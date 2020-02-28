Oil prices sink to lowest in more than a year

Investors worried about an economic slowdown weighing on oil demand as the virus spreads beyond its epicenter in China to more than 50 other countries.

The most active Brent future for May delivery was down $1.84, or 3.6%, at $49.89 a barrel by 12:52 p.m. EST (1752 GMT), its lowest since July 2017.

Brent futures for April delivery fell $1.65, or 3.2%, to $50.53 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell $2.25, or 4.8%, to $44.84.

That put Brent on track to fall about 14% for the week, its biggest weekly decline since January 2016, while WTI was down 16%, its biggest weekly decline since December 2008. At the session low, Brent's weekly percentage decline would have been its biggest since 2008.

The volume for the Brent May futures was on track to top the 506,258 contracts traded on Thursday, which was the highest for second-month since September 2019.

Coronavirus panic also sent global stock markets and industrial and precious metals prices tumbling, compounding their worst week since the 2008 global financial crisis with losses amounting to $5 trillion. [MKTS/GLOB]

"Virtually all fixed assets are attempting to accurately discount GDP and demand impact from the coronavirus that still appears to be spreading rather than contracting," Jim Ritterbusch, president of Ritterbusch and Associates in Galena, Illinois, said in a report.

Mainland China reported 327 new cases, the lowest since Jan. 23, taking its tally to more than 78,800 cases and almost 2,800 deaths. But as the outbreak eases in China it is surging elsewhere.

The number of affected countries and territories outside China stood at 55, with more than 4,200 cases and about 70 deaths.

Benchmark Brent crude's slump this week is likely to focus minds when the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies including Russia, collectively known as OPEC+, meet next week to discuss output.

"OPEC+ was wrong with their optimistic assessment of the impact of the coronavirus and they are paying for it," Edward Moya, senior market analyst at OANDA in New York, said in a report, noting "OPEC+ will have to deliver a deeper production cut as oil prices remain in freefall."

Several key OPEC members are leaning towards a bigger than previously expected oil output cut, four sources with knowledge of the talks said.

Saudi Arabia, the biggest producer in OPEC, and some other members are considering a cut of 1 million barrels per day (bpd) for the second quarter of 2020, up from an initially proposed cut of 600,000 bpd, the sources said.

OPEC+ is due to meet in Vienna over March 5-6.

Saudi Arabia, which said it would continue to engage with Russia on oil policy, is reducing crude supplies to China in March by at least 500,000 bpd owing to slower refinery demand.

By Scott DiSavino