LOMIKO METALS INC

(LMR)
Lomiko Metals : GRANTS OPTIONS TO CONSULTANTS AND DIRECTORS

02/28/2019 | 09:07pm EST

#439, 7184 120th Street, Surrey, BC, V3W 0M6● Ph: (778) 228-1170 ● Fax: (604) 583-1932 ● Website:www.lomiko.com

February 28, 2019 - (Vancouver, B.C.) Lomiko Metals Inc. ("Lomiko") (TSX-V: LMR, OTC: LMRMF,

FSE: DH8C) announces that it has granted stock options to its directors, officers and consultants for an aggregate of 4,500,000 common shares, exercisable at five cents per share for three years.

Where required, the option agreements to be issued will be subject to the TSX four (4) month hold period and will be granted in accordance with the Company's Stock Option Plan.

For more information on Lomiko Metals, review the website at www.lomiko.com,contact A. Paul Gill at 604-729-5312 or email:info@lomiko.com.

On Behalf of the Board

A. Paul Gill,

Chief Executive Officer and Director

We seek safe harbor.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Disclaimer

Lomiko Metals Inc. published this content on 28 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 March 2019 02:06:02 UTC
Managers
NameTitle
Amrit Paul Gill President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jacqueline Michael Chief Financial Officer & Not-Independent Director
Julius Galik Independent Director
Brian Gusko Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LOMIKO METALS INC100.00%0
GMK NORIL'SKIY NIKEL' PAO--.--%34 427
SOUTHERN COPPER CORP15.73%28 386
CHINA MOLYBDENUM26.60%14 569
SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO., LTD.13.57%8 656
BOLIDEN32.07%7 484
