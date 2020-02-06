Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Commodities  >  London Brent Oil    XBNT   XX00000BRENT

LONDON BRENT OIL

(XBNT)
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
News SummaryAll newsMarketScreener Strategies

Canada readies aid for Alberta as deadline for massive oil sands project nears: sources

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/06/2020 | 07:36pm EST
A tanker truck used to haul oil products operates at a facility near Brooks

Canada is preparing an aid package for Alberta, heart of the country's struggling oil industry, that would help dull the pain if it blocks an oil sands project that could create thousands of jobs, sources familiar with the matter said this week.

Ottawa must decide by end-February if Teck Resources Ltd can build the C$20.6 billion ($15.7 billion) Frontier mine in northern Alberta despite climate and wildlife concerns.

The decision is a major test of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's 2019 election pledge to put Canada on the path to reach net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. Complicating the decision, unhappiness with the government's energy and pipeline policy cost Trudeau's Liberals all their Alberta seats in October 2019 elections.

"There will be a big fight inside cabinet over this," said one source directly familiar the matter who requested anonymity given the sensitivity of the situation.

"Rejecting Teck without providing Alberta something in return would be political suicide," the source added.

In Alberta, the project is considered essential for employment and growth. Teck says it would eventually create 7,000 jobs, although the company's chief executive recently questioned whether it will ever be built.

About 20 oil sands projects currently sit dormant despite receiving approval.

Options being considered in the aid package, to be featured in the upcoming budget, include a cash injection to help clean up thousands of inactive oil and gas wells abandoned by bankrupt companies, five sources with knowledge of the situation said.

The move would help create jobs. But it would also require Alberta's government "to close the loopholes" that have allowed companies to shed their responsibilities for the clean-up, one of the sources said.

Also under discussion is expanding the federal fiscal stabilization program that helps provinces deal with economic downturns, a measure Alberta's Premier Jason Kenney has demanded. Local infrastructure projects could also be in the mix, the source said.

"Teck is not a political gift - it deserves to be approved on its merits," Kenney spokeswoman Christine Myatt said in a statement to Reuters.

"We do not view a decision on Frontier as something to be traded away."

All five sources said while Trudeau was particularly concerned about national unity, given strains with Alberta, he has not made his position known.

Both Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland, who has the job of repairing relations with the province, and Natural Resources Minister Seamus O'Regan are widely believed to be tilting towards approving the project, while many other cabinet members remain undecided.

Freeland's office did not respond to requests for comment. A spokesman for O'Regan declined to say how the minister felt about the project.

"This is a cabinet decision that will be taken in due course," Trudeau spokesman Cameron Ahmad said when asked about the internal debate.

By David Ljunggren and Steve Scherer

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on LONDON BRENT OIL
08:32pOil climbs after Russia backs possible output cuts to counter coronavirus imp..
RE
08:29pShell to build its first solar farm in Australia
RE
07:36pCANADA READIES AID FOR ALBERTA AS DE : sources
RE
07:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
07:13pRUSSIA BACKS OPEC+ PROPOSAL TO CUT O : Lavrov
RE
07:11pRussia supports OPEC+ panel proposal for deeper oil cut - foreign minister
RE
06:46pChina to halve tariffs on some U.S. imports as coronavirus risks grow
RE
06:05pReliance, Chevron defend against U.S. criticism of oil business with Venezuel..
RE
06:05pTESLA'S STOCK BOOM : It's OK to Miss Out -- Streetwise Update
DJ
05:42pLOW OIL PRICES FOR 'FORESEEABLE FUTU : Ceo
RE
More news
Chart LONDON BRENT OIL
Duration : Period :
London Brent Oil Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LONDON BRENT OIL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group