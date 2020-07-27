Inspector general to review U.S. EPA vehicle emissions rewrite

WASHINGTON, July 27 (Reuters) - The U.S. Environmental
Protection Agency's Office of Inspector General said on Monday
it will evaluate the agency's rollback of Obama-era vehicle
emissions requirements.
In May, Senator Tom Carper, a Democrat who sits on the
Senate Environment and Public Works Committee, asked the
inspector general's office to investigate whether EPA officials
improperly circumvented the Clean Air Act, regulatory and other
procedural requirements, citing documents obtained by Carper's
office.
The inspector general's office said it would conduct an
evaluation to determine if EPA actions were "consistent with
requirements, including those pertaining to transparency,
record-keeping, and docketing, and followed the EPA’s process
for developing final regulatory actions."
The EPA did not immediately comment.
In March the EPA and National Highway Traffic Safety
Administration finalized revised rules requiring 1.5% annual
increases in fuel efficiency through 2026.
Under the Obama rules, automakers were to average about 5%
improvements per year through 2025. The new requirements mean
the U.S. vehicle fleet will average 40.4 miles per gallon rather
than 46.7 mpg under the Obama rules.
The administration says the new rules will result in the
consumption of about 2 billion additional barrels of oil and the
emission of 867 million to 923 million additional metric tons of
carbon dioxide and will cut the future price of new vehicles by
around $1,000 and reduce traffic deaths. Environmentalists
dispute that the rule will reduce traffic deaths and say higher
fuel costs will surpass any future new vehicle price reduction.
The inspector general wants numerous documents including
briefing materials on the final rule.
Carper said the documents obtained show "significant
inaccuracies and technical errors in the final rule" that the
EPA apparently asked the Transportation Department to correct.
"According to these documents, EPA officials believed the
failure to correct those inaccuracies and errors would make the
rule legally vulnerable to challenge," Carper wrote.
(Reporting by David Shepardson
