LOMA NEGRA ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit against Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima - LOMA

ClaimsFiler, a FREE shareholder information service, reminds investors
that they have until February 4, 2019 to file lead plaintiff
applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Loma Negra
Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima (NYSE: LOMA), if they
purchased the Company’s American Depositary Shares (“ADS”) in connection
with the Company’s November 2017 initial public stock offering (the
“IPO”). This action is pending in the United States District Court for
the Southern District of New York.
Get Help
Loma Negra investors should visit us at https://www.claimsfiler.com/cases/view-loma-negra-compania-industrial-argentina-sociedad-anonima-american-depositary-shares-securities-litigation
or call toll-free (844) 367-9658. Lawyers at Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC are
available to discuss your legal options.
About the Lawsuit
Loma Negra and certain of its executives are charged with failing to
disclose material information in registration statements issued for its
IPO, violating federal securities laws, specifically (i) the extent of
exposure to a corruption scandal involving its majority owner; (ii) true
demand for products and growth potential; (iii) risks forecasted had
actually occurred by the time of the IPO; and (iv) as a result, Loma
Negra’s financial statements were materially false and misleading at all
relevant times.
The case is Carmona v. Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina
Sociedad Anonima et al, 18-cv-11323.
