Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Commodities  >  London Brent Oil    XBNT   XX00000BRENT

LONDON BRENT OIL

(XBNT)
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
News SummaryAll newsMarketScreener Strategies

London Brent Oil : U.S. oil plunges, Brent below $20 a barrel on storage, economic woes

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/27/2020 | 10:22am EDT
An oil pump jack pumps oil in a field near Calgary

Oil prices slumped again on Monday on concerns over scarce storage capacity, especially in the United States, and global economic doldrums from the coronavirus pandemic.

U.S. oil futures led losses, falling by more than $4 a barrel on fears that storage at Cushing, Oklahoma, could reach full capacity soon.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate June futures were down $4.63, or 27.3%, to $12.31 a barrel at 1406 GMT.

Brent crude was down $1.81, or 8.4%, at $19.63 a barrel. The June Brent contract expires on Thursday.

Oil futures marked their third straight week of losses last week, with Brent ending 24% down and WTI off about 7%. Prices have now fallen for eight of the past nine weeks. (Graphic: Cushing crude stockpiles surge - https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/ce/rlgvdybepoj/cushing%20storage.PNG)

"The market knows that the storage problem remains and we are on a calculated path to reach tank tops in weeks. Prices can't do anything else but decline when producers won?t have anywhere to store oil soon," Rystad Energy head of oil markets Bjornar Tonhaugen said.

The June WTI contract's price fall may have been triggered partly by investors moving to later months after the May contract lapsed into negative territory for the first time last week just before its expiry.

"The shift of open interest away from June will have negative consequences for the liquidity of the contract, potentially leading to greater volatility in its price." Harry Tchilinguirian, global oil strategist at BNP Paribas in London, told the Reuters Global Oil Forum.

U.S. crude inventories rose to 518.6 million barrels in the week to April 17, near the record 535 million barrels set in 2017. [EIA/S]

Cushing, the delivery point for WTI, was 70% full in mid-April, though traders said all available space was already leased.

Global economic output is expected to contract by 2% this year - worse than the financial crisis - while demand has collapsed by 30% because of the pandemic.

In the United States, a record 26.5 million Americans have filed for unemployment benefits since mid-March and the Congressional Budget Office predicted the economy would contract by nearly 40% annually in the second quarter.

"The current oil balance is simply awful, and no improvement is anticipated until after June due to the massive fall in global oil demand," said oil broker PVM's Tamas Varga.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allies including Russia, a group known as OPEC+, this month pledged to cut output by an unprecedented 9.7 million barrels per day in May and June.

Kuwait and Azerbaijan are coordinating oil output cuts, while Russia is set to reduce its western seaborne exports by half in May.

By Noah Browning

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on LONDON BRENT OIL
10:22aLONDON BRENT OIL : U.S. oil plunges, Brent below $20 a barrel on storage, econom..
RE
04/23Dollar slips against commodity currencies as Brent surges
RE
04/22Brent crude rebounds from more-than 20-year low; U.S. oil up 20% in wild trad..
RE
04/22Brent crude rebounds from more-than 20-year low; U.S. oil up 20% in wild trad..
RE
04/21Brent oil futures plunge as growing glut feeds market panic
RE
04/21Brent oil futures plunge as growing glut feeds market panic
RE
04/21Brent oil futures plunge as growing glut feeds market panic
RE
04/21EXPLAINER : Why Brent oil won't follow U.S. WTI futures below zero
RE
04/07BRENT : Oil storage uneconomical despite hefty supplies as Brent futures strengt..
RE
04/03OIL : Why does the price of Brent deviates from WTI?
More news
Chart LONDON BRENT OIL
Duration : Period :
London Brent Oil Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LONDON BRENT OIL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group