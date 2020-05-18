Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Commodities  >  London Brent Oil    XBNT   XX00000BRENT

LONDON BRENT OIL

(XBNT)
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
News SummaryAll newsMarketScreener Strategies

Brent at one-month high, U.S. oil tops $31 as restrictions ease

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/18/2020 | 07:24am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Pump jacks operate at sunset in Midland

By Bozorgmehr Sharafedin

Oil prices climbed by $2 a barrel on Monday, with benchmark Brent hitting a one-month high and U.S. crude topping $30 supported by optimism about the re-opening of economies and output cuts by major producers.

Brent crude was up $1.99, or 6.1%, at $34.49 a barrel by 1041 GMT, its highest level since mid-April.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude was up $2.46 or 8.4% at $31.89 per barrel, its highest since mid-March.

"Optimism on the demand side of the oil equation has helped prices climb further, with gasoline demand coming back as governments ease confinement measures," said Rystad Energy's senior oil markets analyst Paola Rodriguez Masiu.

Summer weather is enticing much of the world to emerge from coronavirus lockdowns. Shops and restaurants prepared to reopen in Italy on Monday, while other centres of the outbreak such as New York and Spain gradually lifted restrictions.

The June WTI contract expires on Tuesday, but there was little indication of it repeating a historic plunge below zero last month on the eve of the May contract's expiry.

However, analysts cautioned that demand was not expected to recover to pre-coronavirus levels any time soon.

"Clearly the fundamentals in the market are improving, but we continue to believe that the market is rallying too much too soon, with the risk that further strength will only prolong the supply and demand imbalance," ING analyst Warren Patterson said.

Also supporting oil prices are production cuts by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies, including Russia, a grouping known as OPEC+.

The world's top exporter Saudi Arabia announced last week that it would cut an additional 1 million barrels per day in June, while OPEC+ wants to maintain existing oil cuts beyond June when the group meets next.

Kuwait and Saudi Arabia have agreed to halt oil production from the joint Al-Khafji field for one month, starting from June 1, Kuwait's Al Rai newspaper reported on Saturday.

Production is also falling as U.S. energy firms cut the number of oil and natural gas rigs operating. [EIA/S]

"Thanks to the additional production cuts by Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Kuwait and the more rapid decline in oil production in North America, the oil market could reach equilibrium as early as June," said Commerzbank analyst Carsten Fritsch.

(Reporting by Bozorgmehr Sharafedin in London, additional reporting by Florence Tan in Singapore; editing by Jason Neely)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
COMMERZBANK AG 2.12% 2.948 Delayed Quote.-47.74%
ING GROEP N.V. 1.74% 4.9885 Delayed Quote.-54.16%
LONDON BRENT OIL 3.38% 34.59 Delayed Quote.-52.36%
OIL AND NATURAL GAS CORPORATION LIMITED 0.00% 76.15 End-of-day quote.-1.42%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -0.90% 72.8513 Delayed Quote.18.57%
WORLD CO., LTD. -2.29% 1322 End-of-day quote.-4.89%
WTI 5.35% 32.138 Delayed Quote.-54.30%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on LONDON BRENT OIL
07:24aLONDON BRENT OIL : Brent at one-month high, U.S. oil tops $31 as restrictions ea..
RE
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
07:12aFutures cheered by lifting of virus-related curbs
RE
07:06aTrump admin slaps solar, wind operators with retroactive rent bills
RE
07:01aDollar firm amid optimism over economic reopening; Norway's crown jumps
RE
06:56aDollar firm amid optimism over economic reopening; Norway's crown jumps
RE
06:56aU.S. Stock Futures Rally After Worst Week in Almost Two Months
DJ
06:54aEUROPE : Oil and European shares rise as lockdowns ease; gold jumps
RE
06:51aEUROPE : Oil and European shares rise as lockdowns ease; gold jumps
RE
More news
Chart LONDON BRENT OIL
Duration : Period :
London Brent Oil Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LONDON BRENT OIL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group