Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Commodities  >  London Brent Oil    XBNT   XX00000BRENT

LONDON BRENT OIL

(XBNT)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
News SummaryAll newsMarketScreener Strategies

London Brent Oil : Oil prices fall, Brent drops away from $70

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/04/2019 | 09:06pm EDT
General view of Aramco's Ras Tanura oil refinery and oil terminal in Saudi Arabia

TOKYO (Reuters) - Oil prices fell on Friday, with Brent slipping away from the $70 mark after briefly rising above that level in the previous session, as traders fretted about progress in U.S.-China talks to end a trade war.

International benchmark Brent futures dropped 23 cents, or 0.3 percent, to $69.17 a barrel by 0040. On Thursday, they closed 9 cents higher after touching a session high of $70.03, the highest since Nov. 12.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude was down 2 cents at $62.08. The contract fell 36 cents in the previous session, having hit $62.99 on Wednesday, its highest since November.

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday a trade deal with China was getting very close and could be reached in about four weeks, but he said sticking points included tariffs and intellectual property theft.

"A summit in April is looking unlikely despite the comments from both sides on how well the negotiations are going," Alfonso Esparza, senior market analyst at OANDA, said in a note.

"After much talk there is still nothing to show for it, which is once again putting downward pressure on energy demand going forward," Esparza said.

Brent has gained nearly 30 percent this year, while WTI has risen nearly 40 percent, underpinned by U.S. sanctions on Iranian and Venezuelan crude, OPEC production cuts and rising global demand.

But bearish economic indicators this week, including lower German factory orders, may be putting a cap on those gains.

German industrial orders fell in February by the sharpest rate in more than two years, according to data released Thursday.

Orders were hit by a slump in foreign demand, compounding worries that Europe's largest economy had a weak start to the year.

(Reporting by Aaron Sheldrick; editing by Richard Pullin)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on LONDON BRENT OIL
09:06pLONDON BRENT OIL : Oil prices fall, Brent drops away from $70
RE
04:53pBrent oil briefly touches $70/barrel on tight supply
RE
04:26pBrent oil briefly touches $70 per barrel on tight supply
RE
10:48aGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Nissan, Boeing, Commerzbank, Tesla
04/03GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Santander, Kering, Nissan, UniCredit
04/02BRENT : Oil hits 2019 high as supply squeeze looms; Brent nears $70/bbl
RE
04/02BRENT : Oil hits 2019 high as supply squeeze looms, Brent nears $70/bbl
RE
04/02GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Wirecard, Thales, Boeing, Novartis
04/01GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Amazon, Easyjet, Facebook, DSV
03/28Could this be the warning sign of a recession?
More news
Chart LONDON BRENT OIL
Duration : Period :
London Brent Oil Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LONDON BRENT OIL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About