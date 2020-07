Speaking at the end of a virtual meeting of G20 finance officials, Ahmed al-Kholifey said he did not expect the Saudi economy to have improved in the second quarter despite a pickup in June.

Saudi Arabia's economy shrank by 1% in the first quarter, as the coronavirus crisis and lower oil prices took their toll.

