LONDON AND ASSOCIATED PROPERTIES PLC : - Half-year Report

Last Name : Name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE 24 August 2018 LONDON & ASSOCIATED PROPERTIES PLC RESULTS FOR THE SIX MONTHS TO 30 JUNE 2018 London & Associated Properties PLC (“LAP” or “the Group”) is a main market listed group which invests in UK retail and other property whilst also managing property assets for institutional clients. It holds a substantial investment in Bisichi Mining PLC (main market listed) which operates coal mines in South Africa and owns UK property investments. HIGHLIGHTS Sale of Brixton Markets for £37.3 million completed during period: £16.7 million of loans repaid LAP’s cash available for investment stood at £20.9 million at half year

Group net assets of £58.3 million compared to £48.3 million and those attributable to shareholders rose 22% to £46.5 million against £38.0 million

Business strategy broadened to invest in non-retail property

Total property assets under management stand at £186 million

£3.0 million 11.6% Prudential debenture repaid in August saving annualised interest cost of £0.3 million

Retail property portfolio continues to perform satisfactorily: Group occupancy levels of 97% by rental income (2017: 97%)

Formed a new JV with Metroprop Real Estate Limited: Contracts exchanged on £5.6 million property in Ealing, West London Retail parade with consent for 8 residential flats at first floor level New planning application to be made for substantial increase in number of residential units

Under offer on £10.0 million of industrial assets in North West (net income of £1.0 million pa) “In future, we will broaden our investment remit so that we do not rely entirely on retail property. We have been less impacted by the proliferation of CVAs and other forms of insolvency seen recently, principally because of the type of community-focused retail property we own. However, it is not possible completely to avoid negative market sentiment. Therefore, we are widening our search for new assets and, over time, we will pivot away from having the majority of our portfolio comprised of retail assets,” Sir Michael Heller, Chairman and John Heller, Chief Executive. -more-

Contact: London & Associated Properties PLC Tel: 020 7415 5000

John Heller, Chief Executive

Baron Phillips



Half year results for the period ended

30 June 2018 Half year review We are pleased to report on a satisfactory first half at London & Associated Properties PLC (LAP). Group revenue, including our IFRS 10 subsidiaries Bisichi Mining PLC (Bisichi) and Dragon Retail Properties Limited (Dragon), increased by 31% to £26.6 million from £20.2 million as compared with the same period last year. Profits before tax increased to £3.7 million from a break-even position last year. This improvement was due to improved trading at Bisichi. LAP, which will benefit in the future from its recently improved cash position, and Dragon operated at breakeven in this period. Group net assets rose 20% to £58.3 million compared with £48.3 million at 30 June 2017 and net assets attributable to shareholders rose 22% to £46.5 million as compared with £38.0 million. The Group’s property activities were boosted significantly by completion of the £37.25 million sale of our two Brixton markets in April. The net cash received, after payment of fees due to agents and lawyers, was £36.4 million. We have repaid £13.41 million of our Santander loan and £3.27 million of our Europa Mezzanine loan. The balance has been added to LAP’s cash reserves which, at the half year amounted to £20.9 million. As a result of selling Brixton Markets, LAP’s rental income dipped slightly to £3.2 million from £3.5 million in the comparable period. On an annualised basis, the loss of income from that property is around £1.0 million but this is mostly offset by interest expense savings of £0.8 million resulting from the loan repayments mentioned above. The Brixton Markets’ sale generated a taxable gain but we are able to offset most of this gain by utilising brought-forward capital and other taxation losses. However, new UK taxation rules restrict the utilisation of other taxation losses. This means that corporation tax will be payable on 2018 net taxable income and £0.56 million has been provided in the half year accounts. Since the half-year end, I am pleased to report that, in August, we repaid the remaining £3.0 million of a 1988 Prudential debenture. This historical debenture carried a coupon of 11.6%. We are in the final stages of negotiating a replacement loan with a lender with whom we have not worked previously. The portfolio to be charged to the new lender includes the properties that were collateral for the Prudential debenture, plus a nightclub that we own in Coldharbour Lane, Brixton. Drawdown will take place in the second half of this year and we expect net interest savings for the Group to be approximately £0.25 million per annum. During the period under review, LAP’s directors have reviewed the business strategy and concluded that, in future, we will broaden our investment remit so that we do not rely entirely on retail property. We have been less impacted by the proliferation of CVAs and other forms of insolvency seen recently, principally because of the type of community-focused retail property that we own. However, it is not possible completely to avoid negative market sentiment. Therefore, we are widening our search for new assets and, over time, we will pivot away from having the majority of our portfolio comprised of retail assets.

