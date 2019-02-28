Lomiko Metals : GRANTS OPTIONS TO CONSULTANTS AND DIRECTORS

#439, 7184 120th Street, Surrey, BC, V3W 0M6● Ph: (778) 228-1170 ● Fax: (604) 583-1932 ● Website:www.lomiko.com

February 28, 2019 - (Vancouver, B.C.) Lomiko Metals Inc. ("Lomiko") (TSX-V: LMR, OTC: LMRMF,

FSE: DH8C) announces that it has granted stock options to its directors, officers and consultants for an aggregate of 4,500,000 common shares, exercisable at five cents per share for three years.

Where required, the option agreements to be issued will be subject to the TSX four (4) month hold period and will be granted in accordance with the Company's Stock Option Plan.

On Behalf of the Board

A. Paul Gill,

Chief Executive Officer and Director

