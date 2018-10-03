Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  BOLSA DE COMERCIO DE BUENOS AIRES  >  LOMA NEGRA COMPANIA INDUSTRIAL ARGENTINA SOCIEDAD ANONIMA    LOMA/6   ARLOMA300018

LOMA NEGRA COMPANIA INDUSTRIAL ARGENTINA (LOMA/6)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
No quotes available
-- ARS   0.00%
SummaryNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Loma Negra Compania Indstrl Argentina SA : Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima on Behalf of Investors - LOMA

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/03/2018 | 02:21am CEST

RADNOR, PA / ACCESSWIRE / October 2, 2018 / Kaskela Law LLC is investigating Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE: LOMA) (''Loma Negra'' or the ''Company'') on behalf of investors who purchased the Company's securities after November 1, 2017.

On November 3, 2017, Loma Negra announced the closing of its initial public offering (''IPO'') of American Depository Shares (''ADSs''), pursuant to which the Company sold over 53 million ADSs to investors at a price of $19.00 per share. Less than one year later, the Company's ADSs trade at approximately $9.00 per share -50% lower than the price that they were sold to investors.

The investigation seeks to determine whether Loma Negra's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in connection with the Company's IPO contained untrue statements of material fact and/or omitted to disclose material information to investors.

Loma Negra investors who purchased the Company's ADSs and suffered a financial loss are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.) at (888) 715 - 1740, or skaskela@kaskelalaw.com, to discuss this investigation and their legal rights and recovery options. Additional information about this investigation may also be found at http://kaskelalaw.com/case/loma-negra/.

Kaskela Law LLC exclusively prosecutes investor actions in state and federal courts throughout the country. For additional information about Kaskela Law LLC please visit www.kaskelalaw.com. This notice may constitute attorney advertising in certain jurisdictions.

CONTACT:

KASKELA LAW LLC
D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.
201 King of Prussia Road
Suite 650
Radnor, PA 19087
(484) 258 - 1585
(888) 715 - 1740
skaskela@kaskelalaw.com
www.kaskelalaw.com

SOURCE: Kaskela Law LLC


© Accesswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on LOMA NEGRA COMPANIA INDUST
02:21aLOMA NEGRA COMPANIA INDSTRL ARGENTIN : Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation o..
AC
09/25LOMA NEGRA COMPANIA INDUSTRIAL ARGEN : 194,358 Shares in Loma Negra Compania Ind..
AQ
09/19BLACKROCK : Newfoundland Capital Management Buys 196,113 Shares of Loma Negra Co..
AQ
09/03FEDERATED INVESTORS : Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina SA (LOMA) Shares Bought..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/30Midday Gainers / Losers (08/30/2018) 
Managers
NameTitle
Sergio Damian Faifman Chief Executive Officer, Director & Vice President
Ricardo Fonseca de Mendonça Lima Chairman
Dardo Ariel Damiano Director & Operations Director
Marcos Isabelino Gradin Chief Financial Officer & Director
Eduardo Blake Director & Director-Logistics & Procurement
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LOMA NEGRA COMPANIA INDUSTRIAL ARGENTINA SOCIEDAD ANONIMA0.00%0
LAFARGEHOLCIM-11.83%29 839
ANHUI CONCH CEMENT COMPANY25.43%29 270
DANGOTE CEMENT PLC-10.87%9 704
CHINA RESOURCES CEMENT HOLDINGS LIMITED67.50%8 118
SHREE CEMENT LIMITED-7.36%8 027
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.