Property assets under management including those of LAP, Bisichi, Dragon and our joint ventures Our property portfolio continues to perform satisfactorily. The largest asset in our directly owned portfolio is Orchard Square shopping centre in Sheffield. This centre continues to trade successfully, and we are carrying out a number of lettings to enhance further the retail and leisure offer there. Our strategy is to complement the fashion retail outlets with a number of leisure and food offerings, particularly with local operators who have distinct and independent concepts. Currently, we are under offer to two exciting restaurant operators and I will update shareholders as matters progress. Elsewhere at Orchard Square, we have a number of lease renewals underway and I am pleased to say that, so far, almost all of our retailers have asked for new leases. The only exceptions are two national retailers who are implementing a programme of retrenchment throughout the country. We believe that this demonstrates the ongoing appeal of the Centre, although we are firmly of the opinion that introducing new facias to keep a shopping centre fresh is a positive development. At West Bromwich, we will be fully let again following the imminent completion of two leases to a restaurant and a coffee shop. This Centre continues to trade at a high level of occupancy with a number of independent traders to complement the national retailers there. The centre also houses the town’s council-run market and principal transport hub, which ensures that it remains a relevant place to shop. The rest of the portfolio continues to trade well with group occupancy levels of 97% by rental income (2017: 97%). In May, along with Bisichi, we formed a new joint venture with Metroprop Real Estate Limited, an established and successful developer, and exchanged contracts on a property in West Ealing, London. LAP and Bisichi will each own 45% of the joint venture. The agreed price for the property is £5.6 million, and LAP and Bisichi each will invest c£1.0 million. The property is a parade of five shops with a service yard which has an existing planning consent for eight flats at the first-floor level. We are looking to increase substantially the number of flats and will be making a new planning application in due course. West Ealing is on the new Elizabeth Rail Line that will cut journey times to the West End to just 15 minutes, and we believe the flats will be highly desirable. We anticipate that the flats will have a gross development value of sub £500,000 per unit. Completion is scheduled for late August. We are also under offer on two separate multi-let industrial assets in the North West offering good asset management opportunities. The combined value of both investments is c£10.0 million and the net income will be c£1.0 million per annum. While these assets represent something of a departure from our traditional retail portfolio, we believe that our skills will be relevant to multi-let industrial estates. In addition, we are acquiring one of these assets in conjunction with an experienced asset manager who will manage the estate and development for a fee. Project Harrogate, our joint venture with Oaktree Capital Management, continues to trade satisfactorily. At Kings Lynn, we are making progress on the development of the former Beales Department store to create a new unit for H&M to open in spring 2019 together with four other units. The remainder of the shopping centre trades consistently well, although income there will be adversely affected in the short term by the insolvency of Poundworld who have vacated their store. The Rushes, Loughborough will similarly suffer in the short term from the loss of its Poundworld store, although the Centre is otherwise effectively fully let and is trading well.

