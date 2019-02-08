ELECTRIC VEHICLE MARKET NEWS: BENCHMARK MINERALS AND US SENATOR LISA MURKOWSKI RAISE CONCERNS OVER SUPPLY OF MATERIALS FOR 70 NEW BATTERY MEGA FACTORIES

#439-7184 120th Street, Surrey, B.C. V3W 0M6

ELECTRIC VEHICLE MARKET NEWS: BENCHMARK MINERALS AND US SENATOR LISA MURKOWSKI RAISE

CONCERNS OVER SUPPLY OF MATERIALS FOR 70 NEW BATTERY MEGAFACTORIES

(Vancouver, B.C) February 8, 2019 Lomiko Metals Inc. ("Lomiko") (TSX-V: LMR, LMRMF, FSE: DH8C, (ISIN: CA54163Q1028) (WKN: A0Q9W7) (LEI: 529900GJP51V4HR9MN94) is tracking supply and demand news regarding the Lithium-ion Battery Industry (video interview). Simon Moores of Benchmark Mineral Intelligence raised supply and demand concerns in a submission to the US Senate February 4, 2019 which echoes the concerns of Energy and Natural Resource Committee Chair Senator Lisa Murkowski in a February 5, 2019 News Release:

"In contrast to the energy sector, our nation is headed in the wrong direction on mineral imports. This is our Achilles' heel that serves to empower and enrich other nations, while costing us jobs and international competitiveness," Murkowski said.

Mr. Moores addressed specific battery materials including the graphite market and stated, "In 2018, China was responsible for 56% of the world's flake graphite supply - the mined feedstock that is used to manufacturer lithium ion battery anodes. China also accounted for 100% of the world's uncoated spherical graphite supply, which is the processed anode material that is used in lithium ion batteries.

Lomiko's Plan

Lomiko Metals plans to find and develop battery materials in North America for the new green economy to support new North American battery manufacturers. At present, Lomiko is exploring the La Loutre Flake Graphite Property in Quebec. The Property consists of contiguous claim blocks totalling approximately 2,867.29 hectares (28,67 km2) situated approximately 53 km east of Imerys Carbon and Graphite, formerly known as the Timcal Graphite Mine, North America's only operating graphite mine, and located 117 km northwest of Montreal.

Lomiko is in the midst of resuming exploration on the property this month to prove a viable mining opportunity exists.

For more information on Lomiko Metals, review the website at www.lomiko.com, contact A. Paul Gill at 604-729-5312 or email:info@lomiko.com.

On Behalf of the Board,

"A. Paul Gill"

Chief Executive Officer

We seek safe harbor. Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release