objectives. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking
statements by terminology such as “believe,” “may,” “estimate,”
“continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “should,” “plan,” “expect,”
“predict,” “potential,” “seek,” “forecast,” or the negative of these
terms or other similar expressions. The forward-looking statements are
based on the information currently available to us. There are important
factors that could cause our actual results, level of activity,
performance or achievements to differ materially from the results, level
of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the
forward-looking statements, including, among others things: changes in
general economic, political, governmental and business conditions
globally and in Argentina, changes in inflation rates, fluctuations in
the exchange rate of the peso, the level of construction generally,
changes in cement demand and prices, changes in raw material and energy
prices, changes in business strategy and various other factors. You
should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future
events. Although we believe in good faith that the expectations
reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot
guarantee that future results, levels of activity, performance and
events and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements
will be achieved or will occur. Any or all of Loma Negra’s
forward-looking statements in this release may turn out to be wrong. You
should consider these forward-looking statements in light of other
factors discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in the prospectus
filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on October 31, 2017 in
connection with Loma Negra’s initial public offering. Therefore, readers
are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking
statements. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to
update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason after the
date of this release to conform these statements to actual results or to
changes in our expectations.
|
Table 8: Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial
Position as of June 30, 2018 and December 31, 2017 (Unaudited)
|
(amounts expressed in millions of pesos, unless otherwise noted)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
As of June 30,
|
|
As of December 31,
|
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
ASSETS
|
|
|
|
|
Non-Current assets
|
|
|
|
|
Property, plant and equipment
|
|
7,482
|
|
5,979
|
Intangible assets
|
|
72
|
|
75
|
Investments
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
Goodwill
|
|
39
|
|
39
|
Inventories
|
|
266
|
|
215
|
Other receivables
|
|
-
|
|
145
|
Trade accounts receivable
|
|
625
|
|
-
|
Total non-current assets
|
|
8,486
|
|
6,454
|
Current assets
|
|
|
|
|
Inventories
|
|
2,777
|
|
1,834
|
Other receivables
|
|
436
|
|
242
|
Trade accounts receivable
|
|
1,697
|
|
1,263
|
Investments
|
|
1,250
|
|
2,991
|
Cash and banks
|
|