At Kingsgate, Dunfermline, occupancy levels remain constant, and will be boosted as we are close to putting one of the large stores under offer to an international retailer. Following a refinancing at the end of last year, our equity interest in the joint venture is now 3.17% of the total. The impact of any drop in income at the Harrogate Shopping Centres to LAP is therefore strictly limited. However, we continue to receive fees for our asset and property management contracts. Bisichi Mining PLC, our 41.5% IFRS 10 subsidiary, had a strong first half with profit before tax of £4.0 million (2017: £0.24 million). Black Wattle, its coal mine in South Africa, continued to benefit from infrastructure improvements to the coal washing plant. These have enabled it to deliver a higher rate of production from its opencast areas and achieve an increased overall yield compared to the first half of 2017. The mine’s total production was 670,000 metric tonnes (2017: 582,000 metric tonnes) during the period under review. The increased revenues were due to higher coal prices, along with a stable South African Rand and improved production. Bisichi’s UK retail property portfolio, which is managed by LAP, continues to perform well. Dragon Retail Properties Limited, our IFRS 10 subsidiary company owned jointly with Bisichi, repaid some £65,000 of its loan to Santander. This leaves a loan outstanding of £1.2 million (31 December 2017: £1.3 million). Other We do not intend to pay a dividend at the half year point; however, our strategy is to maximise income over the medium term and our dividend policy will reflect this once our cash has been reinvested and our income has returned to previous levels. Following approval at the June 2018 Annual General Meeting, the 2017 final and special dividends of 0.3 pence are payable on 14 September 2018. We would like to thank our colleagues for all their hard work over the period under review. LAP is at an exciting juncture in its development and we look forward to keeping shareholders informed as matters progress.



Sir Michael Heller John Heller

Chairman Chief Executive

23 August 2018



Consolidated income statement

for the six months ended 30 June 2018 6 months 6 months Year ended ended ended 30 June 30 June 31 December 2018 2017 2017 (unaudited) (unaudited) (audited) Notes



£’000



£’000



£’000 Group revenue 1 26,557 20,237 44,979 Operating costs (21,064) (18,276) (37,428) Operating profit 1 5,493 1,961 7,551 Finance income 2 25 61 105 Finance expenses 2 (1,975) (2,177) (4,268) Debenture break cost - - (14) Result before valuation and other movements 3,543 (155) 3,374 Non–cash changes in valuation of assets and liabilities and other movements Increase in value of investment properties - - 9,373 Write off investment in joint venture - - (1,827) (Decrease)/increase in securities investments held at fair value (31) (1) 3 Adjustment to interest rate derivative 168 179 355 Result including revaluation and other movements 3,680 23 11,278 Profit for the period before taxation 1 3,680 23 11,278 Income tax charge 3 (941) (7) (2,982) Profit for the period 2,739 16 8,296 Attributable to: Equity holders of the Company 961 (104) 7,686 Non–controlling interest 1,778 120 610 Profit for the period 2,739 16 8,296 Profit/(loss) per share – basic and diluted 4 1.13p (0.12)p 9.01p



Consolidated statement of comprehensive income

for the six months ended 30 June 2018 30 June 30 June 31 December 2018 2017 2017 (unaudited) (unaudited) (audited) £'000 £'000 £’000 Profit for the period 2,739 16 8,296 Other comprehensive income: Items that may be subsequently recycled to the income statement: Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations (226) 7 91 Gain on available for sale investments - 28 103 Taxation - (3) (20) Other comprehensive (expense)/income for the period, net of tax (226) 32 174 Total comprehensive income for the period, net of tax 2,513 48 8,470 Attributable to: Equity shareholders 885 (91) 7,753 Non–controlling interest 1,628 139 717 2,513 48 8,470



