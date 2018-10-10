London Stock Exchange : appoints General Manager for Romania

Andreea Stanescu appointment General Manager, Romania

Andreea will oversee new Business Services Centre in Bucharest, Romania

Bucharest selected as location for one of Group's operational hubs

London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG) today announces that Andreea Stanescu has been appointed General Manager, Romania. Andreea will be reporting to Dee Liyanwela, Head of Business Services Ltd (BSL) Sri Lanka and Romania. In her new role, Andreea will oversee the Group' new Business Services centre in Bucharest. LSEG announced earlier this year that it had selected Bucharest as the location for one of its operational hubs. The new centre will initially employ up to 200 employees across a range of roles within the Group's Shared Services company, BSL. BSL currently delivers technology, data services and corporate functions across the Group's operating entities.

Andreea has held a number of senior operational and IT infrastructure roles, most recently at Stefanini, where she was Vice President EMEA Delivery. In her role, she was responsible for managing seven office locations serving global international clients. Andreea has also held roles at Optima Solutions and Services and Vodafone Romania, where she was a member of the Executive Council.

Dee Liyanwela, Head of BSL Sri Lanka and Romania, said:

'I'm delighted to welcome Andreea Stanescu to London Stock Exchange Group in her new role as General Manager, Romania. Andreea brings considerable operational management experience to the role, which will be of great benefit as we establish our new Business Services centre in Bucharest. Andreea will also work closely with the Group's other operational hubs to deliver technology and data services across LSEG's global business entities.

'Romania offers a highly skilled workforce and we have been impressed by the calibre of candidates to date and we look forward to building our operations in Bucharest.'