368
|
|
189
|
Total current assets
|
|
6,528
|
|
6,519
|
TOTAL ASSETS
|
|
15,014
|
|
12,972
|
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
|
|
|
|
Capital stock and other capital related accounts
|
|
1,922
|
|
1,922
|
Reserves
|
|
1,650
|
|
59
|
Retained earnings
|
|
706
|
|
1,591
|
Accumulated other comprehensive income
|
|
530
|
|
250
|
Equity attributable to the owners of the Company
|
|
4,807
|
|
3,823
|
Non-controlling interests
|
|
883
|
|
593
|
TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
|
5,690
|
|
4,416
|
LIABILITIES
|
|
|
|
|
Non-current liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
Borrowings
|
|
2,518
|
|
2,604
|
Accounts payable
|
|
85
|
|
71
|
Provisions
|
|
196
|
|
161
|
Tax liabilities
|
|
-
|
|
0
|
Other liabilities
|
|
14
|
|
16
|
Deferred tax liabilities
|
|
330
|
|
229
|
Total non-current liabilities
|
|
3,142
|
|
3,082
|
Current liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
Borrowings
|
|
2,872
|
|
1,760
|
Accounts payable
|
|
2,336
|
|
2,362
|
Advances from customers
|
|
156
|
|
206
|
Salaries and social security payables
|
|
430
|
|
542
|
Tax liabilities
|
|
359
|
|
573
|
Other liabilities
|
|
29
|
|
32
|
Total current liabilities
|
|
6,181
|
|
5,474
|
TOTAL LIABILITIES
|
|
9,324
|
|
8,556
|
TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
|
|
15,014
|
|
12,972
|
Table 9: Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Profit or
Loss and Other Comprehensive Income for the six months ended June
30, 2018 and 2017 (Unaudited)
|
(amounts expressed in millions of pesos, unless otherwise noted)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three-months ended
June 30,
|
|
|
|
Six-months ended
June 30,
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
|
% Change
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
|
% Change
|
Net revenue
|
|
|
4,757
|
|
3,467
|
|
37.2%
|
|
|
|
9,291
|
|
6,669
|
|
39.3%
|
Cost of sales
|
|
|
(3,426)
|
|
(2,432)
|
|
40.9%
|
|
|
|
(6,659)
|
|
(4,691)
|
|
41.9%
|
Gross profit
|
|
|
1,331
|
|
1,035
|
|
29%
|
|
|
|
2,631
|
|
1,978
|
|
33%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Selling and administrative expenses
|
|
|
(365)
|
|
(273)
|
|
33.6%
|
|
|
|
(692)
|
|
(542)
|
|
27.7%
|
Other gains and losses
|
|
|
(8)
|
|
1
|
|
n/a
|
|
|
|
(4)
|
|
1
|
|
-381.1%
|
Tax on debits and credits to bank accounts
|
|
|
(31)
|
|
(39)
|
|
-20.6%
|
|
|
|
(96)
|
|
(79)
|
|
21.3%
|
Finance costs, net
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Exchange rate differences
|
|
|
(515)
|
|
(130)
|
|
295.3%
|
|
|
|
(625)
|
|
(43)
|
|
1348.4%
|
Financial income
|
|
|
63
|
|
16
|
|
295.1%
|
|
|
|
171
|
|
20
|
|
768.5%
|
Financial expenses
|
|
|
(219)
|
|
(178)
|
|
22.7%
|
|
|
|
(368)
|
|
(320)
|
|
15.1%
|
Profit before taxes
|
|
|
256
|
|
432
|
|
-41%
|
|
|
|
1,018
|
|
1,015
|
|
0%
|
Income tax expense
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current
|
|
|
5
|
|
(130)
|
|
-103.6%
|
|
|
|
(195)
|
|
(312)
|
|
-37.5%
|
Deferred
|
|
|
(83)
|
|
(9)
|
|
781.2%
|
|
|
|
