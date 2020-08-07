Gulf energy ministers, Iraq see improving global economy in Friday call

The ministers from Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Bahrain, Oman and Iraq reviewed developments in the oil market, the continued recovery in oil demand and the global economy, according to a joint statement carried by Saudi state news agency SPA and the Iraqi oil ministry.

"The ministers are very encouraged by the recent signs of improvement in the global economy and commend the efforts taken by countries all over the globe to reopen their economies in a safe way" amid the coronavirus pandemic, the statement said.

They also emphasised the importance of full compliance by all members of the supply reduction pact between the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies led by Russia, a group known as OPEC+, and for those countries who overproduced before to compensate by cutting deeper in the coming months.

Iraq said earlier on Friday that it would cut production by another 400,000 barrels per day in both August and September to compensate for its overproduction in the past three months.

