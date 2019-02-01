Log in
LOMA NEGRA COMPANIA INDUSTRIAL ARGENTINA (LOMA/1)
LOMA NEGRA 72 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 72 Hours Remain; Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit against Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima - LOMA

02/01/2019 | 10:52pm EST

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, the former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors with losses in excess of $100,000 that they have only until February 4, 2019 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima (NYSE: LOMA). Investor losses must relate to purchases of the Company’s American Depositary Shares (“ADS”) in connection with its November 2017 initial public stock offering. This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York.

What You May Do

If you purchased Loma Negra ADS and would like to discuss your legal rights and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-loma/ to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action by overseeing lead counsel with the goal of obtaining a fair and just resolution, you must request this position by application to the Court by February 4, 2019.

About the Lawsuit

Loma Negra and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information in registration statements issued for its IPO, violating federal securities laws, specifically (i) exposure to a corruption scandal involving its majority owner; (ii) demand for products; (iii) risks forecasted that had actually occurred; and (iv) as a result, Loma Negra’s financial statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

The case is Carmona v. Loma Negra, 18-cv-11323.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is a law firm focused on securities, antitrust and consumer class actions, along with merger & acquisition and breach of fiduciary litigation against publicly traded companies on behalf of shareholders. The firm has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.


© Business Wire 2019
