Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Commodities  >  London Brent Oil    XBNT   XX00000BRENT

LONDON BRENT OIL

(XBNT)
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
News SummaryAll newsMarketScreener Strategies

Chevron oil cargo tangled in U.S. sanctions on Venezuela

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/05/2020 | 01:53pm EDT
The logo of Chevron is seen at the company's office in Caracas

A Chevron Corp crude oil cargo has become embroiled in U.S. sanctions on shipping companies for violating restrictions on doing business with Venezuela, the company confirmed on Friday.

Adamant Maritime Ltd, owner of very large crude-oil carrier (VLCC) Seahero was sanctioned by the U.S. Department of Treasury on Tuesday for carrying a Venezuelan cargo in February. The vessel is heading to Asia after recently stopping in Trinidad and Tobago, according to vessel tracking data.

The tanker is on short-term charter and "performing a voyage that is not related to Venezuela," Chevron spokesman Ray Fohr said. "We are working with the appropriate government agencies to ensure compliance with U.S. laws and regulations," he said.

Chevron is the last U.S. oil producer operating in Venezuela.

It put the vessel on a six-month charter a week ago, prior to the sanctions, according to Refinitiv Eikon data.

The U.S. Treasury Department sanctioned Adamant Maritime and three other shipping firms for transporting Venezuelan oil, the latest escalation in Washington's effort to oust President Nicolas Maduro by cutting off the OPEC nation's crude exports.

Washington is considering imposing sanctions on dozens of additional foreign oil tankers for trading with Venezuela, a U.S. official confirmed on Friday.

Vessels that could be targeted included 25 supertankers, which can each carry a maximum of 2 million barrels of oil, and 17 smaller vessels, sources said.

The Treasury Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Seahero's manager was listed as Greek company Thenamaris, according to shipping data and Thenamaris' website. The Athens-based company did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Jennifer Hiller in Houston, Devika Krishna Kumar in New York and Jonathan Saul in London; Editing by Marguerita Choy, Richard Chang and David Gregorio)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on LONDON BRENT OIL
01:53pChevron oil cargo tangled in U.S. sanctions on Venezuela
RE
01:31pU.S. Oil-Rig Count Falls by 16 in Latest Week -- Baker Hughes
DJ
01:23pEquinor shutting in U.S. Gulf platform, Shell evacuating workers due to Crist..
RE
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
12:45pEUROPE : European stocks rack up hefty gains as cyclicals rally
RE
12:45pEUROPE : European stocks rack up hefty gains as cyclicals rally
RE
12:25pBP Adopts New Biodiversity Policy
DJ
12:24pEquities surge, bonds tumble on surprise U.S. jobs gains
RE
12:09pEquities surge, bonds tumble on surprise U.S. jobs gains
RE
12:09pEquities surge, bonds tumble on surprise U.S. jobs gains
RE
More news
Chart LONDON BRENT OIL
Duration : Period :
London Brent Oil Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LONDON BRENT OIL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group