Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Commodities  >  London Brent Oil    XBNT   XX00000BRENT

LONDON BRENT OIL

(XBNT)
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
News SummaryAll newsMarketScreener Strategies

Oil stable as rising virus cases, higher U.S. crude stockpiles stall recovery

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/08/2020 | 06:07am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The sun is seen behind a crude oil pump jack in the Permian Basin in Loving County

By Shadia Nasralla

Oil prices were broadly stable for a fourth session on Wednesday, with rising U.S. crude stockpiles and an increase in U.S. coronavirus infections arresting a recent recovery sparked by easing lockdowns.

Brent crude futures rose 10 cents to $43.18 a barrel by 1135 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were up 3 cents at $40.65 a barrel.

Both benchmarks are set for a fourth session of daily percentage changes of less 1% in either direction.

The U.S. coronavirus outbreak crossed a grim milestone of over 3 million confirmed cases on Tuesday as more states reported record numbers of new infections.

U.S. crude oil stockpiles rose last week, although gasoline and distillate inventories fell more than expected, data from industry group the American Petroleum Institute showed.

"Yesterday's lull in price action in the oil market is continuing this morning even as sentiment is sullied by renewed U.S. glut fears," said PVM analysts in a note. "The search continues for a catalyst to break oil out of its range."

The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said on Tuesday that U.S. crude oil production is expected to fall by 600,000 barrels per day (bpd) in 2020, a smaller decline than the 670,000 bpd it forecast previously.

EIA crude stock data is due later on Wednesday.

Key ministers in the OPEC+ grouping of oil exporters are due to hold talks next week about the future of their record output cut deal, which is due to taper off from next month.

Abu Dhabi National Oil Co (ADNOC) plans to boost oil exports in August, the first signal that OPEC+ countries are preparing to ease output cuts, three sources familiar with the development told Reuters.

Meanwhile, Libya's National Oil Corporation said a forced shutdown in production since January was expected to result in output dropping to 650,000 bpd in 2022 from about 1.2 million bpd achieved at the start of 2020.

(Additional reporting by Yuka Obayashi in TOKYO; Editing by Louise Heavens and Jan Harvey)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on LONDON BRENT OIL
04:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
03:59aOil dips as U.S. inventory build stokes supply fears
RE
03:55aAsian shares waver with coronavirus, corporate earnings in focus
RE
02:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01:44aAsian shares waver with coronavirus, corporate earnings in focus
RE
07/07NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
07/07NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
07/07Visit by Mexican Leader Highlights Unlikely Friendship With President Trump
DJ
07/07Energy Down As Covid Concerns Linger -- Energy Roundup
DJ
07/07Stocks, oil slip but Chinese stocks rally a sixth day
RE
More news
Chart LONDON BRENT OIL
Duration : Period :
London Brent Oil Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LONDON BRENT OIL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group