Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Commodities  >  London Brent Oil    XBNT   XX00000BRENT

LONDON BRENT OIL

(XBNT)
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
News SummaryAll newsMarketScreener Strategies

Oil-rich Alberta sees lower budget deficit in 2020-21, bets on recovery in crude prices

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/27/2020 | 06:32pm EST
Workers guide equipment at a condominium development in Calgary

EDMONTON, Alberta (Reuters) - Alberta, Canada's main oil-producing province, on Thursday forecast a lower budget deficit for the 2020-21 fiscal year, helped by an expected pick-up in economic growth and recovery in the price of oil from current depressed levels.

The province estimates oil will average $58 a barrel in 2020-21, maintaining its October forecast, and projected the economy will grow 2.5% in 2020, after almost no growth in 2019.

Alberta, which holds the world's third-largest crude reserves, has suffered from lower crude prices and pipeline congestions. The price of oil has fallen by more than 20% from its January peak on concern about the coronavirus outbreak.

Alberta's deficit is forecast at C$6.8 billion for the 2020-21 fiscal year, including a C$0.8 billion cushion for emergencies. For the current fiscal year, which ends on March 31, the deficit is estimated at C$7.5 billion, which is C$1.2 billion lower than was seen in October when the United Conservative Party government tabled its first budget.

The party was elected last April with promises to cut spending and revive the economy. It continues to forecast a return to surplus in 2022-23, anticipating that non-renewable resource revenue will rise nearly 70% from the level it projects for the upcoming fiscal year.

Growth is seen boosted by a cut in corporate taxes and higher oil production, as government-imposed production cuts end this year, but will also widen the discount for Canadian heavy crude.

Alberta is assuming an average discount of $19.10 per barrel for Canadian heavy crude in 2020-21, compared to an estimated $14.70 in the current fiscal year. But the discount is expected to narrow by 2022-23 on increased pipeline capacity.

Alberta has run deficits every year since 2015 when it was badly hit by falling global crude prices, with economic recovery hampered by delays in building new export pipelines and falling capital investment.

Overall revenue is seen falling to C$50 billion in 2020-21 from an estimated C$50.9 billion in the current fiscal year, with expenses seen falling by 2.9% to C$56.8 billion after a C$1.3 billion provision was made in 2019-20 to exit crude-by-rail contracts.

The province is looking to cut the cost of public sector staffing by 2.1% over three years, which could help ease the faster pace of debt accumulation in recent years. It pays more to borrow in the bond market than some other provinces, such as Ontario and Quebec, that have higher debt-to-GDP ratios.

By Fergal Smith

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on LONDON BRENT OIL
07:05pGlobal shares head for worst week since 2008 financial crisis
RE
06:32pOil-rich Alberta sees lower budget deficit in 2020-21, bets on recovery in cr..
RE
06:14pFed seen cutting rates amid virus threat, low inflation
RE
05:39pOccidental posts quarterly loss on impairment, charges
RE
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05:09pHusky Energy blames long Canada regulatory process for canceled Teck oil proj..
RE
05:04pDow Industrials, S&P, Nasdaq Close Sharply Lower, Fall Into Correction
DJ
05:02pROBERT IGER : Executive Chairman
DJ
04:48pOil prices dive to lowest in over a year on coronavirus fears
RE
04:47pOil prices dive to lowest in over a year on coronavirus fears
RE
More news
Chart LONDON BRENT OIL
Duration : Period :
London Brent Oil Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LONDON BRENT OIL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group