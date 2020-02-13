Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Commodities  >  London Brent Oil    XBNT   XX00000BRENT

LONDON BRENT OIL

(XBNT)
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
News SummaryAll newsMarketScreener Strategies

Exclusive: Venezuela's PDVSA to unload $57 million oil cargo disputed by rival Citgo boards

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/13/2020 | 04:51pm EST
FILE PHOTO: The corporate logos of the state oil company PDVSA and Citgo Petroleum Corp are seen in Caracas

Venezuela's state-run oil company PDVSA this week plans to discharge nearly 1 million barrels of crude stranded for over a year at sea over U.S. sanctions against the company and an ownership dispute with its refining unit, Citgo Petroleum, according to internal documents viewed by Reuters.

At one point last year there were about a dozen cargoes in similar straits, either unauthorized to set sail for exports or returned to PDVSA by their buyers after long waiting times for the ships' crews and operators.

PDVSA had denied the vessel Gerd Knutsen authorization to set sail, leaving it stuck in Venezuelan waters since early 2019. During that time, the state-run firm had categorized the cargo as "floating storage" while fighting Citgo, the intended buyer of the oil, over its ownership.

"This tanker will discharge diluted crude oil. It has been anchored at the Pozuelos Bay since Jan. 23, 2019," said a PDVSA February scheduling document, referring to a bay near Jose terminal, Venezuela's main oil port, and viewed by Reuters.

Citgo declined to comment on the discharge.

Knutsen Group, the owner of the tanker, did not respond to a request for comment outside of normal business hours.

PDVSA did not respond to a request for comment. U.S. attorneys who represented the company before a Delaware court in the ownership dispute did not reply to requests for comment.

A Citgo board named by Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro last year sued the opposition-linked board currently running the company in a U.S. court for control of the refining firm, and lost the case. In August, a Delaware court vice chancellor affirmed the opposition-linked board's right to control Citgo, though the Maduro board appealed the ruling.

The United States and about 50 other countries do not recognize Maduro as Venezuela's legitimate president.

In December, the opposition-linked board sought a court order to prevent the tanker from discharging the oil in Venezuela, after the Maduro-linked board delivered a letter to the Gerd Knutsen's captain requesting it return the $57 million crude cargo to PDVSA.

On Dec. 17, the Delaware Court of Chancery ruled that the Maduro board's actions were "legally invalid" and instructed the opposition-linked board to deliver a copy of the ruling to the Gerd Knutsen's captain.

Nonetheless, the tanker moved earlier this month to Jose port, where it began discharging on Feb. 12, according to Refinitiv Eikon vessel tracking data.

By Marianna Parraga

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on LONDON BRENT OIL
04:53pJump in coronavirus cases halts stock rally; dollar gains
RE
04:53pJump in coronavirus cases halts stock rally; dollar gains
RE
04:51pEXCLUSIVE : Venezuela's PDVSA to unload $57 million oil cargo disputed by rival ..
RE
04:46pQualcomm Appeal of Monopoly Decision Appears to Resonate With Court -- Update
DJ
04:36pJump in coronavirus cases halts stock rally; dollar gains
RE
04:28pEnergy Down After Coronavirus-Case Estimate Revision -- Energy Roundup
DJ
04:04pTSX falls 0.07% to 17,821.17
RE
03:44pFIRE DAMAGE AT EXXON'S SECOND LARGES : sources
RE
03:30pOil prices climb on prospects for deeper OPEC+ output cuts
RE
03:24pOil prices climb on prospects for deeper OPEC+ output cuts
RE
More news
Chart LONDON BRENT OIL
Duration : Period :
London Brent Oil Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LONDON BRENT OIL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group