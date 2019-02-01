LOMA NEGRA 72 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 72 Hours Remain; Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit against Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima - LOMA

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, the former Attorney
General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors with losses
in excess of $100,000 that they have only until February 4, 2019
to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit
against Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:
LOMA). Investor losses must relate to purchases of the Company’s
American Depositary Shares (“ADS”) in connection with its November 2017
initial public stock offering. This action is pending in the United
States District Court for the Southern District of New York.
What You May Do
If you purchased Loma Negra ADS and would like to discuss your legal
rights and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may,
without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis
Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com),
or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-loma/
to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class
action by overseeing lead counsel with the goal of obtaining a fair and
just resolution, you must request this position by application to the
Court by February 4, 2019.
About the Lawsuit
Loma Negra and certain of its executives are charged with failing to
disclose material information in registration statements issued for its
IPO, violating federal securities laws, specifically (i) exposure to a
corruption scandal involving its majority owner; (ii) demand for
products; (iii) risks forecasted that had actually occurred; and (iv) as
a result, Loma Negra’s financial statements were materially false and
misleading at all relevant times.
The case is Carmona v. Loma Negra, 18-cv-11323.
About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC
KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C.
Foti, Jr., is a law firm focused on securities, antitrust and consumer
class actions, along with merger & acquisition and breach of fiduciary
litigation against publicly traded companies on behalf of shareholders.
The firm has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.
To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.
