London & Associated Properties : AND ASSOCIATED PROPERTIES PLC - Sale of Long Lease in Sheffield Retail Unit

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

24 June 2019

LONDON & ASSOCIATED PROPERTIES PLC:

SALE OF LONG LEASE IN SHEFFIELD RETAIL UNIT

London & Associated Properties PLC (“LAP”) today announces that it has unconditionally exchanged contracts to sell a 999 year lease on 58-64 Fargate, the unit at the front of its Orchard Square shopping centre in Sheffield, to Metro Bank for its own occupation.

The unit is currently let to River Island at £495,000 per annum and the net cash inflow from the sale is £9.5 million, which will be used to pay down outstanding debt on the shopping centre.

LAP’s Chief Executive John Heller said: “this is one of the most prominent units in Sheffield and we are delighted that Metro Bank will be an occupier at the front of our shopping centre. Metro’s arrival gives us added confidence that Orchard Square will continue to be a successful shopping centre even at a time of great upheaval in retail generally”.

