LOMA NEGRA COMPANIA INDUSTRIAL ARGENTINA
No quotes available
-- ARS   0.00%
LOMA NEGRA SHAREHOLDER ALERT by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti Reminds Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima

12/29/2018 | 04:51am CET

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have until February 4, 2019 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima (NYSE: LOMA), if they purchased the Company’s American Depositary Shares (“ADS”) in connection with the Company’s November 2017 initial public stock offering (the “IPO”). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York.

What You May Do

If you purchased Loma Negra ADS and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-loma/ to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action, you must petition the Court by February 4, 2019.

About the Lawsuit

Loma Negra and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information in registration statements issued for its IPO, violating federal securities laws, specifically (i) the extent of exposure to a corruption scandal involving its majority owner; (ii) true demand for products and growth potential; (iii) risks forecasted had actually occurred by the time of the IPO; and (iv) as a result, Loma Negra’s financial statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

The case is Carmona v. Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima et al, 18-cv-11323.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is a law firm focused on securities, antitrust and consumer class actions, along with merger & acquisition and breach of fiduciary litigation against publicly traded companies on behalf of shareholders. The firm has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.


© Business Wire 2018
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.