Consolidated balance sheet

at 30 June 2018 30 June 30 June 31 December 2018 2017 2017 (unaudited) (unaudited) (audited) Notes £'000 £'000 £'000 Non–current assets Market value of properties attributable to Group 78,040 105,100 78,025 Present value of head leases 3,228 4,763 3,233 Property 5 81,268 109,863 81,258 Mining reserves, plant and equipment 8,089 8,949 8,735 Investments in joint ventures - 455 - Loan to joint venture - 1,398 - Held to maturity investments 1,748 1,748 1,748 Other investments at fair value 32 46 51 Deferred tax - 1,139 - 91,137 123,598 91,792 Current assets Inventories 985 842 828 Assets held for sale 5 - - 36,441 Trading property 560 - - Trade and other receivables 9,190 6,352 7,132 Interest rate derivatives 6 - 2 1 Investments in listed securities at fair value (previously listed as Available for sale investments) 1,032 779 1,050 Investments in UK listed securities held at fair value 17 18 19 Cash and cash equivalents 27,549 5,329 7,528 39,333 13,322 52,999 Total assets 130,470 136,920 144,791 Current liabilities Trade and other payables (13,866) (14,268) (12,909) Borrowings (4,783) (806) (4,288) Current tax liabilities (839) (117) (358) (19,488) (15,191) (17,555) Non–current liabilities Borrowings (45,110) (64,544) (61,661) Interest rate derivatives 6 (267) (612) (435) Present value of head leases on properties (3,228) (4,763) (3,233) Provisions (1,276) (1,283) (1,349) Deferred tax liabilities (2,837) (2,239) (3,848) (52,718) (73,441) (70,526) Total liabilities (72,206) (88,632) (88,081) Net assets 58,264 48,288 56,710 Equity attributable to the owners of the parent Share capital 8,554 8,554 8,554 Share premium account 4,866 4,866 4,866 Translation reserve (Bisichi Mining PLC) (772) (725) (695) Capital redemption reserve 47 47 47 Retained earnings (excluding treasury shares) 33,948 25,413 33,227 Treasury shares (145) (145) (145) Retained earnings 33,803 25,268 33,082 Total equity attributable to equity shareholders 46,498 38,010 45,854 Non – controlling interest 11,766 10,278 10,856 Total equity 58,264 48,288 56,710 Net assets per share 7 54.50p 44.55p 53.74p Diluted net assets per share 7 54.50p 44.55p 53.74p



Consolidated statement of changes in shareholders’ equity

for the six months ended 30 June 2018





Share

capital

£’000





Share

premium

£’000





Translation

reserves

£’000



Capital

redemption

reserve

£’000





Treasury

shares

£’000 Retained

earnings

excluding

treasury

shares

£’000 Total

excluding

Non–

Controlling

Interests

£’000



Non–controlling

Interests

£’000





Total

equity

£’000 Balance at 1 January 2017 8,554 4,866 (728) 47 (145) 25,648 38,242 10,389 48,361 (Loss)/profit for the period - - - - - (104) (104) 120 16 Other comprehensive income: Currency translation - - 3 - - - 3 4 7 Gain on available for sale investments (net of tax)

-

-

-

-

-

10

10

15

25 Total other comprehensive income - - 3 - - 10 13 19 32 Total comprehensive income/(expense)

-

-

3

-

-

(94)

(91)

139

48 Transactions with owners: Dividends – equity holders - - - - - (141) (141|) - (141) Dividends – non–controlling

interests

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(250)

(250) Transactions with owners - - - - - (141) (141) (250) (250) Balance at 30 June 2017 (unaudited)

8,554

4,866

(725)

47

(145)

25,413

38,010

10,278

48,288 Balance at 1 January 2017 8,554 4,866 (728) 47 (145) 25,648 38,242 10,389 48,631 Profit for year - - - - - 7,686 7,686 610 8,296 Other comprehensive income: Currency translation - - 33 - - - 33 58 91 Gain on available for sale investments (net of tax) - - - - - 34 34 49 83 Total other comprehensive income - - 33 - - 34 67 107 174 Total comprehensive income - - 33 - - 7,720 7,753 717 8,470 Transaction with owners: Dividends – equity holders - - - - - (141) (141) - (141) Dividends – non–controlling

interests

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(250)

(250) Transactions with owners - - - - - (141) (141) (250) (391) Balance at 31 December 2017 (audited)

8,554

4,866

(695)

47

(145)

33,227

45,854

10,856

56,710



Consolidated statement of changes in shareholders’ equity - continued

for the six months ended 30 June 2018





Share

capital

£’000





Share

premium

£’000





Translation

reserves

£’000



Capital

redemption

reserve

£’000





Treasury

shares

£’000 Retained

earnings

excluding

treasury

shares

£’000 Total

excluding

Non–

Controlling

Interests

£’000



Non–controlling

Interests

£’000





Total

equity

£’000

Balance at 1 January 2018

8,554

4,866

(695)

