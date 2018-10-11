London Stock Exchange : MTS enhances BondVision platform with new automation tools

Traders benefit from new automation tools including automated multi-asset RFQ trading

Platform provides real-time data from 18 interdealer markets

MTS Markets, part of London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG), has launched new automation tools for its enhanced MTS BondVision dealer-to-client electronic bond trading platform.

The platform has undergone a complete GUI redesign introducing many new features in addition to a modern, intuitive interface. The redesign makes MTS BondVision's valuable inter-dealer data more accessible and adds powerful new rules-based automation tools to the platform. These include request for quote (RFQ) auto-execution, bringing significant efficiencies to low-touch trades.

MTS Auto Execution allows traders to upload trades directly from their order management system (OMS) and MTS BondVision will automatically handle the RFQ and execution. More than 20 auto execution parameters can be configured in real-time directly from the BondVision platform, giving traders a maximum level of control while allowing them to reap the efficiency benefits of automation. This offers buy-side firms a user-friendly method with which to build advanced trading models for automated order execution across all asset classes including government bonds, corporates, financials, covered bonds and SSAs.

BondVision's intuitive new design puts MTS's interdealer data at the centre of the user experience. It provides real-time trade data from 18 interdealer markets in one, fully customisable, dashboard for an improved workflow experience.

MTS BondVision offers direct access to the heart of the bond market's liquidity, enabling participants to trade government and corporate bonds across multiple currencies, including EUR, GBP, USD, CEE local currencies and Nordics (DKK, NOK, SEK).

Fabrizio Testa, CEO at MTS:

'Automation is key to trading strategies in today's fixed-income market, so it is critical that participants have the best tools available to ensure efficient execution. The redesigned MTS BondVision places its users front and centre, delivering an intuitive platform that's not only easy to use, but supports participants to make the best trading decisions through innovative automation features including auto execution and real-time data.'

Josephine de Chazournes, Senior Analyst at Celent said:

'The European government bond market's velocity and ever shrinking margins require dealers to be able to auto-quote and enable automated trading strategies with RFQs between themselves and also with the buy side. As the buy-side is also under more costs constrains they need to be able to leverage technology to increase their speed and accuracy to request and respond to quotes with automated trading tools such as the one MTS Bondvision has just released.'

