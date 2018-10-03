Loma Negra Compania Indstrl Argentina SA : Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima on Behalf of Investors - LOMA

RADNOR, PA / ACCESSWIRE / October 2, 2018 / Kaskela Law LLC is investigating Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE: LOMA) (''Loma Negra'' or the ''Company'') on behalf of investors who purchased the Company's securities after November 1, 2017.

On November 3, 2017, Loma Negra announced the closing of its initial public offering (''IPO'') of American Depository Shares (''ADSs''), pursuant to which the Company sold over 53 million ADSs to investors at a price of $19.00 per share. Less than one year later, the Company's ADSs trade at approximately $9.00 per share -50% lower than the price that they were sold to investors.

The investigation seeks to determine whether Loma Negra's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in connection with the Company's IPO contained untrue statements of material fact and/or omitted to disclose material information to investors.

Loma Negra investors who purchased the Company's ADSs and suffered a financial loss are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.) at (888) 715 - 1740, or skaskela@kaskelalaw.com, to discuss this investigation and their legal rights and recovery options. Additional information about this investigation may also be found at http://kaskelalaw.com/case/loma-negra/.