47

(145)

33,227

45,854

10,856

56,710 Profit for the period - - - - - 961 961 1,778 2,739 Other comprehensive income: Currency translation - - (77) - - - (77) (149) (226) Total other comprehensive income - - (77) - - - (77) (149) (226) Total comprehensive (expense)/income - - (77) - - 961 884 1,629 2,513 Transactions with owners: Dividends – equity holders - - - - - (256) (256) - (256) Dividends – non-controlling interests - - - - - - - (742) (742) Equity share options - - - - - 16 16 23 39 Transactions with owners (240) (240) (719) (959) Balance at 30 June 2018 (unaudited) 8,554 4,866 (772) 47 (145) 33,948 46,498 11,766 58,264



Consolidated cash flow statement

for the six months ended 30 June 2018 6 months 6 months Year ended ended ended 30 June 30 June 31 December 2018 2017 2017 (unaudited) (unaudited) (audited) £'000 £'000 £'000 Operating activities Profit for the year before taxation 3,680 23 11,278 Finance income (25) (61) (105) Finance expense 1,975 2,177 4,268 Debenture break cost – – 14 Realised gain on disposal of other investments – – (3) Increase in value of investment properties – – (9,373) Write off investments in joint venture – – 1,827 Expenditure on trading property (560) – – Adjustment to interest rate derivative (168) (179) (355) Depreciation 1,082 962 1,804 (Loss)/profit on disposal of non–current assets 37 (3) (3) Share based payment expense 39 – – Exchange adjustments 63 28 258 Change in inventories (233) 881 896 Change in receivables (2,530) 689 196 Change in payables 969 970 (415) Cash generated from operations 4,329 5,487 10,287 Income tax paid (1,328) 23 (14) Cash inflows from operating activities 3,001 5,510 10,273 Investing activities Disposal of shares and loans held to maturity – 126 – Disposal of assets held for sale – – (56) Acquisition of investment properties, mining reserves, plant and equipment (1,143) (1,282) (1,771) Sale of investment properties, plant and equipment – continuing operations – 36 29 Sale of assets held for sale 36,441 – – Interest received 94 228 137 Cash inflows/(outflows) from investing activities 35,392 (892) (1,661) Financing activities Interest paid (2,027) (2,056) (3,963) Interest on obligation under finance leases (91) (96) (178) Debenture stock break costs paid – – (14) Repayment of bank loan – Dragon Retail Properties Limited (65) – – Receipt of bank loan – Bisichi Mining PLC 63 11 23 Repayment of bank loan – Bisichi Mining PLC (3) (58) (25) Repayment of bank loan (16,674) – – Short term loan from joint ventures and related parties – – (30) Repayment of debenture stocks – (750) (750) Equity dividends paid – – (141) Equity dividends paid – non–controlling interests (63) (63) (250) Cash outflows from financing activities (18,860) (3,012) (5,328)



Consolidated cash flow statement - continued

for the six months ended 30 June 2018 6 months 6 months Year ended ended ended 30 June 30 June 31 December 2018 2017 2017 (unaudited) (unaudited) (audited) £'000 £'000 £'000 Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 19,533 1,606 3,284 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 6,266 2,931 2,931 Exchange adjustment (11) (2) 51 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 25,788 4,535 6,266 The cash flows above relate to continuing and discontinued operations. Cash and cash equivalents

For the purpose of the cash flow statement, cash and cash equivalents comprise the following balance sheet amounts: Cash and cash equivalents (before bank overdrafts) 27,549 5,329 7,528 Bank overdrafts (1,761) (794) (1,262) Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 25,788 4,535 6,266 £120,000 cash deposits at 30 June 2018 were charged as security to debenture stocks.



