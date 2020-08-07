Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Commodities  >  London Brent Oil    XBNT   XX00000BRENT

LONDON BRENT OIL

(XBNT)
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
News SummaryAll newsMarketScreener Strategies

Gulf energy ministers, Iraq see improving global economy in Friday call

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/07/2020 | 02:43pm EDT

Energy ministers from Gulf oil producing countries including Saudi Arabia and Iraq held a call on Friday and said they were encouraged by recent signs of improvement in the global economy, stressing the importance of compliance with the OPEC+ cuts.

The ministers from Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Bahrain, Oman and Iraq reviewed developments in the oil market, the continued recovery in oil demand and the global economy, according to a joint statement carried by Saudi state news agency SPA and the Iraqi oil ministry.

"The ministers are very encouraged by the recent signs of improvement in the global economy and commend the efforts taken by countries all over the globe to reopen their economies in a safe way" amid the coronavirus pandemic, the statement said.

They also emphasised the importance of full compliance by all members of the supply reduction pact between the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies led by Russia, a group known as OPEC+, and for those countries who overproduced before to compensate by cutting deeper in the coming months.

Iraq said earlier on Friday that it would cut production by another 400,000 barrels per day in both August and September to compensate for its overproduction in the past three months.

(Reporting by Rania El Gamal in Dubai and Ahmed Ghaddar in London; editing by Chris Reese and Nick Macfie)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on LONDON BRENT OIL
03:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
03:09pNobel-winning Mexican scientist calls for complete ban on fuel oil
RE
02:49p'Bull everything' rally leaves investors wondering what to own
RE
02:43pGulf energy ministers, Iraq see improving global economy in Friday call
RE
02:39pEXCLUSIVE : PDVSA changes oil deals to include shipping as sanctions bite - docu..
RE
02:33pEXCLUSIVE : PDVSA changes oil deals to include shipping as sanctions bite - docu..
RE
01:36pU.S. oil & gas rig count falls to record low for 14th week -Baker Hughes
RE
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01:05pU.S. oil & gas rig count falls to record low for 14th week -Baker Hughes
RE
More news
Chart LONDON BRENT OIL
Duration : Period :
London Brent Oil Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LONDON BRENT OIL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group