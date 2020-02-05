Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Commodities  >  London Brent Oil    XBNT   XX00000BRENT

LONDON BRENT OIL

(XBNT)
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
News SummaryAll newsMarketScreener Strategies

Suncor Energy's quarterly loss widens on impairment charge

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/05/2020 | 09:15pm EST
Suncor Energy facility is seen in Sherwood Park, Alberta

Suncor Energy Inc, Canada's second-largest oil and gas producer, posted a wider quarterly loss on Wednesday, dented by a significant one-time impairment charge.

Excluding one-off items, the company earned 51 Canadian cents per share, missing average analyst estimates of 63 Canadian cents, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

The Calgary, Alberta-based company posted a loss of C$2.3 billion ($1.73 billion), or C$1.52 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with a loss of C$280 million, or C$0.18 per share, a year earlier.

The company recorded an after-tax impairment charge of C$2.8 billion on its share of the Fort Hills assets in the Oil Sands segment, due to a decline in forecasted long-term heavy crude oil prices.

The board has approved a renewal of share repurchase program of up to C$2 billion starting March 1, Suncor said, adding it has also given its nod for a quarterly dividend of $0.465 per share, representing a rise of 11% compared with the previous quarter.

Total upstream production in the quarter stood at 778,200 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd), down from 831,000 boepd in the year-ago period, the company said, and maintained its annual production outlook of between 800,000 and 840,000 boepd.

Suncor's production fell as a result of mandatory curtailments imposed by the Alberta provincial government since last January, intended to ease congestion on export pipelines.

(Reporting by Arunima Kumar and Rebekah Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on LONDON BRENT OIL
09:15pSuncor Energy's quarterly loss widens on impairment charge
RE
09:10pOil gains a second day as coronavirus optimism may mean demand rebound
RE
08:37pSolid U.S. data and virus optimism supports dollar
RE
08:32pMISC Wins $525.6 Million in Contracts From Petrobras
DJ
08:13pAsian shares gain after solid U.S. data, focus on virus
RE
07:49pU.S. warns energy cos like Rosneft, Chevron over ties to Venezuela's Maduro
RE
07:47pSuncor Energy 4Q Losses Widen on Lower Oil Sands Production, Charge
DJ
07:40pBRAZIL'S BNDES RAISES $5.2 BILLION S : sources
RE
07:10pGlobal stocks rally on virus vaccine hopes, dollar gains
RE
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
More news
Chart LONDON BRENT OIL
Duration : Period :
London Brent Oil Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LONDON BRENT OIL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group