Notes to the half year report

for the six months ended 30 June 2018 1. Segmental analysis 6 months 6 months Year ended ended ended 30 June 30 June 31 December 2018 2017 2017 (unaudited) (unaudited) (audited) £'000 £'000 £'000 Revenue LAP - Rental Income 2,799 3,136 6,825 - Management income from third parties 268 286 542 Bisichi - Rental Income 549 558 1,112 - Mining 22,858 16,174 36,334 Dragon - Rental Income 83 83 166 26,557 20,237 44,979 Operating profit LAP 1,182 1,400 3,556 Bisichi 4,240 500 3,995 Dragon 71 61 - 5,493 1,961 7,551 (Loss)/profit before taxation LAP (308) (237) 9,614 Bisichi 3,939 221 1,696 Dragon 49 39 (32) 3,680 23 11,278 2. Finance costs 6 months 6 months Year ended ended ended 30 June 30 June 31 December 2018 2017 2017 (unaudited) (unaudited) (audited) £'000 £'000 £'000 Finance income 25 61 105 Finance expenses: Interest on bank loans and overdrafts (1,051) (1,109) (2,223) Other loans (659) (726) (1,414) Unwinding of discount (Bisichi Mining PLC) - (48) (92) Interest on derivatives (141) (166) (337) Interest on obligations under finance leases (124) (128) (202) Total finance expenses (1,975) (2,177) (4,268) (1,950) (2,116) (4,163)

Notes to the half year report - continued

3. Income tax 6 months 6 months Year ended ended ended 30 June 30 June 31 December 2018 2017 2017 (unaudited) (unaudited) (audited) £'000 £'000 £'000 Current tax 1,810 108 364 Deferred tax (869) (101) 2,618 941 7 2,982

4. Earnings per share 6 months 6 months Year ended ended ended 30 June 30 June 31 December 2018 2017 2017 (unaudited) (unaudited) (audited) Group profit/(loss) after tax (£’000) 961 (104) 7,686 Weighted average number of shares in issue for the period ('000) 85,322 85,322 85,322 Basic earnings per share 1.13p (0.12)p 9.01p Diluted number of shares in issue ('000) 85,322 85,322 85,322 Diluted earnings per share 1.13p (0.12)p 9.01p

5. Properties Properties at 30 June 2018 are included at valuation as at 31 December 2017, plus additions in the period. No properties were sold during the six months ended 30 June 2018. £36.441 million of assets held for sale (Brixton markets) at 31 December 2017, were sold in April 2018.

6. Interest rate derivatives At 30 June 2018 the fair value liability was £267,000 as valued by the hedge provider (30 June 2017: £612,000, 31 December 2017: £435,000). At 30 June 2018 the fair value asset was nil as valued by the hedge provider (30 June 2017: £2,000, 31 December 2017: £1,000). Under IFRS 13 the hedges are not deemed to be eligible for hedge accounting and any movement in the value of the hedge is charged directly to the consolidated income statement.

Notes to the half year report - continued 7. Net assets per share 30 June 30 June 31 December 2018 2017 2017 (unaudited) (unaudited) (audited) Shares in issue ('000) 85,322 85,322 85,322 Net assets per balance sheet (£'000) 46,498 38,010 45,854 Basic net assets per share 54.50p 44.55p 53.74p Shares in issue diluted by outstanding share options ('000) 85,322 85,322 85,322 Net assets after issue of share options (£'000) 46,498 38,010 45,854 Fully diluted net assets per share 54.50p 44.55p 53.74p

8. Related party transactions The related parties and the nature of costs recharged are as disclosed in the group’s annual financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2017.

9. Dividends There is no interim dividend payable for the period (30 June 2017: Nil). The final and special dividend in respect of 2017 of 0.3p per share, amounting to £256,000, is payable on 14 September 2018. As the 2017 final dividend was approved by the shareholders at the Annual General Meeting held on 19 June 2018, it is included as a liability in these interim financial statements.

