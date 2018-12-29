LOMA NEGRA SHAREHOLDER ALERT by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti Reminds Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, former Attorney General
of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have until
February 4, 2019 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities
class action lawsuit against Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina
Sociedad Anonima (NYSE: LOMA), if they purchased the Company’s American
Depositary Shares (“ADS”) in connection with the Company’s November 2017
initial public stock offering (the “IPO”). This action is pending in the
United States District Court for the Southern District of New York.
What You May Do
If you purchased Loma Negra ADS and would like to discuss your legal
rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for
your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact
KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email
(lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com),
or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-loma/
to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class
action, you must petition the Court by February 4, 2019.
About the Lawsuit
Loma Negra and certain of its executives are charged with failing to
disclose material information in registration statements issued for its
IPO, violating federal securities laws, specifically (i) the extent of
exposure to a corruption scandal involving its majority owner; (ii) true
demand for products and growth potential; (iii) risks forecasted had
actually occurred by the time of the IPO; and (iv) as a result, Loma
Negra’s financial statements were materially false and misleading at all
relevant times.
The case is Carmona v. Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina
Sociedad Anonima et al, 18-cv-11323.
