Canadian dollar strengthens to five-month high as oil climbs

The loonie was trading 0.5% higher at 1.3250 to the greenback, or 75.47 U.S. cents. The currency touched its strongest intraday level since Feb. 21 at 1.3230.

Canada's trade deficit unexpectedly ballooned to C$3.19 billion in June on a surge in motor vehicle and parts imports as the economy started to reopen, Statistics Canada data indicated. Analysts had forecast a deficit of C$0.90 billion.

The price of one of Canada's major exports, oil, rose to its highest since early March on data showing a big drop in U.S. crude inventories.

U.S. crude oil futures were up 3.4% at $43.12 a barrel, while the U.S. dollar extended its recent decline as euro zone data reassured and a U.S. coronavirus relief package remained stalled in Congress.

Canadian government bond yields were higher across a steeper curve, with the 10-year up 4.5 basis points at 0.480%. Last Friday, it hit its lowest intraday level in nearly five months at 0.412%.

Canada's employment report for July is due on Friday.

(Reporting by Fergal Smith; editing by Jonathan Oatis)