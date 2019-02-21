Lomiko Metals : APPOINTS NEW BOARD MEMBER DAVID LUCK AS BRIAN GUSKO MOVES TO BOARD OF ADVISORS

#439-7184 120th Street, Surrey, B.C. V3W 0M6

LOMIKO APPOINTS NEW BOARD MEMBER DAVID LUCK AS BRIAN GUSKO MOVES TO LOMIKO BOARD OF ADVISORS

(Vancouver, B.C) February 21, 2019 Lomiko Metals Inc. ("Lomiko") (TSX-V: LMR, LMRMF, FSE: DH8C, (ISIN: CA54163Q1028) (WKN: A0Q9W7) (LEI: 529900GJP51V4HR9MN94) is pleased to report that Mr. David Luck has been appointed to the Lomiko Board of Directors.

Mr. Luck has served eleven years as a director, Chief Financial Officer and Operations Manager for Northern Canadian Supplies Ltd., an industrial supply and facilities service company, in the oil and gas industry. Mr. Luck has also been a senior site administrator in the public sector during the past twenty years. With a background in public education, business development and marketing management, David is enthusiastic about representing shareholders and providing objective information to assist shareholders and potential investors.

In addition to serving as an independent director, Mr. Luck will also fill a role as an Audit Committee Member, replacing Mr. Brian Gusko. Mr. Gusko has resigned as a Director but will remain on the Lomiko Board of Advisors. The Board wishes to thank Mr. Gusko for his years of service as a Director to the Company.