(97)
|
|
(11)
|
|
752.1%
|
Net profit
|
|
|
178
|
|
293
|
|
-39%
|
|
|
|
727
|
|
692
|
|
5%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other Comprehensive Income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Items to be reclassified through profit and loss:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Exchange differences on translating foreign operations
|
|
|
464
|
|
4
|
|
n/a
|
|
|
|
548
|
|
21
|
|
2517.1%
|
Cash flow hedges1
|
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
n/a
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
n/a
|
Total other comprehensive (loss) income
|
|
|
464
|
|
4
|
|
n/a
|
|
|
|
548
|
|
21
|
|
n/a
|
TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
|
|
|
642
|
|
296
|
|
n/a
|
|
|
|
1,274
|
|
713
|
|
n/a
|
Net Profit (loss) for the period attributable to:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Owners of the Company
|
|
|
179
|
|
276
|
|
-35.0%
|
|
|
|
706
|
|
630
|
|
11.9%
|
Non-controlling interests
|
|
|
(2)
|
|
17
|
|
n/a
|
|
|
|
21
|
|
62
|
|
n/a
|
NET PROFIT FOR THE PERIOD
|
|
|
178
|
|
293
|
|
-39.3%
|
|
|
|
727
|
|
692
|
|
5.0%
|
Total comprehensive income (loss) attributable to:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Owners of the Company
|
|
|
416
|
|
288
|
|
44.3%
|
|
|
|
985
|
|
651
|
|
51.2%
|
Non-controlling interests
|
|
|
226
|
|
54
|
|
n/a
|
|
|
|
289
|
|
62
|
|
n/a
|
TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
|
|
|
642
|
|
342
|
|
n/a
|
|
|
|
1,274
|
|
713
|
|
n/a
|
Earnings per share (basic and diluted):
|
|
|
0.3010
|
|
0.4878
|
|
-38.3%
|
|
|
|
1.1838
|
|
1.1135
|
|
6.3%
|
Table 10: Condensed Interim Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
for the Six-months and Three-months Ended June 30, 2018 and 2017
(Unaudited)
|
(amounts expressed in millions of pesos, unless otherwise noted)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three-months ended
June 30,
|
|
Six-months ended
June 30,
|
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net profit for the period
|
|
178
|
|
293
|
|
727
|
|
692
|
Adjustments to reconcile net profit to net cash provided by
operating activities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income tax expense
|
|
79
|
|
139
|
|
292
|
|
323
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
195
|
|
146
|
|
384
|
|
301
|
Provisions
|
|
28
|
|
14
|
|
35
|
|
26
|
Interest expense
|
|
179
|
|
141
|
|
298
|
|
263
|
Share of profit of associates
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
Interest income
|
|
(88)
|
|
82
|
|
-
|
|
(4)
|
Exchange rate differences
|
|
496
|
|
41
|
|
496
|
|
42
|
Gain on disposal of Property, plant and equipment
|
|
-
|
|
(5)
|
|
-
|
|
(5)
|
Changes in operating assets and liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Inventories
|
|
(492)
|
|
(105)
|
|
(867)
|
|
(372)
|
Other receivables
|
|
(53)
|
|
(47)
|
|
(135)
|
|
(26)
|
Trade accounts receivable
|
|
(82)
|
|
(26)
|
|
(363)
|
|
(335)
|
Advances from customers
|
|
10
|
|
(86)
|
|
(51)
|
|
(6)
|
