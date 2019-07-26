Log in
London Stock Exchange

LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE

(LSE)
  Report  
News 
News

London Stock Exchange in talks to combine with Refinitiv - source

07/26/2019
FILE PHOTO: The London Stock Exchange Group offices are seen in the City of London, Britain

(Reuters) - The London Stock Exchange Group Plc (LSE) is in talks to combine with Refinitiv, less than a year after Blackstone Group Inc bought a majority stake in the data analytics platform in a $20 billion deal, a person familiar with the matter said on Friday.

A deal could be agreed as early as next week, the source said. But the source added that details had not been finalised and negotiations could still fall apart. The deal structure and terms under discussion could not immediately be learned.

Thomson Reuters, the parent of Reuters News, still owns a 45% stake in Refinitiv.

LSE, Refinitiv, Blackstone and Thomson Reuters did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Refinitiv bonds rallied on the prospect of a deal. Thomson Reuters shares jumped 4.5% to C$93.35 in afternoon trading in Toronto after the Financial Times first reported on the deal talks.

A merger would significantly expand LSE's information services business, which the bourse operator has been building as a more stable source of cash flow than its primary transaction-reliant businesses.

LSE has a market value of about 19.3 billion pounds ($23.9 billion) and a net debt of about 1 billion pounds.

LSE Chief Executive David Schwimmer is a former Goldman Sachs Group Inc banker of 20 years who has raised expectations of big deals.

(Reporting by Pamela Barbaglia in London; Additional reporting by Huw Jones and Rachel Armstrong in London, Dan Burns in New York, and Kanishka Singh and Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Paritosh Bansal and Howard Goller)

By Pamela Barbaglia
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BLACKSTONE GROUP LP End-of-day quote.
GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC 0.98% 222.14 Delayed Quote.31.69%
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE 0.82% 5672 Delayed Quote.38.50%
THOMSON REUTERS CORP 4.40% 92.74 Delayed Quote.34.78%
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 2 251 M
EBIT 2019 994 M
Net income 2019 551 M
Debt 2019 667 M
Yield 2019 1,19%
P/E ratio 2019 37,5x
P/E ratio 2020 30,5x
EV / Sales2019 9,08x
EV / Sales2020 8,04x
Capitalization 19 782 M
Chart LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE
Duration : Period :
London Stock Exchange Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 5 751,25  GBp
Last Close Price 56,72  GBp
Spread / Highest target 11 968%
Spread / Average Target 10 040%
Spread / Lowest Target 8 098%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David Adam Schwimmer Chief Executive Officer
Donald Hood Brydon Chairman
Christopher Francis Corrado Group Chief Operating & Information Officer
David Porter Warren Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Raffaele Carlo Jerusalmi Executive Director & Director-Capital Markets
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE38.50%24 493
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC18.93%50 517
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED17.32%43 169
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG20.96%25 972
B3 SA BRASIL BOLSA BALCAO0.00%22 642
NASDAQ20.41%16 174
