Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Commodities  >  London Brent Oil    XBNT   XX00000BRENT

LONDON BRENT OIL

(XBNT)
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
News SummaryAll newsMarketScreener Strategies

Oil prices rise on higher U.S. gasoline demand, refinery runs

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/28/2020 | 12:42pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: An oil pump jack pumps oil in a field near Calgary

By Scott DiSavino

Oil futures rose on Thursday, erasing earlier losses, on signs U.S. gasoline demand is rising despite a big surprise build in crude inventories and worries that China's new Hong Kong security law could result in trade sanctions.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said crude inventories rose 7.9 million barrels in the latest week, exceeding expectations, due to a big increase in imports. Gasoline stockpiles fell unexpectedly, but refiners boosted output. [EIA/S]

"Even though we got the big increase in crude supplies, there's optimism in the numbers because of the uptick in refinery runs and because of the uptick in gasoline demand," said Phil Flynn, senior analyst at Price Futures Group in Chicago.

Oil prices have rebounded in recent weeks on anticipation of improved demand after the coronavirus pandemic sapped worldwide consumption roughly 30%. Overall investment is dropping and U.S. production cuts are balancing out the supply glut, but demand still has not bounced back entirely.

On its second to last day as the front-month, Brent futures for July delivery rose 85 cents, or 2.5%, to $35.59 a barrel by 12:18 p.m. EDT (1618 GMT). U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose 93 cents, or 2.8%, to $33.74.

Uncertainty about Russia's commitment to continuing deep output cuts kept the price gain in check. Saudi Arabia and other OPEC producers are considering extending record high output cuts until the end of 2020 but have yet to win support from Russia, according to OPEC+ and Russian industry sources.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies, a group dubbed OPEC+, meets on June 9 to discuss continuing the April supply deal that cut 9.7 million bpd from the market.

Markets are also concerned that Washington could slap trade sanctions on China due to Beijing's move to impose a new security law on Hong Kong. The United States and other nations said this would threaten freedom and breach a 1984 Sino-British agreement on the autonomy of the former UK-colony.

(Additional reporting by Laila Kearney in New York, Julia Payne in London, Sonali Paul in Melbourne and Koustav Samanta in Singapore; Editing by Susan Fenton, David Goodman, Jan Harvey and David Gregorio)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on LONDON BRENT OIL
12:42pOil prices rise on higher U.S. gasoline demand, refinery runs
RE
12:32pU.N. chief wants broader debt relief effort, urges IMF to mull liquidity boos..
RE
11:58aOil prices little changed as U.S. crude, diesel stocks swell
RE
11:49aEXCLUSIVE : Russia's Rosneft finds extended oil cuts painful - sources
RE
11:16aStocks, euro rise on recovery hopes, U.S.-China tensions lift gold
RE
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
11:08aStocks, euro rise on recovery hopes, U.S.-China tensions lift gold
RE
11:08aStocks, euro rise on recovery hopes, U.S.-China tensions lift gold
RE
10:59aMorgan Stanley not given advisory role on Aramco pipeline sale - sources
RE
More news
Chart LONDON BRENT OIL
Duration : Period :
London Brent Oil Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LONDON BRENT OIL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group