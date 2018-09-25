Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  London Stock Exchange    LSE   GB00B0SWJX34

LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE (LSE)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets
OFFRE

London Stock Exchange : China Construction Bank lists $1bn Sustainability Bond on London Stock Exchange’s International Securities Market

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/25/2018 | 01:34pm CEST
  • CCB's $1bn bond becomes the first Sustainability Bond on London Stock Exchange's International Securities Market
  • Reinforces London's status as leading international green and sustainable financing centre
  • Enhances LSEG's position as a strong partner for international Chinese fundraising

London Stock Exchange today welcomes the listing of China Construction Bank Hong Kong branch's (CCB Hong Kong branch) US$1 billion bond on its International Securities Market (ISM). The bond, part of CCB's $15 billion MTN programme, becomes the first Sustainability Bond listing on London Stock Exchange's ISM.

The three-year floating rate bond received strong demand from international investors, reinforcing London's position as a key global partner for China.

CCB will use the proceeds to finance activities in eligible green and social projects that promote a green and low-carbon economy and develop a more inclusive society in accordance with the bank's Green, Social and Sustainability Bond Framework. The notes have received Ernst & Young Hua Ming independent external review.

Darko Hajdukovic, Head of Fixed Income, Funds & Analytics, UK Primary Markets, LSEG:

'We are delighted to welcome the first Sustainability Bond on London Stock Exchange, from China Construction Bank Hong Kong branch.

'The issuance underpins China's position as a global leader in Green finance and demonstrates CCB's commitment to address social and environmental issues, as well as highlighting increasing investor interest in green Chinese growth.

'It builds on the momentum of the Green Finance Taskforce report published earlier this year and reinforces London as the ideal partner to raise green and sustainable finance across the world'

This issuance cements London's position as a leading international green and sustainable financing centre, and reinforces the UK's strengthening economic and financial relationship with China.

  • In June 2018, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China London Branch (ICBC) issued US$1.58 billion equivalent green bond, the largest ever green bond listing on London Stock Exchange
  • London Stock Exchange is home to 80 green bonds which have raised over $26.4 billion
  • In 2015 London Stock Exchange became the first major exchange to launch dedicated green bond segments creating strict admission criteria aligned with ICMA's Green Bonds Principles
  • London has hosted many landmark green bond issuances including the first international Green Bond and Green Covered Bond from China, the first Green Masala Bond, the first Green bond from the Gulf region and most recently, with the issuance by Fiji, the President of COP 23, the first sovereign green bond by an island state
  • There are 70 'green companies' with a combined market cap of $94.3 billion in London, including 14 renewable investment funds with a combined market cap of over $7 billion
  • In May 2018, FTSE Russell published a report on the size and scale of the green economy; Investing in the global green economy: busting common myths highlights that the green economy represents 6% of the market cap of global listed companies, approximately $4 trillion
  • FTSE Russell's 2018 Smart Beta survey, published in May 2018, shows that more than 40% of global asset owners anticipate applying ESG to a smart beta strategy in the next 18 months - nearly half for performance reasons
  • In November 2016, FTSE Russell announced the creation of a new index, the FTSE All-World Ex CW Climate Balanced Factor Index, the first to combine a smart beta factor approach alongside climate change considerations
  • The index has been chosen by Legal & General Investment Management for its new Future World Fund, which HSBC Bank UK Pension Scheme has selected for its equity default option, worth £4 billion, in its DC scheme

LSEG has been supporting investors and issuers in the transition to a low-carbon and sustainable economy for over a decade, developing innovative products and services in close collaboration with the market. Its comprehensive sustainable finance offering is focused on green financing for issuers (both debt and equity), indexing and analytics. London's markets are home to a diversified portfolio of green bonds, ETFs, renewable investment funds and corporates whose business models encompass alternative energy.

LSEG joined the UN's Sustainable Stock Exchanges Initiative as a Partner Exchange in 2014 and has also signed The Paris Pledge for Action.

Further information can be found online at our Global Sustainable Investment Centre:

http://www.lseg.com/sustainable

- Ends -

Disclaimer

London Stock Exchange Group plc published this content on 25 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 September 2018 11:33:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE
01:34pLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : China Construction Bank lists $1bn Sustainability Bond o..
PU
12:17pLSE names financial services veteran as chairman of clearing unit
RE
11:49aLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : Board Appointments
PU
10:59aLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : launches ‘1000 Companies to Inspire Europe 2018&rs..
PU
09:31aLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : Activist hedge fund TCI cuts stake in London Stock Excha..
RE
07:11aLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : HOHN RUN Activist hedge fund manager reduces London Stoc..
AQ
09/24MAGNETAR CAPITAL PARTNERS LP : - Form 8.3 - CME Group Inc
PR
09/24INVESTEC ASSET MANAGEMENT LIMITED : - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
PR
09/21LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : NSE, London Stock Exchange Group ink deal for dual listi..
AQ
09/21MAGNETAR CAPITAL PARTNERS LP : - Form 8.3 - CME Group Inc
PR
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
05/24Use Volatility To Your Advantage With These 3 Stocks 
2017WALL STREET BREAKFAST : Last Show For Janet Yellen 
2017London Stock Exchange CEO resigns 
2017London Stock Exchange reports 1H results 
2017London Stock Exchange Group plc (LDNXF) Investor Presentation - Slideshow 
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2018 2 055 M
EBIT 2018 949 M
Net income 2018 492 M
Debt 2018 171 M
Yield 2018 1,27%
P/E ratio 2018 31,75
P/E ratio 2019 27,16
EV / Sales 2018 7,98x
EV / Sales 2019 7,13x
Capitalization 16 233 M
Chart LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE
Duration : Period :
London Stock Exchange Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 48,2  GBP
Spread / Average Target 3,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David Schwimmer Chief Executive Officer
Donald Hood Brydon Chairman
Christopher F. Corrado Group Chief Operating & Information Officer
David Porter Warren Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Raffaele Jerusalmi Executive Director & Director-Capital Markets
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE25.76%21 273
CME GROUP19.65%59 521
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC10.02%44 516
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED-7.36%35 858
DEUTSCHE BOERSE20.82%26 506
INTERACTIVE BROKERS GROUP, INC.-2.75%23 914
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.