LOMA NEGRA COMPANIA INDUSTRIAL ARGENTINA SOCIEDAD ANONIMA

LOMA NEGRA COMPANIA INDUSTRIAL ARGENTINA (LOMA/6)
LOMA NEGRA ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit against Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima - LOMA

01/11/2019 | 10:51pm EST

ClaimsFiler, a FREE shareholder information service, reminds investors that they have until February 4, 2019 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima (NYSE: LOMA), if they purchased the Company’s American Depositary Shares (“ADS”) in connection with the Company’s November 2017 initial public stock offering (the “IPO”). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York.

Get Help

Loma Negra investors should visit us at https://www.claimsfiler.com/cases/view-loma-negra-compania-industrial-argentina-sociedad-anonima-american-depositary-shares-securities-litigation or call toll-free (844) 367-9658. Lawyers at Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC are available to discuss your legal options.

About the Lawsuit

Loma Negra and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information in registration statements issued for its IPO, violating federal securities laws, specifically (i) the extent of exposure to a corruption scandal involving its majority owner; (ii) true demand for products and growth potential; (iii) risks forecasted had actually occurred by the time of the IPO; and (iv) as a result, Loma Negra’s financial statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

The case is Carmona v. Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima et al, 18-cv-11323.

About ClaimsFiler

ClaimsFiler has a single mission: to serve as the information source to help retail investors recover their share of billions of dollars from securities class action settlements. At ClaimsFiler.com, investors can: (1) register for free to gain access to information and settlement websites for various securities class action cases so they can timely submit their own claims; (2) upload their portfolio transactional data to be notified about relevant securities cases in which they may have a financial interest; and (3) submit inquiries to the Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC law firm for free case evaluations.

To learn more about ClaimsFiler, visit www.claimsfiler.com.


© Business Wire 2019
Managers
NameTitle
Sergio Damian Faifman Chief Executive Officer, Director & Vice President
Franklin Lee Feder President & Director
Dardo Ariel Damiano Industrial Director & Operations Director
Marcos Isabelino Gradin Chief Financial Officer & Director
Sergio Daniel Alonso Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LOMA NEGRA COMPANIA INDUSTRIAL ARGENTINA SOCIEDAD ANONIMA0.00%0
LAFARGEHOLCIM8.02%26 909
ANHUI CONCH CEMENT COMPANY0.17%23 538
SHREE CEMENT LIMITED-4.77%8 074
DANGOTE CEMENT PLC-9.59%8 024
CHINA RESOURCES CEMENT HOLDINGS LIMITED0.14%6 228
