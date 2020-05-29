Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Commodities  >  London Brent Oil    XBNT   XX00000BRENT

LONDON BRENT OIL

(XBNT)
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
News SummaryAll newsMarketScreener Strategies

Norway government to propose $369 million green investments - NRK

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/29/2020 | 02:05am EDT

The Norwegian government will propose spending 3.6 billion Norwegian crowns ($369 million) on investments to make its economy greener as it gradually emerges from coronavirus lockdowns, public broadcaster NRK reported on Friday.

The centre-right minority government of oil and gas producing Norway is prepared to negotiate with opposition parties on the contents of the package, Minister of Climate and Environment Sveinung Rotevatn told NRK.

Some 2 billion crowns (166.12 million pounds) will be distributed by Enova, a state agency supporting companies' efforts to reduced greenhouse gas emissions, while 1 billion crowns will go to science projects, Rotevatn said.

Hydrogen power solutions, battery technology, ocean windfarms and efforts to cut pollution from the shipping industry were among the potential beneficiaries, he added.

The whitepaper, which will be presented later on Friday, is the third major initiative by the government to boost the economy following a March 12 lockdown to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

While the first package included spending to secure incomes for households, the second contained state support for companies that lost a significant part of their revenue.

Norway in recent weeks lifted many coronavirus restrictions and will allow some cross-border business travel from June 1.

(Reporting by Terje Solsvik; Editing by Himani Sarkar & Shri Navaratnam)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on LONDON BRENT OIL
02:15aMorgan Stanley not given advisory role on Aramco pipeline sale - sources
RE
02:07aMORGAN STANLEY NOT GIVEN ADVISORY RO : sources
RE
02:05aNorway government to propose $369 million green investments - NRK
RE
01:58aStocks slip as markets await Trump's Hong Kong response
RE
01:56aStocks slip as markets await Trump's Hong Kong response
RE
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01:02aGlobal Stocks Retreat on U.S.-China Tensions
DJ
12:34aChina excludes clean coal projects from list eligible for green bonds
RE
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
05/29Oil prices fall as U.S. fuel demand remains weak
RE
More news
Chart LONDON BRENT OIL
Duration : Period :
London Brent Oil Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LONDON BRENT OIL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group