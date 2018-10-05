Log in
LOMIKO METALS INC. (LMR)

LOMIKO METALS INC. (LMR)
Lomiko Metals : CLOSES 2nd TRANCHE OF PRIVATE PLACEMENT

10/05/2018 | 03:13am CEST

#439-7184 120th Street, Surrey, B.C. V3W 0M6

October 4, 2018 TSX-V: LMR

LOMIKO CLOSES 2nd TRANCHE OF PRIVATE PLACEMENT

(Vancouver, B.C.) Lomiko Metals Inc. ("Lomiko") (TSX-V: LMR, OTC: LMRMF, FSE: DH8C) announces it has closed its 2nd tranche of its private placement and will issue 5,890,000 units at $0.05 per unit for proceeds of $294,500. Each unit will be comprised of one share and one share purchase warrant, with each warrant exercisable at a price of $0.10 for a period of two years from closing. A finder's fee of cash 7% and 7% in warrants has been agreed to be paid/issued. Proceeds will be used for working capital.

Due to overwhelming demand, the Company will be seeking approval to increase this financing for a 3rd tranche to raise an additional $450,000. In total the Company anticipates it will raise $1,000,000.

The securities to be issued pursuant to the 2nd tranche will have a hold period expiring February 11, 2019. The closing of the transaction, the issuance of the securities and the payment of the finder's fee is subject to the final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

For more information, review the website at www.lomiko.com, or contact A. Paul Gill at 604-729-5312 or by email at: info@lomiko.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD LOMIKO METALS INC.

A. Paul Gill,

President and Chief Executive Officer

We seek safe harbor. Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Disclaimer

Lomiko Metals Inc. published this content on 04 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 October 2018 01:12:04 UTC
