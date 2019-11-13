First Public Impeachment Hearings Begin Before House Panel

The first public hearing of the impeachment inquiry is under way, giving the nation its first opportunity to hear testimony directly from two witnesses, including one whose description of President Trump's pressure campaign on Ukraine strikes at the heart of Democrats' inquiry.

Fed's Powell Signals Comfort With Current Interest-Rate Stance

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell told lawmakers that the central bank saw little need to cut interest rates further after making three reductions between July and October.

Global Stocks Slip on Doubts About China-U.S. Tariff Talks

U.S. stocks followed global markets lower after stumbling blocks emerged in trade talks with China.

U.S. Consumer Prices Rose 0.4% in October

U.S. consumer prices rose in October, with energy prices accounting for more than half of the gains in the headline index. Excluding the often volatile food and energy categories, prices were up 0.2%.

Fed Adds $77.09 Billion in Short-Term Liquidity to Markets

The New York Fed added $77.09 billion in liquidity to financial markets on Wednesday.

Homespun Firms Challenge Wall Street's Muni-Bond Supremacy

Wall Street's hold on the municipal-bond market faces a challenge from small municipal advisers, as the SEC considers allowing these advisers to arrange private bond sales to skilled investors without the involvement of large banks and midsize brokers.

Sweden to Abandon Negative Rates, but Currency Can't Catch a Break

Sweden, unlike most of the rest of the slow-growth world, has had enough of negative interest rates, and next month, its central bank is expected to unwind them.

Tariffs on China Imports Emerge as Hurdle to Trade Deal

Tariffs are emerging as the main stumbling block in efforts by the U.S. and China to come to a limited trade deal, a month after the two countries called a truce in their trade war.

Premature to Decide on Production Cuts, Says OPEC Chief

U.S. shale-production growth is decelerating but it is too early to say what OPEC will decide in December, the cartel's chief said.

U.K. Energy Cap Slows Inflation

Inflation in the U.K. slowed in October to its weakest rate in almost three years, aided by falling energy prices.