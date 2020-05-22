Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Commodities  >  London Brent Oil    XBNT   XX00000BRENT

LONDON BRENT OIL

(XBNT)
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
News SummaryAll newsMarketScreener Strategies

Oil prices drop as China-U.S. tensions grow, Beijing fails to set economic growth target

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/22/2020 | 03:08am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A TORC Oil & Gas pump jack near Granum

By Aaron Sheldrick

Oil prices fell on Friday as tensions rose between the U.S. and China and as Beijing failed to set target for economic growth this year, stoking concern that the coronavirus pandemic will overshadow fuel demand in the world's second-largest oil user.

Brent crude was trading down $1.43, or 4%, at $34.63 a barrel by 0630 GMT, after falling to as low as $33.54.

West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude dropped by $1.81, or 5.3%, to $32.11 a barrel, having slumped to $30.72 earlier.

Oil prices have risen sharply in recent weeks and are still on track for a fourth weekly gain after the depths plumbed in April when U.S. crude fell below zero.

However, markets were disappointed at China's decision not to set an economic growth target this year, as the National People's Congress (NPC) kicked off a week-long meeting.

Rising tensions between the U.S. and China over trade and Beijing's plan to implement national security legislation in Hong Kong is hitting oil and other markets, analysts said.

U.S. President Donald Trump warned of a strong reaction over the attempt to assert more control over the former British colony.

"We have had a number of reasons why there is caution in oil trading today and given the strength of the gains we have seen (in recent weeks) it's not a surprise to see people taking some risk off the table," before the weekend, said Michael McCarthy, chief market strategist at CMC Markets in Sydney.

Volumes were about double the average for the Asian session, he said, suggesting "real commitment" in the pullback.

Still, gasoline demand is returning, with traffic congestion in some of the world's capitals recovering to year-earlier levels after the lifting of coronavirus restrictions, data prepared for Reuters shows.

The upcoming Memorial Day holiday weekend typically kicks off the U.S. summer driving season.

U.S. crude inventories fell last week against expectations of a rise, official data showed this week.

(GRAPHIC: Weekly changes in petroleum stocks in the U.S. -

)

(Reporting by Aaron Sheldrick; Editing by Christian Schmollinger and Richard Pullin)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on LONDON BRENT OIL
03:10aOil prices drop as China-U.S. tensions grow, Beijing fails to set economic gr..
RE
03:08aOil prices drop as China-U.S. tensions grow, Beijing fails to set economic gr..
RE
02:37aGlobal stocks skid as Hong Kong returns as Sino-U.S. flashpoint
RE
02:35aGlobal stocks skid as Hong Kong returns as Sino-U.S. flashpoint
RE
02:35aMalaysia's Sime Darby first quarter profit jumps, but cautions virus to hurt ..
RE
02:08aHong Kong Stocks Tumble, Leading Regional Markets Lower -- Update
DJ
01:32aSime Darby Plantation 1Q Profit Rose on Disposal Gain, Higher CPO Prices
DJ
01:19aWhy bond investors are willing to bet on money-losing Pemex after oil price c..
RE
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
12:45aChina to draft food security plan amid global coronavirus epidemic
RE
More news
Chart LONDON BRENT OIL
Duration : Period :
London Brent Oil Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LONDON BRENT OIL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group