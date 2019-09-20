Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  London Stock Exchange    LSE   GB00B0SWJX34

LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE

(LSE)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

London Stock Exchange : Form 8.3 - London Stock Exchange Group plc

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/20/2019 | 10:02am EDT

MILWAUKEE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

FORM 8.3

PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY

A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE

Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the 'Code')

1.KEY INFORMATION

(a) Full name of discloser: Artisan Partners Limited Partnership
(b) Owner or controller of interests and short positions disclosed, if different from 1(a):

The naming of nominee or vehicle companies is insufficient. For a trust, the trustee(s), settlor and beneficiaries must be named.

(c) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates:

Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree

London Stock Exchange Group plc
(d) If an exempt fund manager connected with an offeror/offeree, state this and specify identity of offeror/offeree:
(e) Date position held/dealing undertaken:

For an opening position disclosure, state the latest practicable date prior to the disclosure

19/09/2019
(f) In addition to the company in 1(c) above, is the discloser making disclosures in respect of any other party to the offer?

If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state 'N/A'

YES

If YES, specify which: Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing Ltd

2.POSITIONS OF THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

If there are positions or rights to subscribe to disclose in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 2(a) or (b) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security.

(a)Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates following the dealing (if any)

Class of relevant security:

London Stock Exchange Group plc ordinary shares

Interests Short positions
Number % Number %
(1) Relevant securities owned and/or controlled: 7,141,215 2.04
(2) Cash-settled derivatives: N/A
(3) Stock-settled derivatives (including options) and agreements to purchase/sell: N/A

TOTAL:

7,141,215 2.04

All interests and all short positions should be disclosed.

Details of any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions).

(b)Rights to subscribe for new securities (including directors' and other employee options)

Class of relevant security in relation to which subscription right exists:
Details, including nature of the rights concerned and relevant percentages:

3.DEALINGS (IF ANY) BY THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 3(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

(a)Purchases and sales

Class of relevant security Purchase/sale Number of securities Price per unit
Equity Sale 125,000 72.19 GBP
Equity Sale 413 72.21 GBP

(b)Cash-settled derivative transactions

Class of relevant security Product description

e.g. CFD

Nature of dealing

e.g. opening/closing a long/short position, increasing/reducing a long/short position

Number of reference securities Price per unit

(c)Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)

(i)Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Class of relevant security Product description e.g. call option Writing, purchasing, selling, varying etc. Number of securities to which option relates Exercise price per unit Type

e.g. American, European etc.

Expiry date Option money paid/ received per unit

(ii)Exercise

Class of relevant security Product description

e.g. call option

Exercising/ exercised against Number of securities Exercise price per unit

(d)Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

Class of relevant security Nature of dealing

e.g. subscription, conversion

Details Price per unit (if applicable)

4.OTHER INFORMATION

(a)Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the person making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer:

Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none'

None

(b)Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the person making the disclosure and any other person relating to:

(i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or

(ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced:

If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none'

None

(c)Attachments

Is a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions) attached? NO
Date of disclosure: 20/09/2019
Contact name: Jason Krueger
Telephone number: 414-390-2008

Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service.

The Panel's Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code's disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.

The Code can be viewed on the Panel's website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190920005312/en/

Artisan Partners

Source: Artisan Partners

Disclaimer

London Stock Exchange Group plc published this content on 20 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 September 2019 14:01:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE
10:02aLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : Form 8.3 - London Stock Exchange Group plc
PU
06:42aLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI) - LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE GROUP PLC
PU
09/19HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Italy approves law giving powers to protect M..
RE
09/19French regulator urges UK to avoid Brexit clash in derivatives
RE
09/19LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : LSEG Sri Lanka recognised for brand excellence and corpo..
AQ
09/19DAVID SCHWIMMER : LSE CEO Schwimmer says feels 'very good' about Refinitiv deal
RE
09/19LSE CEO Schwimmer says feels 'very good' about Refinitiv deal
RE
09/19LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : LSE CEO says expects EU to extend 'equivalence' for euro..
RE
09/18FORM 8.3 - THE VANGUARD GROUP, INC. : London Stock Exchange Group plc
PU
09/17HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Italy reserves right to use special powers to..
RE
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 2 289 M
EBIT 2019 1 036 M
Net income 2019 543 M
Debt 2019 1 305 M
Yield 2019 0,95%
P/E ratio 2019 50,1x
P/E ratio 2020 39,9x
EV / Sales2019 11,6x
EV / Sales2020 10,7x
Capitalization 25 274 M
Chart LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE
Duration : Period :
London Stock Exchange Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 7 403,46  GBp
Last Close Price 7 246,00  GBp
Spread / Highest target 21,1%
Spread / Average Target 2,17%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David Adam Schwimmer Chief Executive Officer
Donald Hood Brydon Chairman
Christopher Francis Corrado Group Chief Operating & Information Officer
David Porter Warren Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Raffaele Carlo Jerusalmi Executive Director & Director-Capital Markets
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE78.39%31 543
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC24.16%52 416
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED0.70%36 887
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG32.97%28 268
B3 SA BRASIL BOLSA BALCAO0.00%22 040
NASDAQ25.81%16 745
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group