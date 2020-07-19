Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Commodities  >  London Brent Oil    XBNT   XX00000BRENT

LONDON BRENT OIL

(XBNT)
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
News SummaryAll newsMarketScreener Strategies

Algeria sees state carrier's losses from coronavirus at $272 mln this year

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/19/2020 | 04:50am EDT
An Air Algerie Boeing 737-8b6 plane is seen on the tarmac at the Lyon-Saint-Exupery airport in Colombier-Saugnieu near Lyon

Algeria, already under financial pressure after a fall in energy earnings, expects state carrier Air Algerie's losses from the coronavirus pandemic to reach 35 billion dinars ($272 million) this year, the government said on Saturday.

It said all other sectors have suffered losses due to movement restrictions and lockdowns aimed at limiting the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Air Algerie suspended both external and domestic operations in March before operating some emergency flights mainly from Europe, Turkey and Gulf countries.

That suspension caused losses estimated at 16.31 billion dinars by April, a figure that may climb to 35 billion by the end of the year, Finance Minister Ayman Benabderrahmane told a meeting with businessmen and unions.

President Abdelmadjid Tebboune has said air, sea and land borders would remain closed until the end of the health crisis.

The meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Abdelaziz Djerad, was intended to set up a commission with the aim of evaluating overall economic losses from restrictions linked to the virus.

"The state has taken preventive measures to cope with the health crisis. These measures have seriously affected the national economy," Djerad told the meeting.

He cited energy, construction, public works and transport as the main sectors that have suffered since the government started imposing restrictions in mid-March.

OPEC member and gas-exporting Algeria has already announced public spending cuts and delayed planned investment projects for this year in sectors including energy to ease the impact of lower oil prices.

"Algeria is facing an unprecedented economic situation," Djerad said.

(Reporting by Hamid Ould Ahmed; Editing by David Holmes)

By Hamid Ould Ahmed
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on LONDON BRENT OIL
04:50aAlgeria sees state carrier's losses from coronavirus at $272 mln this year
RE
07/18SAUDI ECONOMY LIKELY WORSE IN SECOND : central bank governor
RE
07/18Iran's rial hits new low on unofficial market; virus, sanctions weigh
RE
07/18Nigeria inflation rises in June, food and healthcare cost weigh
RE
07/18Total signs $14.9 bln debt financing for huge Mozambique LNG project
RE
07/18FTC Considers Deposing Top Facebook Officials -- WSJ
DJ
07/17Crude shipments resume from Pemex floating oil storage unit after collision
RE
07/17FTC Considering Deposing Top Facebook Executives in Antitrust Probe -- 3rd Up..
DJ
07/17FTC Considering Deposing Top Facebook Executives in Antitrust Probe -- 2nd Up..
DJ
07/17Venezuela's slight economic recovery fades due to oil price fall and pandemic..
RE
More news
Chart LONDON BRENT OIL
Duration : Period :
London Brent Oil Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LONDON BRENT OIL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group