Lomiko Metals : CLOSES 2nd TRANCHE OF PRIVATE PLACEMENT

October 4, 2018 TSX-V: LMR

LOMIKO CLOSES 2nd TRANCHE OF PRIVATE PLACEMENT

(Vancouver, B.C.) Lomiko Metals Inc. ("Lomiko") (TSX-V: LMR, OTC: LMRMF, FSE: DH8C) announces it has closed its 2nd tranche of its private placement and will issue 5,890,000 units at $0.05 per unit for proceeds of $294,500. Each unit will be comprised of one share and one share purchase warrant, with each warrant exercisable at a price of $0.10 for a period of two years from closing. A finder's fee of cash 7% and 7% in warrants has been agreed to be paid/issued. Proceeds will be used for working capital.

Due to overwhelming demand, the Company will be seeking approval to increase this financing for a 3rd tranche to raise an additional $450,000. In total the Company anticipates it will raise $1,000,000.

The securities to be issued pursuant to the 2nd tranche will have a hold period expiring February 11, 2019. The closing of the transaction, the issuance of the securities and the payment of the finder's fee is subject to the final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

