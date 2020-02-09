Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Commodities  >  London Brent Oil    XBNT   XX00000BRENT

LONDON BRENT OIL

(XBNT)
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
News SummaryAll newsMarketScreener Strategies

Oil prices fall on oversupply worries as virus hits China demand

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/09/2020 | 08:33pm EST
FILE PHOTO: An employee demonstrates a sample of crude oil in the Irkutsk Oil Company-owned Yarakta Oil Field in Irkutsk Region

Oil prices on Monday extended their decline from an early January peak above $70 as the spectre of excess supplies loomed over the market after the spreading coronavirus outbreak hit demand in China, the world's largest oil importer.

Brent crude hit a low of $53.63 a barrel and was at $54.09 by 0100 GMT, down 38 cents. U.S. West Texas Intermediate fell 38 cents to $49.94 a barrel after striking a low of $49.56.

Worries over supply were not alleviated on Friday when Russia said it need more time to decide on a recommendation from a technical committee that has advised the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies to cut production by a further 600,000 barrels per day.

Russia Energy Minister Alexander Novak said Moscow needed more time to assess the situation, adding that U.S. crude production growth would slow and global demand was still solid.

The proposal for the further cuts "failed to alleviate the pressure on oil, in part because the proposal has yet to be formally discussed by OPEC ministers and because Russia continues to push back against further cuts," said Stephen Innes, chief market strategist at AxiCorp.

"If the cartel fails to reach an agreement, there will be more pain to come in oil (on the) downside."

Oil traders also said they are concerned the proposed reduction would not be sufficient to tighten global markets.

By Florence Tan

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on LONDON BRENT OIL
08:33pOil prices fall on oversupply worries as virus hits China demand
RE
08:21pAsian markets fall as coronavirus concerns weigh on sentiment
RE
04:53pInvestors Bet Against Tesla -- And Lost $8.4 Billion in Five Weeks
DJ
02/08OPEC+ panel calls for more oil cuts on coronavirus impact - Algeria
RE
02/07NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
02/07Justice Department Drops Antitrust Probe of Auto Makers Involved in Californi..
DJ
02/07Justice Department Drops Antitrust Probe of Auto Makers Involved in Californi..
DJ
02/07Justice Department Drops Antitrust Probe of Auto Makers Involved in Californi..
DJ
02/07NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
02/07Canadian dollar hits 2-1/2 month low as virus worries offset jobs gain
RE
More news
Chart LONDON BRENT OIL
Duration : Period :
London Brent Oil Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LONDON BRENT OIL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group