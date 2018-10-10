Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  London Stock Exchange    LSE   GB00B0SWJX34

LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE (LSE)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X - 10/10 11:53:22 am
4304 GBp   -1.19%
11:08aLONDON STOCK EX : appoints General Manager for Romania
PU
10/05INVESTEC ASSET : - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
PR
10/05NORGES BANK : - Form 8.3 - CME Group Inc
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

London Stock Exchange : appoints General Manager for Romania

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/10/2018 | 11:08am CEST
  • Andreea Stanescu appointment General Manager, Romania
  • Andreea will oversee new Business Services Centre in Bucharest, Romania
  • Bucharest selected as location for one of Group's operational hubs

London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG) today announces that Andreea Stanescu has been appointed General Manager, Romania. Andreea will be reporting to Dee Liyanwela, Head of Business Services Ltd (BSL) Sri Lanka and Romania. In her new role, Andreea will oversee the Group' new Business Services centre in Bucharest. LSEG announced earlier this year that it had selected Bucharest as the location for one of its operational hubs. The new centre will initially employ up to 200 employees across a range of roles within the Group's Shared Services company, BSL. BSL currently delivers technology, data services and corporate functions across the Group's operating entities.

Andreea has held a number of senior operational and IT infrastructure roles, most recently at Stefanini, where she was Vice President EMEA Delivery. In her role, she was responsible for managing seven office locations serving global international clients. Andreea has also held roles at Optima Solutions and Services and Vodafone Romania, where she was a member of the Executive Council.

Dee Liyanwela, Head of BSL Sri Lanka and Romania, said:
'I'm delighted to welcome Andreea Stanescu to London Stock Exchange Group in her new role as General Manager, Romania. Andreea brings considerable operational management experience to the role, which will be of great benefit as we establish our new Business Services centre in Bucharest. Andreea will also work closely with the Group's other operational hubs to deliver technology and data services across LSEG's global business entities.

'Romania offers a highly skilled workforce and we have been impressed by the calibre of candidates to date and we look forward to building our operations in Bucharest.'

- Ends -

For further information:

Lucie Holloway
+44 (0)20 7797 1222
newsroom@lseg.com

Disclaimer

London Stock Exchange Group plc published this content on 10 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 October 2018 09:07:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE
11:08aLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : appoints General Manager for Romania
PU
10/05INVESTEC ASSET MANAGEMENT LIMITED : - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
PR
10/05NORGES BANK : - Form 8.3 - CME Group Inc
PR
10/04MAGNETAR CAPITAL PARTNERS LP : - Form 8.3 - CME Group Inc
PR
10/04LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : UK markets watchdog says cooperation with EU to aid smoo..
RE
10/04NORGES BANK : - Form 8.3 - CME Group Inc
PR
10/04INVESTEC ASSET MANAGEMENT LIMITED : - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
PR
10/03MAGNETAR CAPITAL PARTNERS LP : - Form 8.3 - CME Group Inc
PR
10/03DEUTSCHE BOERSE : EU watchdog seeks to avert Brexit disorder in euro clearing
RE
10/03INVESTEC ASSET MANAGEMENT LIMITED : - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
PR
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
10/04Interactive Brokers - Tesco's Earnings Spur Sour Sentiment As UK Retail Secto.. 
05/24Use Volatility To Your Advantage With These 3 Stocks 
2017WALL STREET BREAKFAST : Last Show For Janet Yellen 
2017London Stock Exchange CEO resigns 
2017London Stock Exchange reports 1H results 
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2018 2 055 M
EBIT 2018 949 M
Net income 2018 509 M
Debt 2018 171 M
Yield 2018 1,36%
P/E ratio 2018 29,65
P/E ratio 2019 25,35
EV / Sales 2018 7,46x
EV / Sales 2019 6,65x
Capitalization 15 166 M
Chart LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE
Duration : Period :
London Stock Exchange Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 48,5  GBP
Spread / Average Target 11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David Schwimmer Chief Executive Officer
Donald Hood Brydon Chairman
Christopher F. Corrado Group Chief Operating & Information Officer
David Porter Warren Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Raffaele Jerusalmi Executive Director & Director-Capital Markets
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE14.84%19 972
CME GROUP24.04%61 619
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC7.77%43 226
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED-12.90%33 630
DEUTSCHE BOERSE18.13%25 221
INTERACTIVE BROKERS GROUP, INC.-7.01%23 183
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.