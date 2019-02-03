Log in
LOMA NEGRA COMPANIA INDUSTRIAL ARGENTINA (LOMA/1)
LOMA NEGRA 24 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 24 Hours Remain; ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima - LOMA

02/03/2019 | 10:51pm EST

ClaimsFiler, a FREE shareholder information service, reminds investors with losses in excess of $100,000 that they have only until February 4, 2019 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima (NYSE: LOMA). Investor losses must relate to purchases of the Company’s American Depositary Shares (“ADS”) in connection with the Company’s November 2017 initial public stock offering. This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York.

Get Help

Loma Negra investors should visit us at https://www.claimsfiler.com/cases/view-loma-negra-compania-industrial-argentina-sociedad-anonima-american-depositary-shares-securities-litigation or call toll-free (844) 367-9658. Lawyers at Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC are available to discuss your legal options.

About the Lawsuit

Loma Negra and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information in registration statements issued for its IPO, violating federal securities laws, specifically (i) the extent of exposure to a corruption scandal involving its majority owner; (ii) true demand for products and growth potential; (iii) risks forecasted had actually occurred by the time of the IPO; and (iv) as a result, Loma Negra’s financial statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

The case is Carmona v. Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima et al, 18-cv-11323.

About ClaimsFiler

ClaimsFiler has a single mission: to serve as the information source to help retail investors recover their share of billions of dollars from securities class action settlements. At ClaimsFiler.com, investors can: (1) register for free to gain access to information and settlement websites for various securities class action cases so they can timely submit their own claims; (2) upload their portfolio transactional data to be notified about relevant securities cases in which they may have a financial interest; and (3) submit inquiries to the Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC law firm for free case evaluations.

To learn more about ClaimsFiler, visit www.claimsfiler.com.


© Business Wire 2019
