LOMIKO METALS INC

LOMIKO METALS INC (LMR)
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 01/18 05:40:00 pm
News 
News

Lomiko Metals Inc.: Invitation to VRIC Booth 1131

01/20/2019 | 11:15pm EST

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 20, 2019) - Lomiko Metals Inc. (TSXV: LMR) would like to cordially invite you to visit us at Booth #1131 at the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference (VRIC) to be held at the Vancouver Convention Centre West (1055 Canada Place, Vancouver) on Sunday January 20 - Monday January 21, 2019.

The Vancouver Resource Investment Conference has been the bellwether of the junior mining market for the last twenty-five years. It is the number one source of information for investment trends and ideas, covering all aspects of the natural resource industry.

Each year, the VRIC hosts over 60 keynote speakers, 350 exhibiting companies and 9000 investors.

Investment thought leaders and wealth influencers provide our audiences with valuable insights. C-suite company executives covering every corner of the mineral exploration sector as well as metals, oil & gas, renewable energy, media and financial services companies are available to speak one on one. This is a must-attend for investors and stakeholders in the global mining industry.

For more information and/or to register for the conference please visit: https://cambridgehouse.com/vancouver-resource-investment-conference

We look forward to seeing you there.

For further information:

Lomiko Metals Inc. (TSX-V: LMR)
A. Paul Gill
6047295312
apaulgill@lomiko.com
www.lomiko.com


© Newsfilecorp 2019
