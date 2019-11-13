Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Commodities  >  London Brent Oil    XBNT   XX00000BRENT

LONDON BRENT OIL

(XBNT)
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
News SummaryAll newsMarketScreener Strategies

News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/13/2019 | 11:16am EST
First Public Impeachment Hearings Begin Before House Panel

The first public hearing of the impeachment inquiry is under way, giving the nation its first opportunity to hear testimony directly from two witnesses, including one whose description of President Trump's pressure campaign on Ukraine strikes at the heart of Democrats' inquiry. 

 
Fed's Powell Signals Comfort With Current Interest-Rate Stance

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell told lawmakers that the central bank saw little need to cut interest rates further after making three reductions between July and October. 

 
Global Stocks Slip on Doubts About China-U.S. Tariff Talks

U.S. stocks followed global markets lower after stumbling blocks emerged in trade talks with China. 

 
U.S. Consumer Prices Rose 0.4% in October

U.S. consumer prices rose in October, with energy prices accounting for more than half of the gains in the headline index. Excluding the often volatile food and energy categories, prices were up 0.2%. 

 
Fed Adds $77.09 Billion in Short-Term Liquidity to Markets

The New York Fed added $77.09 billion in liquidity to financial markets on Wednesday. 

 
Homespun Firms Challenge Wall Street's Muni-Bond Supremacy

Wall Street's hold on the municipal-bond market faces a challenge from small municipal advisers, as the SEC considers allowing these advisers to arrange private bond sales to skilled investors without the involvement of large banks and midsize brokers. 

 
Sweden to Abandon Negative Rates, but Currency Can't Catch a Break

Sweden, unlike most of the rest of the slow-growth world, has had enough of negative interest rates, and next month, its central bank is expected to unwind them. 

 
Tariffs on China Imports Emerge as Hurdle to Trade Deal

Tariffs are emerging as the main stumbling block in efforts by the U.S. and China to come to a limited trade deal, a month after the two countries called a truce in their trade war. 

 
Premature to Decide on Production Cuts, Says OPEC Chief

U.S. shale-production growth is decelerating but it is too early to say what OPEC will decide in December, the cartel's chief said. 

 
U.K. Energy Cap Slows Inflation

Inflation in the U.K. slowed in October to its weakest rate in almost three years, aided by falling energy prices.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on LONDON BRENT OIL
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
11:02aTC ENERGY CUTS NOVEMBER VOLUMES ON K : sources
RE
10:41aGhana's GDP growth to slow, budget deficit to rise in 2020
RE
10:23aOil recoups losses as OPEC, U.S. Fed see robust economy
RE
09:47aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Slip on Doubts About China-U.S. Tariff Talks
DJ
09:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
08:34aMalaysia's Petronas Expands Oil Exploration in Gabon
DJ
07:20aUnilever Names Former Maersk CEO as Chairman
DJ
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
More news
Chart LONDON BRENT OIL
Duration : Period :
London Brent Oil Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LONDON BRENT OIL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBullish
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group