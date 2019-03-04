Uptick Newswire Hosts Lomiko Metals, Inc. on the Stock Day Podcast to Discuss Future Graphite Demand from Electric Vehicles

PHOENIX, March 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Uptick Newswire Stock Day Podcast welcomed Lomiko Metals, Inc. (TSX-V: LMR, LMRMF, FSE: DH8C) (ISIN: CA54163Q1028) (WKN: A0Q9W7) (LEI: 529900GJP51V4HR9MN94), a company focused on the exploration and development of minerals for the new green economy such as lithium and graphite. CEO, Paul Gill, joined Stock Day host Everett Jolly just before the Prospectors and Developer’s Conference in Toronto, Ontario. The annual event features 30,000 attendees and more than 1,000 mining companies. Lomiko representatives will be available at booth 2547.



To begin the interview Jolly noted that currently copper and silver prices are down, and asked Gill to share the outlook for flake graphite prices. Gill explained that according to top analysts, there are few economic deposits of lithium, graphite outside of China. However, the Company is located near a wealthy source of graphite, which presents the opportunity to develop a graphite mine based on the demand and rarity of the mineral.

Gill indicated that the goal of the current drilling program is to drastically change the La Loutre Property’s valuation, as they have located graphite that is of a much higher grade than the graphite they have previously found. They are currently drilling to explore the extent of this source and expect these findings to increase the economic outlook for the Company.

Jolly then asked about the process of extracting graphite from the ground. Gill explained that a large amount of graphite can be extracted from a very small section of land. This keeps drilling and processing costs exceptionally low, making for a higher profit margin overall. “We are targeting costs of less than $500 per a metric tonne,” stated Gill. One ton of graphite can then be sold for up to $1,500 per metric tonne. At present, Lomiko is drilling with a target resource of 10 million tonnes grading 10% CGH which would be required to be considered one of the top graphite properties in the world, the value of which would dwarf Lomiko current $5 million market capitalization.



Gill then explained that the Company’s market cap is fairly low, however he expects a huge raise in valuation to occur in the near future. He also shared that the Company is looking to put the project into production themselves rather than sell it off for production.

To close the interview, Gill shared that value to the Company is also added by the multiple technologies owned by the Company. He explained that the Company’s recent subsidiary, Prometheus Technologies represents significant value to the technology aspect of the Company going forward.

About Lomiko Metals, Inc.

Lomiko Metals is focused on the exploration and development of minerals for the new green economy such as lithium and graphite. Lomiko also has a 100% interest in Lomiko Technologies Inc., an investor in graphene technology and manufacturer of electronic products.

