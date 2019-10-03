Log in
London & Associated Properties : AND ASSOCIATED PROPERTIES PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

10/03/2019 | 02:31am EDT

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

3 October 2019

London & Associated Properties PLC ("LAP" or the "Company")

Director/PDMR Shareholding

The Company has been notified that on 25 September 2019, Sir Michael A Heller (a director of the Company), transferred 4,200 ordinary shares of 10 pence each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares") to Mr Adam Heller for Nil consideration per Ordinary Share (the "Transfer").

Following the Transfer Sir Michael A Heller and his family’s holding remain unchanged at 48,080,511 shares in the company representing 56.35% of the issued share capital net of Treasury shares.

The notification below, made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation, provides further details of the Transfer.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name Sir Michael A Heller
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status
 		 Sir Michael A Heller is a director of the Company
b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name London & Associated Properties PLC
b) LEI
 		 213800GLCG54Q578EX51
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		 Ordinary shares of 10 pence each in the Company (“Ordinary Shares”)


GB0005234223
b) Nature of the transaction Transfer of Ordinary Shares from  Sir Michael A Heller  to Mr Adam Heller



c)


Price(s) and volume(s)
 
Price(s) Volume(s)

22.5p per share
4,200 Ordinary Shares
d) Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

N/A (single transaction)
e) Date of the transaction 25/09/2019
f) Place of the transaction
 		 LSE

Contact: Jonathan Mintz, Company Secretary 020 7415 5000


© PRNewswire 2019