Accounts payable
|
|
93
|
|
52
|
|
(124)
|
|
(168)
|
Salaries and social security payables
|
|
(134)
|
|
(82)
|
|
(115)
|
|
(52)
|
Provisions
|
|
(5)
|
|
(5)
|
|
(10)
|
|
(7)
|
Tax liabilities
|
|
16
|
|
(2)
|
|
15
|
|
7
|
Other liabilities
|
|
(0)
|
|
(3)
|
|
(3)
|
|
(5)
|
Income tax paid
|
|
(351)
|
|
(73)
|
|
(427)
|
|
(115)
|
Net cash generated by operating activities
|
|
66
|
|
473
|
|
153
|
|
558
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Proceeds from disposal of Property, plant and equipment
|
|
2
|
|
13
|
|
5
|
|
13
|
Payments to acquire Property, plant and equipment
|
|
(408)
|
|
(218)
|
|
(768)
|
|
(680)
|
Payment of advances of Property, plant and equipment
|
|
(53)
|
|
-
|
|
(548)
|
|
-
|
Payments to acquire Intangible Assets
|
|
(2)
|
|
(2)
|
|
(3)
|
|
(9)
|
Interest collected
|
|
-
|
|
(27)
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
Contributions to Trust
|
|
(10)
|
|
(13)
|
|
(19)
|
|
(13)
|
Net cash used in investing activities
|
|
(471)
|
|
(247)
|
|
(1,334)
|
|
(689)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Proceeds from borrowings
|
|
236
|
|
1,303
|
|
418
|
|
1,487
|
Interest paid
|
|
(144)
|
|
(111)
|
|
(302)
|
|
(267)
|
Dividends paid
|
|
-
|
|
(442)
|
|
-
|
|
(442)
|
Repayment of borrowings
|
|
(727)
|
|
(982)
|
|
(906)
|
|
(1,194)
|
Net cash used in financing activities
|
|
(634)
|
|
(232)
|
|
(790)
|
|
(417)
|
Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents
|
|
(1,039)
|
|
(6)
|
|
(1,971)
|
|
(547)
|
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the year
|
|
2,294
|
|
265
|
|
3,180
|
|
803
|
Effects of the exchange rate differences on cash and cash
equivalents in foreign currency
|
|
363
|
|
38
|
|
410
|
|
15
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period
|
|
1,618
|
|
298
|
|
1,618
|
|
298
|
Table 11: Financial Data by Segment
|
(amounts expressed in millions of pesos, unless otherwise noted)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three-months ended June 30,
|
|
Six-months ended June 30,
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
%
|
|
2017
|
|
%
|
|
2018
|
|
%
|
|
2017
|
|
%
|
Net revenue
|
|
|
4,757
|
|
100.0%
|
|
3,467
|
|
100.0%
|
|
9,291
|
|
100.0%
|
|
6,669
|
|
100.0%
|
Cement, masonry cement and lime—Argentina
|
|
|
3,503
|
|
73.6%
|
|
2,626
|
|
75.7%
|
|
6,903
|
|
74.3%
|
|
5,035
|
|
75.5%
|
Cement—Paraguay
|
|
|
369
|
|
7.8%
|
|
247
|
|
7.1%
|
|
715
|
|
7.7%
|
|
528
|
|
7.9%
|
Concrete
|
|
|
790
|
|
16.6%
|
|
438
|
|
12.6%
|
|
1,497
|
|
16.1%
|
|
798
|
|
12.0%
|
Railroad
|
|
|
485
|
|
10.2%
|
|
388
|
|
11.2%
|
|
926
|
|
10.0%
|
|
747
|
|
11.2%
|
Aggregates
|
|
|
69
|
|
1.4%
|
|
65
|
|
1.9%
|
|
137
|
|
1.5%
|
|
117
|
|
1.8%
|
Others
|
|
|
28
|
|
0.6%
|
|
37
|
|
1.1%
|
|
53
|
|
0.6%
|
|
67
|
|
1.0%
|
Eliminations
|
|
|
(487)
|
|
-10.2%
|
|
(334)
|
|
-9.6%
|
|
(939)
|
|
-10.1%
|
|
(623)
|
|
-9.3%
|
Cost of sales
|
|
|
3,426
|
|
100.0%
|
|
2,432
|
|
100.0%
|
|
6,659
|
|
100.0%
|
|
4,691
|
|
100.0%
|
Cement, masonry cement and lime—Argentina
|
|
|
2,332
|
|
