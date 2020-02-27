Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Commodities  >  London Brent Oil    XBNT   XX00000BRENT

LONDON BRENT OIL

(XBNT)
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
News SummaryAll newsMarketScreener Strategies

Oil prices dive to lowest in over a year on coronavirus fears

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/27/2020 | 02:01pm EST
FILE PHOTO: A view shows the Gazprom Neft's oil refinery in Omsk, Russia

Oil prices tumbled for a fifth day on Thursday to their lowest since January 2019, as further novel coronavirus cases outside China fanned fears that a pandemic could slow the global economy and erode demand for crude.

Brent crude dropped $1.88, or 3.5%, at $51.55 a barrel at 1:36 p.m. ET (1836 GMT), off the session low of $50.97 a barrel, the lowest since December 2018. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures sank $2.13, or 4.4%, to $46.60, after hitting their lowest since January 2019.

For the first time since the outbreak erupted, the number of new coronavirus infections outside China exceeded new Chinese cases.

Trading in oil markets suggested investors expect a prolonged period of oversupply, with demand hurt as the virus has spread to large economies including South Korea, Japan and Italy.

"Oil is in freefall as the magnitude of global quarantine efforts will provide severe demand destruction for the next couple of quarters," said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at OANDA in New York.

"The first U.S. case of unknown origin has energy markets preparing (for) a prolonged deep drop in demand for crude."

The crude market is watching for possible deeper output cuts by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies including Russia, a group known as OPEC+, set to meet in Vienna on March 5-6. The group is currently reducing supply by roughly 1.2 million bpd to support prices.

Consultants Facts Global Energy forecast oil demand would grow by 60,000 barrels per day in 2020, a level it called "practically zero", due to the outbreak.

The virus outbreak would likely trim China's economic growth this year to 5.6%, down 0.4 percentage point from its January outlook, and shave 0.1 percentage point from global growth, IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said.

U.S. gasoline futures tumbled as much as 5.5% to $1.3742 a gallon, the lowest since late January 2019. Heating oil futures dropped 2.4% to $1.4634 a gallon, after hitting the lowest since July 2017.

Businesses in China have started to reopen as the number of new cases on the mainland has waned.

"It makes me think that the downside here now moves from crude to products should the virus continue to grow outside of China as their rates return, exports surge and perhaps the rest of the market isn't there to take it from them," said Scott Shelton, energy broker with ICAP in Durham, North Carolina.

Margins for producing distillates <HOc1-CLc1> - heating oil, diesel fuel and jet fuel - have hit their lowest levels since 2017 due to fears of reduced demand.

Global equities resumed their plunge, wiping out more than $3 trillion in value this week alone.

For both Brent and WTI, the spread between December 2020 futures and December 2021, a popular trade used as a barometer for supply expectations, fell firmly into negative territory. Both spreads <CLZ0-Z1> <LCOZ0-Z1> hit the widest levels since January 2019, signaling erosion in demand could lead to a glut through the end of this year.

Saudi Arabia, the world?s top oil exporter, is reducing crude supplies to China in March by at least 500,000 barrels per day (bpd) due to slower refinery demand following the coronavirus outbreak, two sources with knowledge of the matter said.

By Devika Krishna Kumar

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on LONDON BRENT OIL
02:01pOil prices dive to lowest in over a year on coronavirus fears
RE
02:00pOil prices dive to lowest in over a year on coronavirus fears
RE
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01:14pHusky Energy blames long Canada regulatory process for canceled Teck oil proj..
RE
01:06pMexico's Pemex posts massive 2019 loss in bitter blow to president
RE
12:27pShares briefly slip into correction as coronavirus wreaks havoc
RE
12:21pHusky Energy blames long Canada regulatory process for canceled Teck oil proj..
RE
11:13aNaturgy, Eni Reach Agreement With Egypt Government in LNG Dispute -- Update
DJ
10:45aTRACKINSIGHT : Panic reaching the Energy sector
TI
10:40aChinese oil trader Hontop Energy goes into receivership in Singapore - regula..
RE
More news
Chart LONDON BRENT OIL
Duration : Period :
London Brent Oil Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LONDON BRENT OIL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group