Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  London Stock Exchange plc    LSE   GB00B0SWJX34

LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC

(LSE)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

China's heft in stock benchmarks stirs worries of concentration risk

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/27/2019 | 11:49pm EST
Illustration picture of China yuan banknote and computer keyboard reflected on Chinese flag

China's dominance in widely followed emerging market benchmarks has investors worried about concentrated risks, fuelling demand for indexes that limit their exposure to mainland companies.

Global index provider MSCI's latest round of China stock inclusion, completed on Wednesday, took Chinese equities to 34% of the MSCI Emerging Markets Index, bigger than the combined weight of the bottom 21 country components. China's weight in the FTSE Emerging Index stands at 35%, and will grow to roughly 37% by March.

To some investors, spooked by a slowing Chinese economy and the protracted Sino-U.S. trade war, those numbers - representing the weight of Chinese companies listed both onshore and offshore - are uncomfortably high.

"Any time China faces a slowdown or faces overall market volatility, it is going to be the biggest driver of volatility in the EM portfolios," said Jason Hsu, chairman and chief investment officer of asset manager Rayliant Global Advisors. "Because it's so big, you don't get a diversification benefit."

Hsu said U.S. sanctions against Chinese firms create regulatory risks and could spawn more index customisation.

Thomas Taw, the head of Asia-Pacific iShares investment strategy at asset-management giant BlackRock, said investors would increasingly see China as a separate asset class in emerging markets (EM), much as Japan was separated from the rest of Asian assets in the 1980s.

"It will make sense for portfolio managers to start allocating separately to EM ex-China, as well as getting China exposure directly through single country allocation," he said.

MSCI's global head of equity solutions, Sebastien Lieblich, said the index provider used transparent, unbiased rules to determine the weight of any country in its global and EM benchmarks. He said the methodology was based on market capitalisation of listed companies.

But the company offers custom indexes to address clients' concerns about concentration or regulatory risks, he said.

FTSE Russell, owned by the London Stock Exchange, declined to comment.

BLUESTAR

Investor concerns have created opportunities for smaller index providers such as BlueStar Indexes.

"Investors are awakening to a stark dichotomy during 2019, namely, at the same time that trade and geopolitical tensions between the United States and China are rising, the weight of China is also going up in their portfolio," said Steven Schoenfeld, BlueStar's founder and chief investment officer.

To address such concerns, New York-based BlueStar plans to launch its Emerging Market Risk-Controlled index in the next two months, which would limit investor exposure to China to about 24%.

Its "Policy Screen" would also keep out stocks such as Hikvision and iFlytek, blacklisted by Washington due to national security concerns or human rights violations.

"While these public policy issues are not directly related to investment risk, many investors are saying: 'Wow, this is a risk worth noting. This is a policy risk , a potential reputational risk or perhaps also a regulatory risk,'" Schoenfeld said.

Rayliant's Hsu says he wouldn't be surprised to see China being carved out of EM indexes altogether.

"I hear a lot of our client prospects either asking about it, or wanting it," he said.

Other providers say active investment - rather than tweaking indexes - is the way to approach China risks, which could quickly change based on geopolitical developments.

"Investing in Asia and EM more broadly is better suited to active management for exactly these reasons," said Andrew Gillan, head of Asia ex-Japan equities at Janus Henderson Investors.

(Reporting by Samuel Shen and John Ruwitch; Editing by Vidya Ranganathan and Gerry Doyle)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HANGZHOU HIKVISION DIGITAL TECHGY CO LTD End-of-day quote.
IFLYTEK CO LTD End-of-day quote.
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC 0.23% 7026 Delayed Quote.72.97%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC
11/27China's heft in stock benchmarks stirs worries of concentration risk
RE
11/27INTERNATIONAL STOCKS TO OUTPERFORM U : investors
RE
11/26LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : Trade hopes, pound dip pull FTSE 100 out of red
RE
11/26London Stock Exchange shareholders bless $27 billion Refinitiv deal
RE
11/26SDIC POWER : China's SDIC Power seeks London listing to invest in clean energy
RE
11/26China's SDIC Power seeks London listing to invest in clean energy
RE
11/26LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : PROPOSED ALL SHARE ACQUISITION OF REFINITIV BY LONDON ST..
PU
11/25Naspers Limited STATEMENT REGARDING JUST EAT PLC -3-
DJ
11/25Naspers Limited STATEMENT REGARDING JUST EAT PLC -2-
DJ
11/25Naspers Limited STATEMENT REGARDING JUST EAT PLC CIRCULAR
DJ
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 2 282 M
EBIT 2019 1 060 M
Net income 2019 551 M
Debt 2019 1 239 M
Yield 2019 0,99%
P/E ratio 2019 47,6x
P/E ratio 2020 38,5x
EV / Sales2019 11,3x
EV / Sales2020 10,5x
Capitalization 24 532 M
Chart LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC
Duration : Period :
London Stock Exchange plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 7 624,39  GBp
Last Close Price 7 026,00  GBp
Spread / Highest target 24,9%
Spread / Average Target 8,52%
Spread / Lowest Target -16,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David Adam Schwimmer Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Donald Austin Robert Chairman
Christopher Francis Corrado Group Chief Operating & Information Officer
David Porter Warren Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Raffaele Carlo Jerusalmi Executive Director & Director-Capital Markets
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC72.97%31 439
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC.25.41%52 606
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED8.66%39 949
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG32.78%27 925
B3 SA BRASIL BOLSA BALCAO0.00%22 334
NASDAQ28.52%17 183
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group