68.1%
|
|
1,771
|
|
72.8%
|
|
4,610
|
|
69.2%
|
|
3,439
|
|
73.3%
|
Cement—Paraguay
|
|
|
284
|
|
8.3%
|
|
187
|
|
7.7%
|
|
521
|
|
7.8%
|
|
371
|
|
7.9%
|
Concrete
|
|
|
744
|
|
21.7%
|
|
406
|
|
16.7%
|
|
1,420
|
|
21.3%
|
|
740
|
|
15.8%
|
Railroad
|
|
|
466
|
|
13.6%
|
|
320
|
|
13.2%
|
|
880
|
|
13.2%
|
|
621
|
|
13.2%
|
Aggregates
|
|
|
71
|
|
2.1%
|
|
65
|
|
2.7%
|
|
138
|
|
2.1%
|
|
115
|
|
2.4%
|
Others
|
|
|
15
|
|
0.5%
|
|
17
|
|
0.7%
|
|
29
|
|
0.4%
|
|
29
|
|
0.6%
|
Eliminations
|
|
|
(487)
|
|
-14.2%
|
|
(334)
|
|
-13.7%
|
|
(939)
|
|
-14.1%
|
|
(623)
|
|
-13.3%
|
Selling, admin. expenses and other gains & losses
|
|
|
373
|
|
100.0%
|
|
272
|
|
100.0%
|
|
696
|
|
100.0%
|
|
541
|
|
100.0%
|
Cement, masonry cement and lime—Argentina
|
|
|
283
|
|
76.0%
|
|
213
|
|
78.4%
|
|
527
|
|
75.7%
|
|
410
|
|
75.8%
|
Cement—Paraguay
|
|
|
16
|
|
4.3%
|
|
9
|
|
3.2%
|
|
29
|
|
4.2%
|
|
18
|
|
3.4%
|
Concrete
|
|
|
27
|
|
7.2%
|
|
19
|
|
7.0%
|
|
51
|
|
7.3%
|
|
36
|
|
6.7%
|
Railroad
|
|
|
36
|
|
9.7%
|
|
19
|
|
7.2%
|
|
68
|
|
9.8%
|
|
55
|
|
10.1%
|
Aggregates
|
|
|
1
|
|
0.4%
|
|
1
|
|
0.5%
|
|
3
|
|
0.4%
|
|
3
|
|
0.5%
|
Others
|
|
|
9
|
|
2.5%
|
|
10
|
|
3.8%
|
|
18
|
|
2.6%
|
|
19
|
|
3.5%
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
|
195
|
|
100.0%
|
|
145
|
|
100.0%
|
|
384
|
|
100.0%
|
|
301
|
|
100.0%
|
Cement, masonry cement and lime—Argentina
|
|
|
94
|
|
48.3%
|
|
77
|
|
53.3%
|
|
191
|
|
49.8%
|
|
174
|
|
57.8%
|
Cement—Paraguay
|
|
|
56
|
|
28.8%
|
|
42
|
|
29.0%
|
|
111
|
|
28.8%
|
|
77
|
|
25.5%
|
Concrete
|
|
|
8
|
|
4.0%
|
|
5
|
|
3.1%
|
|
16
|
|
4.0%
|
|
8
|
|
2.7%
|
Railroad
|
|
|
33
|
|
17.0%
|
|
18
|
|
12.5%
|
|
60
|
|
15.7%
|
|
36
|
|
12.0%
|
Aggregates
|
|
|
3
|
|
1.6%
|
|
2
|
|
1.7%
|
|
5
|
|
1.3%
|
|
5
|
|
1.7%
|
Others
|
|
|
1
|
|
0.3%
|
|
1
|
|
0.4%
|
|
1
|
|
0.3%
|
|
1
|
|
0.4%
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
|
|
1,153
|
|
100.0%
|
|
909
|
|
100.0%
|
|
2,319
|
|
100.0%
|
|
1,738
|
|
100.0%
|
Cement, masonry cement and lime—Argentina
|
|
|
982
|
|
85.2%
|
|
719
|
|
79.1%
|
|
1,957
|
|
84.4%
|
|
1,360
|
|
78.3%
|
Cement—Paraguay
|
|
|
125
|
|
10.9%
|
|
94
|
|
10.3%
|
|
275
|
|
11.9%
|
|
216
|
|
12.4%
|
Concrete
|
|
|
27
|
|
2.3%
|
|
18
|
|
2.0%
|
|
42
|
|
1.8%
|
|
31
|
|
1.8%
|
Railroad
|
|
|
16
|
|
1.4%
|
|
67
|
|
7.3%
|
|
37
|
|
1.6%
|
|
107
|
|
6.2%
|
Aggregates
|
|
|
(0)
|
|
0.0%
|
|
1
|
|
0.1%
|
|
1
|
|
0.0%
|
|
4
|
|
0.3%
|
Others
|
|
|
4
|
|
0.3%
|
|
10
|
|
1.1%
|
|
7
|
|
0.3%
|
|
20
|
|
1.1%
|
Reconciling items:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
|
(195)
|
|
|
|
(145)
|
|
|
|
(384)
|
|
|
|
(301)
|
|
|
Tax on debits and credits banks accounts
|
|
|
(31)
|
|
|
|
(39)
|
|
|
|
(96)
|
|
|
|
(79)
|
|
|
Finance costs, net
|
|
|
(671)
|
|
|
|
(292)
|
|
|
|
(822)
|
|
|
|
(343)
|
|
|
Income tax
|
|
|
(79)
|
|
|
|
(139)
|
|
|
|
(292)
|
|
|
|
(323)
|
|
|
NET PROFIT FOR THE PERIOD
|
|
|
178
|
|
|
|
293
|
|
|
|
727
|
|
|
|
692
|
|
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180809005804/en/