Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Commodities  >  London Brent Oil    XBNT   XX00000BRENT

LONDON BRENT OIL

(XBNT)
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
News SummaryAll newsMarketScreener Strategies

Goldman Sachs sees oil demand returning to pre-coronavirus levels by 2022

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/02/2020 | 02:37am EDT
The sun is seen behind a crude oil pump jack in the Permian Basin in Loving County

Goldman Sachs said on Thursday a pick-up in commuting, a shift to private transportation and government efforts to improve economies with higher infrastructure spending should help global oil demand return to pre-coronavirus levels by 2022.

Demand is expected to fall by 8% this year, before rebounding 6% in 2021 and fully recovering to pre-pandemic levels by 2022, the U.S. bank said in a note.

"Oil demand has already started to recover with the initial pace of recovery surprising to the upside in economies like China and India. Demand is still below normalised level with June demand estimated to be 12% below last year levels," Goldman said.

The bank expects gasoline to stage the fastest demand recovery among oil products, while jet fuel consumption, which has been hit the most by the pandemic, could suffer more as consumer confidence in air travel is likely to stay low in the absence of a vaccine.

While fuel demand is gradually recovering as lockdown measures ease, a second coronavirus wave could quickly undermine the trend, industry data showed last week.

A Reuters poll on Tuesday estimated oil prices will consolidate at around $40 a barrel this year, with a recovery gaining steam in the fourth quarter and into 2021 on OPEC-led production cuts and as economies limp back from coronavirus lockdowns.

(Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on LONDON BRENT OIL
02:56aAsian stocks near 4-month highs on vaccine hopes, eyes on U.S. payrolls
RE
02:55aPremier Oil drops acquisition of further stake in Tolmount project
RE
02:51aOil prices gain on fall in crude stockpiles
RE
02:41aAsian stocks near 4-month highs on vaccine hopes, eyes on U.S. payrolls
RE
02:37aGoldman Sachs sees oil demand returning to pre-coronavirus levels by 2022
RE
02:16aSWEETER, LIGHTER, CHEAPER : refiners seek oil to meet rising gasoline demand
RE
02:16aTraders thought Apple had 'the holy grail' of oil data, but the quest continu..
RE
02:07aChina's CNPC targets 50% slash in methane emission intensity by 2025
RE
01:25aEnergy Transfer digs in on North Dakota pipeline expansion despite oil slump,..
RE
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
More news
Chart LONDON BRENT OIL
Duration : Period :
London Brent Oil Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LONDON BRENT OIL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group