10. Risks and uncertainties The group’s principal risks and uncertainties are reported on pages 7 and 8 in the 2017 Annual Report. They have been reviewed by the Directors and remain unchanged for the current period. The largest area of estimation and uncertainty in the interim financial statements is in respect of the valuation of investment properties (which are not revalued at the half year) and the valuation of interest rate derivatives. For our subsidiary, Bisichi Mining PLC, it also relates to currency movements and coal mining activities in South Africa, including depreciation, impairment and the provision for rehabilitation (relating to environmental rehabilitation of mining areas).

11. Financial information The above financial information does not constitute statutory accounts within the meaning of section 434 of the Companies Act 2006. The figures for the year ended 31 December 2017 are based upon the latest statutory accounts, which have been delivered to the Registrar of Companies; the report of the auditor’s on those accounts was unqualified and did not contain a statement under Section 498(2) or (3) of the Companies Act 2006. As required by the Disclosure and Transparency Rules of the UK's Financial Services Authority, the interim financial statements have been prepared in accordance with the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) and in accordance with both IAS 34 'Interim Financial Reporting' as adopted by the European Union and the disclosure requirements of the Listing Rules. The half year results have not been audited or subject to review by the company's auditor. The annual financial statements of London & Associated Properties PLC are prepared in accordance with IFRS as adopted by the European Union. The same accounting policies are used for the six months ended 30 June 2018 as were used for the year ended 31 December 2017. As stated in the 2017 Annual Report in the group accounting policies, Bisichi Mining PLC and Dragon Retail Properties Limited are consolidated with LAP, as required by IFRS 10. The assessment of new standards, amendments and interpretations issued but not effective, is that these are not anticipated to have a material impact on the financial statements. The following new and revised standards that are applicable to the group were issued but not yet effective: IFRS 16 – Leases The following new standards have become effective and have been adopted by the Group during the year: IFRS 15 – Revenue from Contracts with Customers The Group has applied IFRS 15 retrospectively and the new standard had no material financial impact on the accounts. IFRS 9 – Financial Instruments The adoption of IFRS 9 has resulted in changes in the Group's accounting policies for the recognition, classification and measurement of financial assets and financial liabilities and impairment of financial assets. The only material impact of IFRS 9 on the Group financial statements related to the movement in fair value of the Groups held for trading (previously available for sale) investments and non-current other investments (“the investments”). Under IAS 39 the movement in the investments was measured at fair value through other comprehensive income and taken to an available for sale reserve. Under IFRS 9 the movements are measured at fair value through profit and loss and taken to retained earnings. The Group has not restated prior periods as allowed by the transition provisions of IFRS 9. There is no material seasonal impact on the group’s financial performance. Taxes on income in the interim periods are accrued using tax rates expected to be applicable to total annual earnings. The interim financial statements have been prepared on the going concern basis as the Directors are satisfied the group has adequate resources to continue in operational existence for the foreseeable future.

12. Board approval The half year results were approved by the Board of London & Associated Properties PLC on 23 August 2018.



Directors' responsibility statement The Directors confirm that to the best of their knowledge: (a) the condensed set of financial statements have been prepared in accordance with applicable accounting standards and IAS 34 Interim Financial Reporting as adopted by the EU; (b) the interim management report includes a fair review of the information required by: (1) DTR 4.2.7R of the Disclosure and Transparency Rules, being an indication of important events that have occurred during the first six months of the financial year and their impact on the condensed set of financial statements ; and a description of the principal risks and uncertainties for the remaining six months of the year; and (2) DTR 4.2.8R of the Disclosure and Transparency Rules, being related party transactions that have taken place in the first six months of the current financial year and that have materially affected the financial position or performance of the entity during that period; and any changes in the related party transactions described in the last annual report that could do so. This report contains forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current estimates and projections of management and currently available information. Future statements are not guarantees of the future developments and results outlined therein. Rather, future developments and results are dependent on a number of factors; they involve various risks and uncertainties and are based upon assumptions that may not prove to be accurate. Risks and uncertainties identified by the Group are set out on pages 7 and 8 of the 2017 Annual Report & Accounts. We do not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements contained in this report.



Signed on behalf of the Board on 23 August 2018



Sir Michael Heller Anil Thapar

Director Director





