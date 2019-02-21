Log in
Lomiko Metals : APPOINTS NEW BOARD MEMBER DAVID LUCK AS BRIAN GUSKO MOVES TO BOARD OF ADVISORS

02/21/2019 | 11:53am EST

#439-7184 120th Street, Surrey, B.C. V3W 0M6

LOMIKO APPOINTS NEW BOARD MEMBER DAVID LUCK AS BRIAN GUSKO MOVES TO LOMIKO BOARD OF ADVISORS

(Vancouver, B.C) February 21, 2019 Lomiko Metals Inc. ("Lomiko") (TSX-V: LMR, LMRMF, FSE: DH8C, (ISIN: CA54163Q1028) (WKN: A0Q9W7) (LEI: 529900GJP51V4HR9MN94) is pleased to report that Mr. David Luck has been appointed to the Lomiko Board of Directors.

Mr. Luck has served eleven years as a director, Chief Financial Officer and Operations Manager for Northern Canadian Supplies Ltd., an industrial supply and facilities service company, in the oil and gas industry. Mr. Luck has also been a senior site administrator in the public sector during the past twenty years. With a background in public education, business development and marketing management, David is enthusiastic about representing shareholders and providing objective information to assist shareholders and potential investors.

In addition to serving as an independent director, Mr. Luck will also fill a role as an Audit Committee Member, replacing Mr. Brian Gusko. Mr. Gusko has resigned as a Director but will remain on the Lomiko Board of Advisors. The Board wishes to thank Mr. Gusko for his years of service as a Director to the Company.

For more information on Lomiko Metals, review the website at www.lomiko.com, contact A. Paul Gill at 604-729-5312 or email:info@lomiko.com.

On Behalf of the Board,

"A. Paul Gill"

Chief Executive Officer

We seek safe harbor. Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release

Disclaimer

Lomiko Metals Inc. published this content on 21 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2019 16:52:06 UTC
