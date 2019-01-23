LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $100,000 In Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima To Contact The Firm

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, reminds
investors in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima
(“Loma Negra” or the “Company”) (NYSE:LOMA) of the February 4, 2019
deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities
class action that has been filed against the Company.
If you invested in Loma Negra stock or options pursuant or traceable
to the Company’s November, 2017 Initial Public Offering (“IPO“) and
The lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern
District of New York on behalf of all those who purchased Loma Negra
American Depository Shares (“ADS”) pursuant or traceable to the
Company’s November, 2017 IPO. The case, Carmona v. Loma Negra
Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima, et al., No.
18-cv-11323 was filed on December 5, 2018 and has been assigned to Judge
Louis Lee Stanton.
The lawsuit focuses on whether the Company and its executives violated
federal securities laws by downplaying and misrepresenting Loma Negra’s
exposure to a massive, ongoing corruption scandal engulfing its majority
owner in its Registration Statement; misrepresenting a purported
increased demand for Loma Negra’s cement and other products as a result
of economic growth and government funding for public works projects in
Argentina; and misrepresenting events and trends in the Argentinian
economy, as well as Loma Negra’s exposure.
Specifically, as the truth about the Company’s misrepresentations and
omissions in the Registration Statement began to emerge, the Company’s
share price fell significantly below its offering price—over 40% below
its $19 offering as of December 5, 2018.
The court-appointed lead plaintiff is the investor with the largest
financial interest in the relief sought by the class who is adequate and
typical of class members who directs and oversees the litigation on
behalf of the putative class. Any member of the putative class may move
the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or
may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Your ability
to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision to serve as a
lead plaintiff or not.
Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP also encourages anyone with information regarding
Loma Negra’s conduct to contact the firm, including whistleblowers,
former employees, shareholders and others.
