Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Commodities  >  London Brent Oil    XBNT   XX00000BRENT

LONDON BRENT OIL

(XBNT)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
News SummaryAll newsMarketScreener Strategies

Brent : eases as trade talks drag, China's economy shows weakness

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/28/2019 | 01:40pm EST
FILE PHOTO: A diesel storage tank is seen at the Middle East Oil Refinery Company (MIDOR) in Alexandria

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Brent oil fell while U.S. crude futures steadied on Thursday as U.S.-China trade tensions persisted, both Chinese and Indian economies showed signs of slowing and news of surging U.S. production undermined OPEC-led output curbs.

Global benchmark Brent crude futures for April were down 38 cents, or 0.6 percent, at $66.01 a barrel by 1:18 p.m. EST (1818 GMT), ahead of expiry. The more active May Brent contract fell 27 cents, or 0.4 percent, to $66.31.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude for April delivery rose 15 cents, or 0.3 percent, to $57.09.

Factory activity in China, the world's biggest oil importer, shrank for a third month in February as export orders fell at the fastest pace since the financial crisis a decade ago.

India's economy lost momentum in the final quarter of 2018, reducing the annual rate of growth to 6.6 percent, the slowest pace in five quarters and much less than expected.

"The energy complex will require major assistance from a renewed up-trend in the equities and/or some sustainable weakening in the U.S. dollar if WTI is able to lift much above the $58 mark," Jim Ritterbusch, president of Ritterbusch and Associates, said in a note.

A Reuters survey of 36 economists and analysts indicated growing pessimism about prospects for a significant price rally this year, forecasting Brent would average $66.44 in 2019, slightly lower than the January forecast.

"In the short-term, oil markets are going to be characterised by supply tightness on international markets," said Emirates NBD's Edward Bell. "Over the rest of 2019, though, the rising oil price sits incongruously with slowing economic growth in major markets."

The United States is working to hammer out a detailed trade agreement with China that will include specific structural commitments, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told CNBC in an interview from London, citing progress in recent talks and hopes for the weeks ahead.

Earlier, U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer dampened expectations of a swift resolution to the dispute. He said issues were "too serious" to be resolved merely with promises from Beijing to purchase more U.S. goods.

Crude prices have also been dragged by news that U.S. oil production surged more than 2 million barrels per day (bpd) in the past year to a record 12.1 million bpd last week.

Prices have been supported since January by supply cuts from the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies such as Russia - a group known as OPEC+.

"You've got a tug of war between the bullish sentiment from OPEC+ cuts where they are actually sticking to it versus U.S. shale production," said Darrell Fletcher, senior managing director of commodities at Huntington Bank.

"I do think in the past week or two, the upper hand has gone to the bullish side because of the numbers coming in from the production cuts."

U.S. imports from Saudi Arabia and Venezuela to the U.S. have dropped sharply, helping to draw down U.S. commercial crude inventories by 8.6 million barrels last week, government data showed on Wednesday.

Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak and his Saudi counterpart Khalid al-Falih discussed in a phone call bilateral cooperation in the energy sphere, Russia's energy ministry said in a statement on Thursday, without elaborating.

(GRAPHIC
: U.S. oil production & storage levels link:

(Reporting by Noah Browning in London; Additional reporting by Henning Gloystein; Editing by Marguerita Choy and David Gregorio)

By Devika Krishna Kumar

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on LONDON BRENT OIL
01:54pBrent eases as trade talks drag, China's economy shows weakness
RE
01:40pBRENT : eases as trade talks drag, China's economy shows weakness
RE
09:42aGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Tesla, Boeing, British Airways, Rolls-Royce
02/26GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Tesla, PSA, Marks & Spencer
02/25GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Roche, AT&T, Spotify, General Electric
02/22GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : SocGen, Kraft, TIM, Nestle
02/21GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : J&J, UBS, YouTube, Standard Chartered
02/20MARKETS : Let’s have a look at companies’ results so far
02/20GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Nissan, Lockheed Martin, UBS, Sainsbury...
02/19Brent dips as demand worries weigh, U.S. oil prices hit 2019 high
RE
More news
Chart LONDON BRENT OIL
Duration : Period :
London Brent Oil Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LONDON BRENT OIL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.